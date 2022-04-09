EVANSVILLE -- Jefferson's baseball team stranded the bases loaded in the seventh inning against Evansville in a 4-3 Rock Valley road loss on Saturday.

In the Eagles seventh, Aidan Kammer, who was 2-for-3, had a one-out single before consecutive walks by Tyler Fredrick and Aiden Behm. Aiden Devine then struck out on three pitches and Zach Holland, who got ahead 3-0 before facing a full count, grounded out to Evansville pitcher Alex Karnes to end it.

The Blue Devils (2-1, 2-1 RVC) took advantage of an error and got a run-scoring double by Ricky Bruanschweig in the second to pull ahead 2-0.

Fredrick helped his own cause with a two-out, two-run single in the fifth and Kammer stole home on a double steal to give Jefferson a 3-2 edge.

Evansville knotted it at 3 with a two-out double in the fifth by Alex Johnson and scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Bennett Keller in the sixth.

The Eagles (3-1, 3-1) squandered several good scoring chances early as Luis Serrano tripled in the third but was stranded. Kammer led off the fourth with a double, reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Fredrick before back-to-back strikeouts ended the frame. Tyler Butina grounded out with the bases juiced and two outs in the sixth.

Fredrick allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits, striking out four, in five innings. Evan Neitzel allowed the run in sixth to take the loss and was 2-for-4 at the dish.

Jefferson travels to play Big Foot on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

EVANSVILLE 4, JEFFERSON 3

Jefferson 000 030 0 -- 3 7 2

Evansville 020 011 x -- 4 7 1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Fredrick 5-6-3-1-4-1, L; Neitzel 1-1-1-1-1-1; E: W; Peterson 5-4-3-3-9-3, Boll 0.2-2-0-0-1-1, Zastoupil 0.2-1-0-0-0-1, SV; Karnes 0.2-0-0-0-1-1.

Leading hitters -- J: Neitzel 2x4, Kammer 2x3 (2B), Serrano (3B); E: Maves 3x3. Johnson (2B), Braunschweig (2B).

