Fort baseball beats Mount Horeb

MOUNT HOREB — Nate Hartwig produced the go-ahead single in the seventh and Kroix Kucken pitched six strong innings, propelling the visiting Fort Atkinson baseball team past Mount Horeb 2-1 in Badger Conference play on Tuesday.

Seavert, who had two hits and reached safely in all three of his at-bats from the nine-spot in the order, singled with two away in the seventh, taking second on an error in the outfield. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Hartwig’s clutch piece of hitting in a game that featured a combined nine hits.

