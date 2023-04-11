MOUNT HOREB — Nate Hartwig produced the go-ahead single in the seventh and Kroix Kucken pitched six strong innings, propelling the visiting Fort Atkinson baseball team past Mount Horeb 2-1 in Badger Conference play on Tuesday.
Seavert, who had two hits and reached safely in all three of his at-bats from the nine-spot in the order, singled with two away in the seventh, taking second on an error in the outfield. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Hartwig’s clutch piece of hitting in a game that featured a combined nine hits.
Jaren Strasburg worked around a two-out hit batsmen, recording a pair of strikeouts including one by Jake Sroda to end the game.
The Vikings led 1-0 in the fourth after scoring on an error before Seavert walked and scored on an error by the catcher in the Fort fifth to square it up.
Kucken retired the first nine hitters he faced. He worked around a pair of walks, limiting the damage to a single run in the fourth by striking Gunnar Polman out looking with the bases loaded. He also worked around a two-out double by Josh Manchester in the fifth, retiring the final four hitters he faced including a pair via strikeout to earn the decision. Kucken’s final line included 12 strikeouts against two walks. He permitted an unearned run and two hits.
“Another great outing on the mound for Kroix,” Fort Atkinson baseball coach Andy Schwantes said. “We couldn’t get much going on offense, but he stayed locked in and kept competing to keep us in it. Then Stras came in to shut the door with a good bounce-back outing after some adversity his last time out.
“We were able to put together a good two-out rally in the seventh that ended up being just enough. These close games are challenging us, but it’s good experience and we’re building confidence more and more. Thursday will be another challenge and we’ll be ready to go again.”
The Blackhawks, who are 3-2 overall and 3-0 in league games, host Oregon on Thursday at 5 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 2, MOUNT HOREB 1
Fort Atkinson 000 010 1 — 2 5 1
Mount Horeb 000 100 0 — 1 4 3
Leading hitters — FA: Seavert 2x2; MH: Manchester 2x3 (2B)
