PALMYRA — Palmyra-Eagle’s baseball team salvaged a season split with Deerfield by earning a 5-2 victory on Thursday at home.
The Panthers took the lead in the bottom of the second inning when junior Sean Dooley hit a two-run triple to score sophomore Dylan Walsh and junior Hunter Pagel. Dooley then scored on an RBI single from Noah Taylor.
Palmyra-Eagle then tacked on a run in the fifth when sophomore Devin Patrick hit an RBI single to score Pagel. In the sixth, Patrick drove in junior Antonio Covarrubias on an RBI double.
For the Demons, senior Cal Fisher hit a solo home run in the first and junior Jackson Drobac hit an RBI single in the seventh to score sophomore Stephen Bagley. The Demons had the bases loaded in the seventh, but a fly out ended the threat and gave Palmyra-Eagle the win.
Dooley pitched six innings of five-hit ball while allowing two earned runs and recording 12 strikeouts in the win. For Deerfield, junior Kris Hahn pitched three innings with four strikeouts, allowing four earned on five hits in the loss.
Deerfield (20-4 overall, 14-2 conference) finishes a game ahead of Palmyra-Eagle (18-3, 13-3) in the conference standings.
Leading hitters — PE: Dooley 3B, Patrick 2x3 (2B); D: Lees 2x3 (2B), Fisher HR.
TUESDAY’S RESULT
DEERFIELD — The Deerfield baseball team clinched the Trailways South Conference championship outright by beat visiting Palmyra-Eagle 8-4 on Tuesday in a ranked clash.
The Division 3 third-ranked Demons (20-3), who have won three straight league crowns, took the lead for good on Florida State recruit Cal Fisher’s two-run home run to left field in the fifth inning. Fisher launched a no-out, 2-0 offering from Palmyra-Eagle starter Devin Patrick, giving Deerfield a 3-1 lead. Stephen Bagley’s RBI double with two outs capped the Demons’ five-run rally with the lead at 6-1.
Deerfield added two-out runs in the sixth when Eric Staszak scored on Panthers’ catcher Travis Tiller’s error followed by a run-scoring single by Kris Hahn.
Division 4 sixth-ranked Palmyra-Eagle didn’t go quietly in the seventh, loading the bases with one out after a pair of walks and a single by Antonio Covarrubias.
Sean Dooley greeted Fisher, who entered in relief of Austin Anderson, with a two-run single. Fisher then got Noah Taylor to ground into a fielder’s choice and Patrick to ground out to third to end it.
Anderson pitched 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball to earn the decision. He gave up four earned, struck out four and walked four.
Patrick surrendered eight runs (four earned) on 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings in the loss for the Panthers (17-3), who had a 16-game win streak snapped.
