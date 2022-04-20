Milton scored seven third-inning runs to break the game open, topping the Fort Atkinson baseball team 12-1 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Jones Park.
Red Hawks starter Michael Birkhimer allowed one earned on four hits in five innings with two strikeouts, two walks to pick up the victory.
Fort starter Kroix Kucken took the loss, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits in four frames, striking out three while walking five.
The Red Hawks scored twice in the first. Fort, which had four hits, three errors, pulled within 2-1 after Dane Brost hit a ground-rule double, took third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Schoenherr in the bottom of the frame.
Milton broke the game opened in the third. Alec Campbell hit a solo shot to center to get things going. Milton then got a two-run double by Owen Holcomb followed by a two-RBI triple by Ashton Goll, pulling ahead 9-1.
The Blackhawks partnered with the Jefferson County Cancer Coalition to host "Striking Out Cancer" with players wearing pink socks and pink sweatshirts in the dugout.
The Blackhawks, who are 1-6 overall and 1-2 in league games, travel to face Milton on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.
MILTON 12, FORT ATKINSON 1 (5)
Milton 207 03 — 12 9 0
Fort Atkinson 100 00 — 1 4 3
Leading hitters—M: A. Campbell 3x3 (HR), G. Kilen (3B), A. Goll (3B), O. Holcomb (2B), J. Campion 2x3; FA: D. Brost (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—M: M. Birkhimer (W, 5-4-1-1-2-2); FA: K. Kucken (L, 4-7-9-7-5-3), M. Broadhead (1-2-3-0-1-2). At Jones Park.
