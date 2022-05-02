Monroe used a five-run rally in the sixth inning to push past Fort Atkinson 5-2 in a Badger Conference baseball game at Jones Park on Monday.
Fort starter Ashden Aarstad cruised through 5 2/3 shutout innings. The Cheesemakers, who entered the sixth inning down 2-0, then stunningly scored five times with two outs.
Trevor Schmitt got the rally going with a single and scored on a single by Brevin Rach, who had three hits, and Charles Briggs knotted it a 2-all with a single. Rach then scored the go-ahead run from second on a throwing error. Tucker Markham and Henry Brukwicki both walked with the bases loaded to cap the frame, which saw the Cheesemakers draw four walks and tally three hits.
Tyler Narkis and Dane Brost had back-to-back singles to lead off the Fort sixth but were stranded. The Blackhawks then went down in order in the seventh against Cheesemakers starter Henry Brukwicki, who allowed two earned runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts in a complete-game victory.
Aarstad took the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts, four walks in 5 2/3 innings. Reliever Drew Enger got the last out of the sixth and pitched the seventh, permitting three walks and a hit but no runs for Fort (3-11, 2-7 Badger Conference).
Aarstad doubled in the game’s first run in the fourth and Kroix Kucken, who had two hits, made it 2-0 later in the frame with a base knock.
The Blackhawks travel to play Beaver Dam today at 5 p.m.
MONROE 5, FORT ATKINSON 2
Monroe 000 005 0 — 5 7 3
Fort 000 200 0 — 2 5 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — MO: Brukwicki W; 7-6-2-2-2-10; FA: Aarstad L; 5.2-6-5-2-4-4, Enger 1.1-1-0-0-3-0.
Leading hitters — MO: Rach 3x4 (2B); FA: Kucken 2x2, Aarstad (2B).
MARKESAN 5, JOHNSON CREEK 2
JOHNSON CREEK — Two Markesan pitchers limited Johnson’s lineup to just three hits as the visiting Hornets beat the Bluejays 5-2 on Monday.
Logan Sullivan and Dylan Bredlow each had a hit and scored a run for the Bluejays. Taylor Joseph took the loss in relief.
Johnson Creek (9-2) travels to face Deerfield today.
MARKESAN 5, JOHNSON CREEK 2
Markesan 010 103 0 — 5 3 1
Johnson Creek 101 000 0 — 2 3 2
WP: Quade
LP: Joseph
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M (Quade 5-2-2-0-3-0, Heine 2-1-0-0-3-0), JC (Hartwig 3.1-1-1-0-1-4, Joseph 2.1-1-2-0-3-3, I. Hartz 1.1-1-2-0-2-1)
Leading hitters — M (Straks 2B)
BELOIT TURNER 10,
WHITEWATER 3
WHITEWATER -- Beloit Turner scored seven times in the first inning and defeated the host Whitewater baseball team 10-3 in a Rock Valley game on Monday.
The Trojans had 15 hits and starting pitcher Will Lauterbach struck out seven and allowed two earned runs on two hits in three innings to earn the victory. Lauterbach also had two hits, including a triple.
For the Whippets (2-12), Marc Jones doubled and had two hits. Wyatt Nickels also had two base knocks.
Whitewater starter Marcus DePorter was tagged with six earned runs on six hits and only got one out in the first inning.
BELOIT TURNER 10,
WHITEWATER 3
Turner 700 100 20 — 10 15 1
Whitewater 000 201 0 — 3 5 1
Leading hitters—BT: Michael Cook 3x4 (3B, 2B), Connor Hughes 2x5 (3B), Will Lauterbach 2x4 (3B), Brayden McMahon 2x4, Mason Hoenig (2B), Braden Ovist (2B), Eric Halon (2B); W: Marc Jones 2x3 (2B), Wyatt Nickels 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—BT: Lauterbach (W, 3-2-2-2-7-2), J.T. Fell (3-3-1-1-1-0), Jack Stelter (1-0-0-0-3-1), W: Marcus DePorter (L, 0.1-6-6-6-0-0-0), Marc Jones (3.2-5-2-2-3-0), Zajckl (3-4-2-2-2-1).
