Owen Bernhardt
Cambridge’s Owen Bernhardt just beats the throw on a steal of second base in a Capitol South game versus New Glarus at CHS on Tuesday. The Blue Jays won in extra innings to move into first place in the Capitol South.

 Calahan Steed

CAMBRIDGE — With sole possession of first place hanging in the balance, Cambridge senior Benny Blanchar became the hero in a Capitol South game against New Glarus on Tuesday.

On a 1-2 pitch, Blanchar hit an RBI single to score junior Carter Lund in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving the host Cambridge baseball team a 3-2 walk-off win against New Glarus.

