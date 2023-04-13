The Blackhawks’ offense gave big right-hander Drew Kloster five runs right from the jump.
And it was more than enough.
Kloster, a 6-foot-5 UW-Stevens Point recruit, took a no-hitter into the fifth and led Fort Atkinson’s baseball team to its fourth consecutive victory, 13-2, over Oregon at Jones Park on Thursday.
Kloster got the first two outs of the fifth before losing his no-hit bid on a single by No. 9 hitter George Mihm. Oregon pieced together three more hits before Kloster got Noah Lisowski to ground back to him for the game’s final out.
Kloster struck out seven against one walk in five frames, permitting two earned on four hits to earn the decision.
“Great outing on the mound from Drew to keep raising the bar for us on the mound,” Fort Atkinson baseball coach Andy Schwantes said. “I can’t say enough about the job he and Kroix Kucken have been doing this week and last. If we can keep dominating the strike zone, we will continue to be in every game.”
Fort scored five times on one hit in the first. Kloster helped his own cause with an RBI single. The Blackhawks (4-2, 4-0 in conference) drew three walks and took advantage of an error.
Nate Hartwig singled to lead off the third, scoring one of his three runs on a passed ball to make it 6-0. Kloster then doubled home a pair in the fourth.
Kroix Kucken produced a three-run shot to right in the fifth as the rout was on.
“Our offense did a variety of things well today,” Schwantes said. “We had some steals, some good adjustments to what we were seeing, a couple sacrifice flys and of course some big hits to punctuate big innings. The guys have a lot of confidence right now and for good reason, we are getting contributions from everyone and that’s how we expect it to be with the amount of depth we have.”
The Blackhawks play a triangular at Waukesha West High School on Saturday. Fort faces Wauwatosa East at 1 p.m. and takes on Waukesha West at 4 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 13, OREGON 2 (5)
Oregon 000 02 — 2 6 3
Fort Atkinson 501 43 — 13 7 3
Leading hitters — FA: Kloster 2x3 (2B), Seavert (2B); O: Marcin (2B)
