CAMBRIDGE — With sole possession of first place hanging in the balance, Cambridge senior Benny Blanchar became the hero in a Capitol South game against New Glarus on Tuesday.
On a 1-2 pitch, Blanchar hit an RBI single to score junior Carter Lund in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving the host Cambridge baseball team a 3-2 walk-off win against New Glarus.
The win puts Cambridge (11-2 overall, 6-1 conference) in first place of the conference standings and drops New Glarus (9-3, 5-2) to second place.
New Glarus rallied to force the game into extra innings, scoring on an infield single in the seventh to tie the game at 2-2. The Garner Knights had the go-ahead run at third base with one out in the inning as Cambridge made a pitching change. Freshman pitcher Jett Horton calmly worked out of the jam by striking out the next two batters.
Strong pitching was the theme for the Blue Jays as Lund pitched six innings, recording seven strikeouts and allowing one unearned run. Lund worked out of trouble in the first three innings, not allowing a run even though New Glarus had runners in scoring position in each inning.
Providing the run support for Lund on the mound, sophomore Kiefer Parish drove in sophomore Clayton Stenjem on an RBI groundout in the first, and junior Brayden Lund doubled home junior Devin Schuchart in the second.
Both teams square off on Friday at 5:00 p.m. in New Glarus at Veterans Memorial Park.
CAMBRIDGE 3, NEW GLARUS 2 (8)
N 000 100 10 — 2 8 2
C 110 000 01 — 3 9 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — N: Alt (6-7-2-1-9-0), L. Mihlbauer (1-2-1-0-1-0), Roth (L; 0.1-0-0-0-0-1); C: C. Lund (6-6-1-0-7-3), B. Lund (0.1-1-1-1-0-0), Horton (W; 1.2-1-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — N: M. Roth 2x4, J. Roth 2x4, L. Mihlbauer 2x3; C: Damiani 2B, Bernhardt 2x4, B. Lund 2x4 (2B).
LAKESIDE 8, LUTHER PREP 3
LAKE MILLS — Aiden Berg struck out nine in a complete game decision and seven different Warriors had an RBI in Lakeside Lutheran’s 8-3 Capitol North baseball victory over Luther Prep on Tuesday.
Lakeside Lutheran (8-4, 5-2 in conference) scored three runs in the first inning and four more in the second inning to take control early, pulling within a game of conference co-leaders Lake Mills and Lodi with the victory.
Jakub Junker and Tyler Chopp had RBI hits in the first inning. Kole Lostetter and Thomas Dwyer had RBI hits in the second inning, as well as a sacrifice fly by Berg. Logan Schwab had a sacrifice fly to cap the scoring in the sixth.
“We scored seven in the first two innings to give us some breathing room,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jake Ziel said.
Lakeside’s eight stolen bases were a season high, but the Warriors did leave 11 on base.
Tyler Chopp was 3-for-3 at the plate including a bunt single.
“He has really done a nice job for us both at the plate and defensively in center field,” Ziel said.
Berg allowed three unearned runs on six hits and two walks.
“Aidan was in control most of the way on the mound,” Ziel said. “He finished with nine strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run. He did a great job of getting ahead of hitters and either finishing them off himself or getting some weak contact.”
Parker Winghart had two hits including a triple for Luther Prep (4-12, 1-6). Joe Olson had two RBIs for the Phoenix.
”Lakeside hit the ball hard in the first and put us back on our heels,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “Joe Olson started the game but had to leave in the top of the second with some arm soreness. Silas Winkel had to come in on short notice and did an admirable job.
”We gave up seven runs in the first two innings, most of which were the result of four throwing errors that Lakeside took advantage of.
To our kids’ credit, we were able to bat around in the sixth inning and push three runs across the plate. Micah Westendorf, Parker Winghart and Joe Olson each had hits that kept the rally going.”
The two teams play again on Friday at LPS.
LAKESIDE 8, LUTHER PREP 3
Luther Prep 000 030 0 — 3 6 4
Lakeside 340 001 X — 8 8 1
Leading hitters — LP (Winghart 2x3, 3B, Winkel 2B), LL (Chopp 3x3, 2B, Berg 2B, Lostetter 2x4)
Pitching (p-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP (Olson 1-4-5-3-1-2, Winkel L 3-4-2-0-1-1, Krebs 1.1-0-1-1-0-4, Proctor 0.2-0-0-0-0-0), LL (Berg W 7-6-3-0-9-2)
LODI 4, LAKE MILLS 2
LAKE MILLS — Eli Schneider drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as Lodi knocked off Lake Mills 4-2, handing the L-Cats their first conference loss, at Campus Field on Tuesday.
Lodi, which pulled into a tie with Lake Mills atop the Capitol North, took advantage of a two-out, two-base error by Lake Mills right fielder Blaise Buechel on a ball hit by Owen Breunig. Schneider dug in next, lining a single to left that made it 3-2. Mason Lane followed with a run-scoring double to right for an insurance score.
Breunig started for the Blue Devils and saw his no-hit bid end on a two-out single by Derek Bruce in the fifth. Breunig worked five frames, allowing an unearned run on one hit with four strikeouts, five walks. Lane completed the combined one-hitter by working a scoreless sixth and seventh to earn the decision.
Lake Mills starter Eddy Eveland fanned 11 against two walks in six innings, surrendering two earned on five hits before reaching the 100-pitch limit. Caden Belling allowed the two unearned runs in the seventh and was saddled with the loss.
Lane drove in a run on a ground out in the first and Keegan Fleischman added a run-scoring single in the second to make it 2-0.
Ben Buchholtz reached via error, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a ground out by Wyatt Werner to get Lake Mills within 2-1 in the fourth. Second baseman Dakota Franklin committed a two-out error on a grounder by Werner in the sixth, allowing Buchholtz to come around and tie it up.
Lane recorded three consecutive pop outs against the top of Lake Mills’ order in the seventh.
The L-Cats (12-8, 6-1 in conference) stranded three runners in the early innings, including a pair at third base.
LODI 4, LAKE MILLS 2
Lodi 110 000 2 — 4 7 2
Lake Mills 000 101 0 — 2 1 3
Leading hitters — LO: Fleischman 2x4, Wyman 2x3, Lane (2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LO: Breunig 5-1-1-0-4-5, Lane W; 2-0-1-0-0-1; LM: Eveland 6-5-2-2-11-2; Belling L; 1-2-2-0-1-0.
