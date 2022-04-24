JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s baseball team jumped ahead early in an 8-0 home win over Walworth Big Foot in RVC play on Saturday.
The Eagles (8-3, 8-1 RVC) led 5-0 after two innings. Aidan Kammer led off the first with a double and scored on the first of three doubles by No. 2 hitter Tyler Butina. Aiden Behm capped the frame with a two-out run-scoring single.
Luis Serrano, who scored three times, brought home a run on a fielder’s choice in the second and scored on a two-out base knock by Tanner Pinnow.
Jefferson starter Drew Peterson allowed one hit, striking out five with five walks over four innings to pick up the victory. Evan Neitzel pitched three shutout innings with two strikeouts in relief.
For the Chiefs, who managed just two singles, Connor Weeks took the loss, allowing five earned on six hits before getting chased after 2 1/3 innings.
The Eagles host Brodhead/Juda in a rescheduled RVC game on Monday at 4:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON 8, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 0
Big Foot 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Jefferson 320 210 x — 8 9 1
Leading hitters — J: Butina 3x4 (3 2B), Kammer (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BF: Weeks (L, 2.1-6-5-5-3-4), Cocroft (.2-0-2-2-1-2), Hering (3-3-1-1-2-3), J: Peterson (W, 4-1-0-0-4-5), Neitzel (3-1-0-0-2-1).
MG SWEEPS FORT
Fort Atkinson’s baseball team lost both games of a Badger Conference doubleheader versus visiting Monona Grove on Saturday.
In game one, Mac Vesperman delivered the go-ahead hit — a two-run single with two outs in the seventh — to give the Silver Eagles a 4-3 lead. Fort had runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh with one out after consecutive singles by Carson Schrader, who had two hits, and Mitch Broadhead, who registered three hits. Ryan Schoenherr struck out looking and Schrader was caught trying to steal third base to make it a final.
MG reliever Sam Baum pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out three to earn the decision. Starter Jackson Hewitt allowed three earned on six hits with four walks, two strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.
Schoenherr threw five no-hit innings, striking out eight, for Fort but did not factor into the decision. Reliever Kroix Kucken allowed four earned on three hits and walked four in two frames, taking the loss.
The Blackhawks (1-9, 1-5 Badger Conference) led 3-0 after five innings as Sheldon Burnett, Broadhead and Schoenherr each drove in runs. Fort had the bases loaded with one out in the fifth before a strikeout and fly out ended the frame without more damage done.
The Silver Eagles’ James Cullison made it 3-2 with a run-scoring single in the seventh before Vesperman’s go-ahead base knock.
In the second game, MG scored four times on three hits in the first inning, adding eight runs on five hits in the sixth to enact the 10-run rule. Jackson Hewitt homered and tripled for the Silver Eagles, driving in five. Cullison had three hits and leadoff hitter Eddie Rivera scored three times.
Vesperman started and earned the decision for MG, striking out six while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits over five innings.
Burnett took the loss for Fort, surrendering five earned on five hits over four frames.
The Blackhawks travel to face Stoughton on Tuesday.
First game
MONONA GROVE 4,
FORT ATKINSON 3
Monona Grove 000 001 3 — 4 3 0
Fort Atkinson 011 010 0 — 3 8 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — MG: Hewitt 4.1-6-3-3-4-2, Baum W; 2.2-2-0-0-0-3; FA: Schoenherr 5-0-0-0-2-8, Kucken L; 2-3-4-4-4-1.
Leading hitters — MG: Vesperman 2x3 FA: Schrader 2x2, Broadhead 3x4.
Second game
MONONA GROVE 14,
FORT ATKINSON 4 (6)
Fort Atkinson 010 012 — 4 6 4
Monona Grove 410 018 — 14 12 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Burnett L; 4-5-5-5-1-3, Torres 0.0-1-2-0-0-0, Maier 1.2-6-7-7-2-1; MG: Vesperman W; 5-5-2-1-2-6, Lehmann 1-1-2-2-2-0.
