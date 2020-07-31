JEFFERSON — The top three batters for the Jefferson Blue Devils accounted for four RBIs in Jefferson's 5-3 win over Rome Thursday night at Fischer Field.

Leadoff-hitter Ryan Brost collected one hit, a run and an RBI, while Evan Anfang carried the same stat line. Roby Schlesner led the Jefferson offense with two RBIs.

Zack Peterson scored twice for the Blue Devils.

For Rome, Nick Simdon recorded a run, a hit and one RBI. 

The Raiders will head back into Land O' Lakes play when they host Dousman Sunday at the Rome Dome at noon. 

