LAKE MILLS — Winning pitcher Aidan Berg hit a solo home run to lead Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team past Lake Mills 3-1 in Capitol North action on Tuesday at LLHS.
Tyler Chopp came through with a two-out RBI single in the Lakeside third to open the scoring. Berg launched a 1-1 pitch to left with one out in the fourth to double Lakeside’s lead.
“Berg played a tremendous all-around game,” Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “He had two hits, including a towering home run to left field. He definitely helped his own cause at the plate today. I was very proud of the way he performed.”
With two away in the Lake Mills fifth, Brody Henderson singled in a run to cut the deficit in half.
The Warriors (10-7, 6-3 in conference) countered in their half of the frame with a pair of no-out singles by Phil Becraft and Nolan Meis before Nate Yaroch’s grounder drove in a run.
“Becraft has come on the last week or so and is really helping us,” Ziel said. “He made a few nice running catches in right field and scored twice. That has been a big boost to us at the bottom of the order.”
Berg went the distance, pitching a four-hitter in the win. He allowed an unearned run, struck out five and walked one on 93 pitches, including 63 for strikes.
“Aidan was efficient, aggressive and in control,” Ziel said. “Just one unearned run scored off Aidan and that should not have scored. The game ended in a crisp one hour and six minutes.”
Lake Mills starter Caden Belling allowed three earned on six hits with four strikeouts in six frames in the loss.
The L-Cats (13-11, 6-3) threatened in the fourth when Derek Bruce doubled with one away and Belling followed by drawing a walk. Berg then got Cooper Murphy to fly out and Ben Buchholtz to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the frame. A 4-6-3 double play ended Lake Mills’ sixth.
Lodi, which is 8-1 in conference, beat Poynette on Tuesday to clinch the Capitol North title outright.
LAKESIDE 3, LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 000 010 0 — 1 4 0
Lakeside 001 110 x — 3 6 3
Leading hitters — LM: Bruce (2B); LL: Berg 2x3 (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Belling L; 6-6-3-3-1-4, LL: Berg W; 7-4-1-0-1-5.
MONDAY’S RESULT
LAKE MILLS — Winning pitcher Thomas Dwyer had the go-ahead base hit — a two-run single with two outs in the fifth inning — and Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team beat visiting Westfield 6-3 on Monday.
In the Lakeside third, Tyler Chopp and Nate Yaroch had run-scoring singles to cut the Warriors’ deficit to 3-2.
Lakeside (9-7) tied it in the fourth when Philip Becraft executed a safety squeeze that scored Jack DePrey.
Jakub Junker added a sacrifice fly in the Warriors’ fifth.
Dwyer started and allowed three earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts in six innings to pick up his first varsity victory.
“Thomas came out aggressive and we honestly should have kept Westfield from getting a few runs in the third with better defense,” Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “It was cool to see Thomas get the big go-ahead hit. He played a very nice game. Matthew Krueger pitched the seventh to get his first save.”
LAKESIDE 6, WESTFIELD 3
Westfield 003 000 0 — 3 3 1
Lakeside 002 121 x — 6 9 1
Leading hitters — W: Meinke 2x3, Stolpa (2B); LL: Chopp 2x4, DePrey 2x2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — W: Lentz L; 4.2-7-5-5-3-1, Berruecos 1-2-1-1-2-1, Stolpa 0.1-0-0-0-0-0; LL: T. Dwyer W; 6-3-3-3-4-4, Krueger 1-0-0-0-1-1.
MARSHALL 5, CAMBRIDGE 4
MARSHALL — The race for the Capitol South baseball title gets more interesting after each day.
With Marshall earning a 5-4 win against the Cambridge baseball team on Tuesday at Firemen’s Park and New Glarus defeating Waterloo, three teams sit atop the standings with six wins.
Against the Cardinals, the Blue Jays nearly erased a 5-0 deficit entering the seventh inning. Junior Brayden Lund hit a two-run double in the seventh, scoring juniors Carter Lund and Devin Schuchart.
Junior Marco Damiani then reached on an error, which scored Brayden Lund and made it 5-3. Sophomore Clayton Stenjem then reached on an error, which scored Damiani and cut the lead to 5-4 with two outs.
However, Marshall starting pitcher Wyatt Jennings got the final out on a pop up to end the rally and give the Cardinals the win.
For the Cardinals, Teseo Ruelas and Carson Connelly both hit an RBI single in the sixth. Peyton Kleinheinz hit an RBI single in the fifth, Cole Pennekamp recorded an RBI flyout in the fourth and Ruelas drove in a Marshall run on an error in the third.
MARSHALL 5, CAMBRIDGE 4
C 000 000 4 — 4 4 2
M 001 112 X — 5 8 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-r-so-bb) — C: Lund (L; 4-1-2-0-5-2), Horton (2-7-3-3-2-1); M: Jennings (W; 7-4-4-2-6-4).
Leading hitters — C: B. Lund 2 2B, Schuchart 2B; M: Kleinheinz 2x3, Petersen 2x3 (2B).
