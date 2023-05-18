Johnson Creek first baseman Aiden Smith takes it himself after fielding a ground ball during a Trailways South baseball game against Fall River on Thursday at Wuestenberg Field. Smith had two hits at the plate and threw one scoreless inning in relief as the Bluejays won 12-2.
Johnson Creek catcher Ian Heald slides safely into third base during the fourth inning of a Trailways South baseball game against Fall River on Thursday at Wuestenberg Field. Heald had three hits and drove in three runs to help the Bluejays win 12-2.
JOHNSON CREEK — Taylor Joseph and Ian Heald each had three hits for Johnson Creek in a 12-2 Trailways South baseball win over Fall River on Thursday at Wuestenberg Field.
Johnson Creek (16-3, 13-3 in conference) fell behind 2-0 when Cullen Rauls hit a two-run double for Fall River (6-11, 6-10) in the top of the first inning. It was all Bluejays after that.
Aiden Smith singled and scored on a fielder’s choice by Tanner Herman in the third inning. In the fourth, Silas Hartz hit an RBI single and Dugg Hartwig hit a sacrifice fly to put the Bluejays up 3-2. Johnson Creek scored four runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth to break the game open.
Heald finished with three RBIs while Luke Hartz added two RBIs. Joseph hit two doubles.
Dylan Bredlow worked five innings to earn the decision, allowing two earned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. Smith pitched a scoreless sixth with two strikeouts in relief.
Johnson Creek hosts Poynette today.
JOHNSON CREEK 12, FALL RIVER 2
Fall River 200 000 — 2 4 3
Johnson Creek 001 245 — 12 13 1
Leading hitters — FR (Cu. Rauls 2B), JC (Joseph 3x4, 2B (2), Heald 3x4, Smith 2x3)
Pitching (ip-r-er-so-bb) — FR (Ramczyk L 5.2-11-10-7-5-0, Veith 0.1-2-2-0-0-0), JC (Bredlow W 5-4-2-2-8-4, Smith 1-0-0-0-2-0)
Tuesday’s result JOHNSON CREEK 17, FALL RIVER 2
FALL RIVER — Johnson Creek racked up 13 hits in a 17-2 road win over Fall River on Tuesday.
Hartwig earned the decision, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk over five innings. Heald had two hits including a home run and three RBIs. Herman, Bredlow, Silas Hartz and Smith each drive in two runs.
JOHNSON CREEK 17, FALL RIVER 2
Johnson Creek 308 60 — 17 13 0
Fall River 000 02 — 2 5 0
Leading hitters — JC (Herman 2x3, Heald 2x4, HR, Bredlow 2x4, S. Hartz 2x3, Hartwig 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Hartwig W 5-4-2-0-5-1), FR (Rauls 5-10-17-10-4-3)
