RICHLAND CENTER -- Strong pitching helped the Cambridge baseball team go 2-0 at the Ithaca Tournament on Saturday at Ithaca High School.
In the first game, Cambridge won 4-1 against Richland Center. Junior Devin Schuchart earned the win with six innings pitched, recording three strikeouts. Junior Brayden Lund recorded the save in the seventh, getting Richland Center (1-16) to ground into a double play to end the game.
Junior Owen Bernhardt hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning to score junior Marco Damiani. Bernhardt scored on an RBI groundout from Schuchart in the third, making the score 2-0.
In the fourth, Damiani hit an RBI single to score senior Benny Blanchar and then Damiani scored on an RBI single from Bernhardt. Bernhardt finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
In the second game, junior Carter Lund and freshman Jett Horton held Itaca (13-4) to five hits in a 5-0 win. Lund earned the win with four innings pitched and five strikeouts. Horton pitched three innings in relief, recording four strikeouts.
Carter Lund hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning, scoring sophomore Kiefer Parish. Later in the inning, Blanchar hit an RBI single to score Schuchart, giving Cambridge a 2-0 lead.
Carter Lund then hit a two-run single in the fifth, scoring Parish and Damiani. In the sixth, Bernhardt drove in Horton on an RBI fielder’s choice for Cambridge’s fifth run. Carter Lund led the offense with three RBIs, going 2-for-4 in the win.
The Blue Jays (13-2) have won their last 10 games.
CAMBRIDGE 4, RICHLAND CENTER 1
R 000 001 0 — 1 7 0
C 101 200 X — 4 9 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Schuchart (W; 6-6-1-1-3-1), B. Lund (SV; 1-1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — C: Bernhardt 3x4 (2 2B), Schuchart 2x3; RC: Miller 2x3 (HR).
CAMBRIDGE 5, ITHACA 0
C 000 221 0 — 5 10 0
I 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: C. Lund (W; 4-3-0-0-5-3), Horton (3-2-0-0-4-0); I: Manning (L; 2.2-5-4-4-1-2), Clary (2-3-0-0-3-1), Ihm (2.1-4-1-1-0-3).
Leading hitters — C: Schuchart 2x3 (2B), C. Lund 2x4; I: Manning 2x3, Anderson 2x3.
PANTHERS SWEEP HILLTOPPERS
CAMBRIA -- The seventh-ranked Palmyra-Eagle baseball team swept host Cambria-Friesland in a doubleheader on Saturday.
In the first game, sophomore Devin Patrick threw his second no-hitter of the season in a 10-0 win for the Panthers.
Patrick pitched five innings, recording 10 strikeouts and not allowing a hit or a walk. One Cambria-Friesland batter reached base via error in the fourth to thwart Patrick's bid for a perfect game. At the plate, Patrick went 3-for-4 with a double.
Sophomore Dylan Walsh led the Panthers with two RBIs, while juniors Hunter Pagel, Sam Millis, Travis Tiller, Noah Taylor and Sean Dooley all drove in one run in the win.
In the Panthers' 9-3 win in game two, Taylor hit an RBI single in the second inning to give the Panthers a lead they would not relinquish.
Taylor went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Dooley drove in two runs and scored a run as well. Dooley pitched 4 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts, while Taylor tossed 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.
The Panthers (17-2) have won their last 15 games and sit one game behind Deerfield in the Trailways South. The Panthers and Demons face off on Tuesday and Thursday.
First game
PALMYRA-EAGLE 10, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 0 (5)
PE 007 30 — 10 9 1
CF 000 00 — 0 0 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Patrick (W; 5-0-0-0-10-0); CF: Dejager (L; 3-6-7-5-1-4), Busse (2-3-3-2-1-1).
Leading hitters — PE: Patrick 3x4 (2B).
Second game
PALMYRA-EAGLE 9, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 3
PE 310 032 0 — 9 15 2
CF 300 000 0 — 3 2 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Dooley (W; 4.2-2-3-0-12-1), Taylor (2.1-0-0-0-4-0); CF: Deyoung (L; 4.1-12-7-4-1-1), Heller (2.2-3-2-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — PE: Ireland 2x4, Taylor 3x4, Dooley 3x5 (2B), Millis 2x3 (2B).
JOHNSON CREEK 14, WILLIAMS BAY 1
JOHNSON CREEK — Ian Heald homered and drove in four runs in Johnson Creek’s 14-1 Trailways South baseball win over Williams Bay on Thursday at Wuestenberg Field.
Dugg Hartwig threw three innings to earn the decision. Taylor Joseph and Tanner Herman each had two hits including a double for the eighth-ranked Bluejays (12-3, 11-3 in conference).