Leading hitters — FA: Brost 2x2 MG: Cullison 3x4, Hewitt 3x4 (3B, HR), Verhage 2x4, Connor 2x4 (2B).
WARRIORS SWEEP PACERS
KENOSHA — Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team improved to 6-2 with a pair of nonconference victories against Shoreland Lutheran on Saturday at Kenosha Bradford High School.
The Warriors won 7-1 in the opener and held on for an 11-9 victory in the finale.
Nolan Meis pitched four innings of one-hit ball, striking out four to earn the decision in game one for the Warriors. Trey Lauber struck out four in two innings, allowing an earned run, and Jakub Junker struck out a pair in a scoreless seventh.
Meis reached via error and scored on a wild pitch in the first. Tyler Marty made it 2-0 Lakeside with a no-out triple to right. The Warriors then scored four times with two outs in the fifth as Eli Buchta, who was 3-for-4, plated a pair with a double, Keegan Lamp singled in a run and Meis added a run-scoring base knock. Kole Lostetter had a two-hit game.
In the finale, Brock Schneider produced the go-ahead double, plating two runs, with two outs in the fourth to make it 6-5. In the sixth, Meis doubled to lead off the frame and scored on a wild pitch. Calvin Murray’s two-run single and a sacrifice fly by Buchta extended the margin to 11-5.
The Pacers scored four times on two hits, drawing four walks, in the bottom of the sixth but went down in order against Junker, who got the last four outs, to make it a final.
Lamp earned the decision for Lakeside, allowing two earned on three hits in two frames. Buchta, the starter, gave up three earned on six hits in two innings.
Marty had two hits and scored three times while Murray and Schneider also each had two-hit games.
First game
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7,
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1
Lakeside 200 041 0 — 7 9 2
Shoreland 000 010 0 — 1 2 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Meis W; 4-1-0-0-4-2, Lauber 2-1-1-1-4-0, Junker 1-0-0-0-2-0; SL: So. Smith L; 4.2-5-6-5-4-5, Cuadra 1.1-3-1-1-1-2, Sl. Smith 1-1-0-0-0-1.
Leading hitters — LL: Lostetter 2x3, Buchta 3x4 (2B), Marty (3B); SL: Cuadra (HR).
Second game
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 11,
SHORELAND 9
Lakeside 202 205 0 — 11 10 3
Shoreland 302 004 — 9 11 7
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Buchta 2-6-3-3-0-1, Lamp W; 2-3-2-2-2-1, Chopp 1.2-1-4-4-1-6, Junker SV; 1.1-1-0-0-0-0; SL: Walker 3-6-4-2-2-1, Sadowski L; 2.1-3-6-4-1-3, Marquardt 1.2-1-1-0-0-1.
Leading hitters — LL: Marty 2x4, Schneider 2x3 (2 2B), Murray 2x4, Yaroch (2B), Meis (2B), Buchta (2B); SL: Cuadra 3x4 (3B), Ripke 2x5 (2B), Sadowski (2B), Craig 2x3 (2B).
LAKE MILLS 15,
POYNETTE 1 (5)
POYNETTE — Elijah Lee pitched four one-hit innings to pick up the win and the Lake Mills baseball team had seven extra-base hits in a 15-1 road victory over Poynette in Capitol North action on Thursday.
Lee struck out five, walking six, while throwing 72 pitches and gave up only a single.
Cooper Murphy, who was 3-for-4, led off the game with a single and scored on an error. The L-Cats (7-1, 3-0 Capitol North) stole home on double steal plays on two different occasions in the four-run opening inning.
Derek Bruce, who was 4-for-4 with three doubles, doubled and scored in the third, extending the lead to 5-0. David Bruce had a two-RBI single and Murphy singled in a run to make it 9-0 through three innings.
