Fort baseball

DELAVAN -- A late rally for Fort Atkinson's baseball team came up short in a 5-4 road loss to nonconference foe Delavan-Darien on Thursday.

The Blackhawks (10-12) came to the dish in the seventh trailing 5-2. Braden Hausen led off the inning with a double, took third on single by Tyler Narkis before scoring on a passed ball. Narkis' base knock chased starter Mickey O'Grady, who struck out five, walked none and gave up four earned on eight hits in the victory.

