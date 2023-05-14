Baseball roundup
RICHLAND CENTER -- Strong pitching helped the Cambridge baseball team go 2-0 at the Ithaca Tournament on Saturday at Ithaca High School.

In the first game, Cambridge won 4-1 against Richland Center. Junior Devin Schuchart earned the win with six innings pitched, recording three strikeouts. Junior Brayden Lund recorded the save in the seventh, getting Richland Center (1-16) to ground into a double play to end the game.

