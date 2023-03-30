WHITEWATER — The Eagles swept a conference doubleheader to open the season in dramatic fashion.
Jefferson’s baseball team opened a campaign full of promise with 10-0 and 10-4 victories over Evansville at UW-Whitewater’s Miller Stadium on Thursday.
The Eagles trailed 4-1 entering the top of the seventh inning in the second matchup before plating nine runs, using six singles and taking advantage of six walks to blow the game open.
Jefferson, which scattered six singles in the first six frames with just one run to show for it, got hot at the right time on a chilly afternoon.
Leadoff man Aidan Kammer, who finished 3-for-5, opened the rally by bunting for a hit, scoring three batters later on a line drive two-run single by Tyler Fredrick, which cut the margin to 4-3. Bases-loaded walks by Zach Holland and Sam Steies gave Jefferson a 5-4 edge with one down. Consecutive RBI singles by Bentley Wagner, Kammer and Tyler Butina, who plated a pair of runners, extended it to 9-4.
Fredrick finished 3-for-4, scoring twice.
Butina earned the decision, tossing four innings of two-hit ball in relief without permitting a run. He fanned four and walked three.
The Eagles required no late-game heroics in the opener, snatching a commanding 6-0 lead after two innings while holding the Blue Devils to four hits for the game.
Fredrick was sharp on the bump, pitching five shutout frames while giving up just three hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
An RBI single by Kammer, followed by a sacrifice fly by Butina and run-scoring single from Fredrick staked the Eagles (2-0 overall and in conference) to their six-run edge.
Holland went 3-for-4 with a double, scoring three times, and Drew Peterson had a pair of RBIs.
Jefferson hosts Whitewater on Tuesday.
First game
JEFFERSON 10, EVANSVILLE 0 (6)
Evansville 000 000 — 0 4 3
Jefferson 030 314 — 11 9 0
Leading hitters — E: Kurth (2B); J: Holland 3x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Kurth (L; 4-4-6-4-4-7), Nelson 1.2-5-5-5-0-2; J: Fredrick (W; 5-3-0-0-7-1), Butina (1-1-0-0-1-0).
Second game
JEFFERSON 10, EVANSVILLE 4
Jefferson 000 001 9 — 10 12 0
Evansville 301 000 0 — 4 7 0
Leading hitters — J: Kammer 3x5, Butina 2x4, Fredrick 3x4, A. Altermatt 2x3; E: Keller (2B), Kurth 2x3 (2B), Maves 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Schroedl (3-5-4-4-3-2), Butina (W; 4-2-0-0-4-3); E: Karnes (6-9-5-5-3-5), Bartz (L; 1-3-5-5-1-5).
