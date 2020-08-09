JEFFERSON — Ike Roth struck out 14 batters and came one out away from a complete-game victory leading the Jefferson Blue Devils to a 2-1 exhibition victory over the Albion Tigers Sunday at Fischer Field.
Roth scattered seven hits through 8 ⅔ innings, before Ryan Brost got the final out with the tying run on second base to earn the save as the Blue Devils improved to 13-4 this summer.
The Blue Devils held a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the ninth inning as Roth was on the verge of pitching his second complete-game shutout of the season. But the Tigers got to the veteran right-hander in their final at bat as Charlie Hatten and Matt Klubertanz delivered back-to-back singles after Roth walked Cullen Oren, bringing the score to 2-1.
Brost replaced Roth and needed only two pitches to get Jaden Johnson to fly out to left ending the game.
Jefferson scored its two runs in the bottom half of the second. Brandon Laesch and Dustin Moldenhauer hit consecutive singles to lead off the inning before Aldair Ramirez singled to load the bases. Roth helped his own cause bringing in Laesch with a sacrifice fly, before Moldenhauer scored on the double steal giving the Devils a 2-0 advantage.
Between the fourth and seventh innings Roth retired eight straight batters, including striking out five Tigers in a row during the stretch.
Steve Winter paced Jefferson’s nine-hit attack with a 3-for-4 afternoon while Laesch went 2-for-4.
Hatten had three of the Tigers’ hits while pitching all eight innings, striking out three in a losing effort.
The Blue Devils will be back at Fischer Field Thursday hosting the Johnson Creek Pioneers in a 7:30 p.m. start. Then on Sunday, Aug. 11, Jefferson travels to Montello to face the Granite Jaxx in a 1 p.m. start.
