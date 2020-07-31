JEFFERSON — The top three batters for the Jefferson Blue Devils accounted for four RBIs in Jefferson's 5-3 win over Rome Thursday night at Fischer Field.
Leadoff-hitter Ryan Brost collected one hit, a run and an RBI, while Evan Anfang carried the same stat line. Roby Schlesner led the Jefferson offense with two RBIs.
Zack Peterson scored twice for the Blue Devils.
For Rome, Nick Simdon recorded a run, a hit and one RBI.
The Raiders will head back into Land O' Lakes play when they host Dousman Sunday at the Rome Dome at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.