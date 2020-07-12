JEFFERSON — Ike Roth scattered four hits in a complete-game shutout performance as the Jefferson Blue Devils blanked the Cambridge Blues 8-0 Sunday at Fischer Field.
Roth was masterful in his third complete game of the summer. The veteran right-hander struck out eight, walked just two and only once allowed a Cambridge runner to reach third base.
In a battle of Home Talent League Southeast Section rivals, the Blue Devils remained red hot at the plate with 14 hits in the exhibition victory. Jefferson (10-2) had a season-high 17 hits in last week’s win over Rio, and 10 hits in seven times.
Roby Schlesner led that attack with a perfect 4-for-4 day that included a walk. Ian Drays added three hits, including a pair of doubles — one that hit the top of the fence — and drove in a pair or runs, while Pat Cottrell doubled and tripled and finished with two RBIs.
Drays’ RBI single scored Evan Anfang in the bottom of the first, which is all the support Roth needed.
Cottrell tripled to lead off the fourth and scored a bases-loaded RBI groundout by Ryan Brost to make the score 2-0.
The Blue Devils put the game away with consecutive three-run outbursts in the fifth and sixth. Cottrell ripped a two-run double to highlight the fifth, while Drays and Thomas Schlesner had RBIs in the sixth.
The Blues’ had two potential scoring threats. In the top of the fourth Jared Horton led off the inning with a walk, moved to second on a Blue Devils throwing error and scurried to third when Roth uncorked a wild pitch. But Roth struck out two of the next three batters to get out of the inning unscathed.
In the eighth Roth issued one-out walks to Chase Jarlsberg and Denver Evans, but then got Horton to ground into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.
The game was the first of the season for the Blues (0-1).
Jefferson returns to Fischer Field Sunday, July 19 hosting the Stoughton Merchants in a 1 p.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.