The Blackhawks keep finding themselves in down-to-the-wire affairs in conference play.
And they keep coming through to be on the right side of the ledger.
Kroix Kucken pitched five-plus effective innings with five strikeouts and Drew Kloster slammed the door out of the bullpen, sending Fort Atkinson’s baseball team past Beaver Dam 3-2 at Jones Park on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (10-6, 9-2 in conference) keep pace with Monona Grove, which beat Watertown 5-1 to improve to 10-1 in league games, atop the conference standings with the stretch run of conference games looming.
Fort had more errors (eight) then it did hits (five) but still found a way to get it done, improving to 4-1 in league games decided by one run.
Kloster walked to lead off the second inning and scored when Isaac Seavert bunted for a hit. Braden Hausen’s run-scoring grounder gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead. Fort tacked on another run in the third as Nate Hartwig, who was 2-for-3, singled to open the frame before scoring on an error by Beaver Dam’s second baseman.
Looking to tack on an insurance score in the fourth, Hausen was thrown out at the plate on a double steal to conclude the inning.
The Golden Beavers (7-6, 5-5) stranded the bases loaded versus Kucken in the second as Eli Bryant was retired on a ground out to end the threat. Daelen Johnson doubled to open the fourth, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Kyler Keel to cut Fort’s lead to 3-1.
Johnson drew a walk to lead off the sixth and moved up to third on a no-out base knock by Brandon Morrisey, which ended Kucken’s outing. Johnson scored on a double steal play, which saw Fort shortstop Braeden Sayre unable to apply the tag on Morrisey, who swiped second.
Kloster struck Kaleb Schmuhl out looking for the inning’s first out. Keel then flew out to right field on a soft liner and Morrisey did not tag up at second base and was thrown out for a double play to end the inning.
Brayden Strachota singled to open the Beaver Dam seventh, taking second on an error. Kloster struck Jake Julka out and got leadoff man Jeff Freund to fly out. Boston Damon then singled and Strachota, trying to score from second, got thrown out at the plate by Kucken in center to end the game.
Kucken allowed two runs on five hits and walked three. Kloster fanned three while working a scoreless sixth and seventh inning.
“Kroix continues to compete every time he takes the mound and give us everything he’s got,” Fort baseball coach Andy Schwantes said. “He’s such a gritty athlete and really brings the performance of everyone else around him up.
“Having Drew available to come on in relief was huge too as he got some big outs. The perfect way to finish the game with a great throw by Kroix to cut down the tying run.”
Johnson allowed two earned on five hits and fanned three in six innings in the loss.
“It’s a great win for us after a letdown on Friday (versus Elkhorn) and being able to beat the reigning Conference Pitcher of the Year in Johnson,” Schwantes said. “Also for us to exorcise some demons with Beaver Dam, which between spring and summer ball we had lost about seven straight to them the past five years before tonight.”
Fort hosts Baraboo on Friday at 6:15 p.m. and plays a home game versus Union Grove on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
“We’re looking forward to some more good opponents this week and have our Cancer Awareness games Friday and Saturday,” Schwantes said.
FORT ATKINSON 3, BEAVER DAM 2
Beaver Dam 000 101 0 — 2 7 2
Fort Atkinson 021 000 x — 3 5 8
Leading hitters — BD: Johnson (2B); FA: Hartwig 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — BD: Johnson L; 6-5-3-2-2-3; FA: Kucken W; 5-5-2-1-3-5; Kloster SV; 2-2-0-0-0-3.