JOHNSON CREEK 14, WILLIAMS BAY 1
Williams Bay 000 10 — 1 3 3
Johnson Creek 731 03 — 14 13 0
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 2x3, 2B, Herman 2x3, 2B, Heald 2x3, HR, Bredlow 2x3, S. Hartz 2x4)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - WB (Henry L 3-9-11-11-2-2, Pucht 1-2-0-0-1-0, Lindloff 1-2-3-3-0-1), JC (Hartwig W 3-0-0-0-5-3, Heald 1-3-1-1-3-1, Joseph 1-0-0-0-3-1)
Monday’s result
JOHNSON CREEK 5, WILLIAMS BAY 2
WILLIAMS BAY — Silas Hartz had three hits and Dom Raabe had a double and two RBIs in Johnson Creek’s 5-2 win over Williams Bay.
Bredlow threw three innings to earn the decision.
JOHNSON CREEK 5, WILLIAMS BAY 2
Johnson Creek 020 120 0 — 5 7 0
Williams Bay 101 000 0 — 2 5 1
Leading hitters — JC (S. Hartz 3x3, Raabe 2B), WB (Suchomski 2x3)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - JC (Bredlow W 3-2-2-1-5-1, Smith 3.2-2-0-0-6-0, Hartwig 0.1-0-0-0-1-0), WB (Suchomski L 6-6-5-5-9-0)
LODI 4, LAKE MILLS 0
LODI -- Keegan Fleischman and Mason Lane combined to throw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Lodi grabbed the lead in the Capitol North baseball standings by beating visiting Lake Mills 4-0 on Friday.
Fleischman fanned 10, striking out the side twice, and walked two in 5 2/3 innings before reaching the 100-pitch limit. Mason Lane entered in the sixth inning and recorded the game's last four outs.
Lodi (14-4, 7-1 in conference), which won 4-2 on Tuesday, got on the board in the third on Eli Schneider's sacrifice fly. Fleischman added a two-run single with two outs in the fourth while Lane doubled home Schneider in the fifth.
Caden Belling started for Lake Mills (12-9, 6-2) and gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings. Payton Klettke pitched a scoreless sixth.
LODI 4, LAKE MILLS 0
Lake Mills 000 000 0 -- 0 0 0
Lodi 001 210 x -- 4 7 1
Leading hitters -- LO: Schneider 2x2, Rosrmseen 2x2, Lane (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Belling L; 5-7-4-4-2-3, Klettke 1-0-0-0-0-1; LO: Fleischman W; 5.2-0-0-0-10-2; Lane 1.1-0-0-0-1-0.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
EDGERTON -- Lake Mills' baseball team lost to Delavan-Darien 8-2 in nine innings and beat Stoughton 14-8 at the Edgerton quadrangular on Saturday.
The Comets pushed across six runs on six hits in the ninth inning, scoring the go-ahead runs on Nathan Huff's one-out single.
Brody Henderson and Derek Bruce had run-scoring singles in the Lake Mills fifth to make it 2-all.
Bruce doubled with one away in the eighth and his pinch runner James Hafenstein was stranded at third for the L-Cats, who also left the bases loaded in the ninth.
Eddy Eveland started for Lake Mills, allowing two earned on three hits with five strikeouts in three frames. Payton Klettke then worked 5 2/3 innings before running into trouble in the ninth to take the loss, surrendering six earned on eight hits with three strikeouts.
The L-Cats (13-9) scored in all but one of their at-bats versus the Vikings, who cut a hefty deficit to 12-8 with eight runs in the fifth inning.
Jack Vogel singled in a run in the second and Ty Schaefer, who drove in five runs, added a two-run single. Blaise Buechel and Wyatt Werner contributed RBI hits in the third which made it 7-0. Vogel, Brody Henderson and Schaefer all added RBI singles in the fourth, extending the lead to 12-0. Henderson went 3 of 4.
Starter Hunter Frohamder pitched 4 2/3 innings to earn the decision.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 8, LAKE MILLS 2 (9)
Delavan-Darien 002 000 006 -- 8 11 0
Lake Mills 000 020 000 -- 2 11 0
Leading hitters -- D-D: N. Huff 2x5 (2B), Hoeton 3x5, D'Grady 2x4 (2B); LM: Henderson 2x5, Schaefer 2x5, Bruce 3x4 (2B), Buchholtz 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- D-D: D'Grady 7.1-9-2-2-5-0, Mansfield W; 1.2-2-0-0-2-0; LM: Eveland 3-3-2-2-5-5, Klettke L; 5.2-8-6-6-3-2, Frohmader 0.1-0-0-0-1-0.
LAKE MILLS 14, STOUGHTON 8
Stoughton 000 080 0 -- 8 9 0
Lake Mills 133 520 x -- 14 14 4
Leading hitters -- S: No. 17 2x2 (2 2B), Muchka 2x4 (2B); LM: Henderson 3x4 (2B), Schaefer 2x4, Murphy 2x3, Vogel 2x3, Buechel (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- S: Bailey L; 3-9-7-7-3-2, No. 8 0.2-5-5-5-0-1, No. 17 0.1-0-2-2-0-2, Westerberg 2-0-0-0-0-1; LM: Frohmader W; 4.2-7-6-6-1-3, Vogel 0.0-1-2-2-0-0, Buechel 2.1-1-0-0-1-2.
