DELAVAN -- A late rally for Fort Atkinson's baseball team came up short in a 5-4 road loss to nonconference foe Delavan-Darien on Thursday.
The Blackhawks (10-12) came to the dish in the seventh trailing 5-2. Braden Hausen led off the inning with a double, took third on single by Tyler Narkis before scoring on a passed ball. Narkis' base knock chased starter Mickey O'Grady, who struck out five, walked none and gave up four earned on eight hits in the victory.
Chris Mansfield entered and promptly gave up an RBI single to Jackson Leibman. Narkis reached second on a passed ball and scored from there on Leibman's hit. Leibman, meanwhile, advanced to second on the throw and was in scoring position as the potential tying run with no outs. Mansfield then struck out Isaac Seavert, retired Braeden Sayre and fanned Kroix Kucken looking to end it.
Kucken doubled and scored on a double by Drew Kloster in the first. The Comets (11-11) scored twice via error in the home half of the first and led 3-1 on O'Grady's RBI single.
Braden Griffiths doubled to lead off the Fort second but was picked off for the inning's second out.
Hausen singled to open the fifth and scored on a sacrifice fly by Leibman to get the Blackhawks within 4-2. Delavan-Darien got the run back on a single by Alex Papcke in the bottom of the frame.
Fort starter Drew Enger, who allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks in three innings, took the loss. Jaren Strasburg allowed a run on one hit in three frames, striking out three while walking two.
Fort concludes Badger East play at Jones Park versus Watertown today at 5 p.m.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 5, FORT 4
Fort 100 010 2 -- 4 9 4
D-D 301 010 x -- 5 6 0
Leading hitters -- FA: Kucken 2x4 (2B), Hausen 2x3 (2B), Kloster (2B), Griffiths (2B); D-D: Janssen (2B).
