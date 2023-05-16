Baseball
Buy Now

LAKE MILLS — Winning pitcher Aidan Berg hit a solo home run to lead Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team past Lake Mills 3-1 in Capitol North action on Tuesday at LLHS.

Tyler Chopp came through with a two-out RBI single in the Lakeside third to open the scoring. Berg launched a 1-1 pitch to left with one out in the fourth to double Lakeside’s lead.

Load comments