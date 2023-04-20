Lakeside Lutheran’s Jakub Junker doubles to deep right field on this swing to drive in a pair of runs during the fifth inning of Thursday’s Capitol North game versus Lodi at LLHS. The Warriors won 12-2 and Junker drove in three runs.
Lakeside Lutheran pitcher Nolan Meis delivers during Thursday's Capitol North game versus Lodi at LLHS. Meis pitched 4 1/3 innings to earn the decision, also tallying two hits and scoring four runs for Lakeside in a 12-2 victory.
LAKE MILLS — Nate Yaroch and Jakub Junker drove in three runs apiece and Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team salvaged a split in its season series versus Lodi by earning a 12-2 victory in five innings on Thursday at LLHS.
The Warriors (4-2, 1-1 in conference) led 4-0 on a run-scoring single by Yaroch in the second.
“It was really important for us to score early and get off to a good start offensively,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “Keegan Fleischman is a really tough pitcher, but we made him work and were fortunate to capitalize on a few mistakes.
“Our bats showed up today and we got contributions up and down the lineup. It was a collective effort offensively and that was encouraging to see.”
Consecutive RBI singles in the fifth by Philip Becraft, winning pitcher Nolan Meis and Tyler Chopp upped the margin to 9-1. Junker’s two-run line shot double to right then made it 11-1 before Aidan Berg capped the six-run rally with an RBI single.
Meis, who scored four runs, permitted two earned on five hits in 4 1/3 innings.
“Nolan had some great at bats for us tonight, including a rocket double to left center to really get our bats going,” Ziel said.
“We played so much better defensively than what we showed on Tuesday. That was a big difference in the game as well. The hope is that we can use this to propel us forward in the conference season.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12, LODI 2 (5)
Lakeside 220 26 — 12 10 1
Lodi 000 11 — 2 5 4
Leading hitters — LL: Meis 2x3 (2B), Chopp 2x3, Yaroch 2x3, Junker (2B); LO: Breunig 2x3, Lane 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LL: Meis W; 4.1-5-2-2-5-1, Junker 0.2-0-0-0-2-2; LO: Fleischman L; 3.1-4-6-5-6-6, Lane 1-4-6-6-2-1, Franklin 0.2-2-0-0-1-0.