Lee had two hits, scoring three times and Derek Bruce also crossed home plate on three occasions.
The Pumas had three hits, five errors.
LAKE MILLS 15,
POYNETTE 1 (5)
Lake Mills 405 06 — 15 12 0
Poynette 000 01 — 1 3 5
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Lee W; 4-1-0-0-6-5, Klettke 1-2-1-1-1-0; P: Genz L; 4-9-11-8-3-3, No. 5 0.1-3-4-2-0-1, Plenty 0.2-0-0-0-2-0.
Leading hitters — LM: Murphy 3x4, De. Bruce 4x4 (3 2B), Lee 2x4 (2 2B), Strauss (2B), Carpenter (2B); P: Leiterman (2B).
CAMBRIDGE 16, MONTICELLO/ALBANY 0 (5)
MONTICELLO — Sophomore Devin Schuchart pitched a one-hit shutout in a Cambridge 16-0 win over host Monticello/Albany on Saturday in a nonconference game.
Senior Jared Marty had an RBI single in the first as the Blue Jays (2-5) scored six times in the frame. Senior Jace Horton hit a double that scored freshman Keifer Parish and senior Carter Brown in the third.
Schuchart struck out eight and did not allow a walk on the mound in the five-inning game.
CAMBRIDGE 16, MONTICELLO/ALBANY 0 (5)
Cambridge 2 6 6 2 0 — 16 9 0
Monticello 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Schuchart (W; 5-1-0-0-8-0), MA: Gertsch (L; 1.1-3-6-4-3-2), Henry (0.2-0-2-2-0-1), Stokstad (1-5-6-5-0-2), Freitag (1-1-2-2-0-2), Parker (1-1-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters — C: Horton (2B), Marty 2x3, Lund 2x3; MA: Bakken 1x2.
JOHNSON CREEK SWEEPS RIO
RIO — Johnson Creek’s baseball team swept Rio in a Trailways South doubleheader on Saturday.
Johnson Creek (4-0, 3-0 in conference) won the first game 16-0 and the second game 16-2.
Dylan Bredlow and Isaac Hartz combined on a no-hitter in the first game. Bredlow had three hits and four RBIs. Logan Sullivan drove in three runs and Tanner Herman drove in two.
Dugg Hartwig worked two innings and earned the decision in the second game. Sullivan struck out five in three innings of relief work.
Isaac Hartz had four of the team’s 20 hits. Travis Christensen and Parker Berres each added three hits including two doubles.
Johnson Creek travels to play Hustisford/Dodgeland today.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 16, RIO 0
Johnson Creek (12)02 20 — 16 12 0
Rio 000 00 — 0 0 2
WP: Bredlow
LP: Bartel
Pitching (ip-h-er-so-bb) — JC (Bredlow W 3-0-0-0-4-1, I. Hartz 2-0-0-0-3-1), R (Bartelt L 3-12-14-12-3-0, Risgaard 2-0-2-2-0-3)
Leading hitters — JC (I. Hartz 2x3, 2B, Sullivan 2x4, Herman 2x3, 2B, Bredlow 3x4, 2B, 3B)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 16, RIO 2
Rio 101 0 — 2 X X
Johnson Creek 151 9 — 16 20 0
WP: Hartwig
LP: Bartz
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R (Bartz L 3-18-14-11-0-0, Risgaard 1-2-2-0-0), JC (Hartwig W 2-2-2-1-3-3, Sullivan 3-0-0-0-5-0)
Leading hitters — R (Bartelt 3B), JC (Joseph 2x4, I. Hartz 4x4, Hartwig 2x3, 2B, Herman 2x4, Christensen 3x4, 2B (2), P. Berres 3x4, 2B (2), Bredlow 2x3, 2B)
PANTHERS GO 1-1 VS VIKINGS
ORFORDVILLE — Palmyra-Eagle’s baseball team split a Trailways South doubleheader versus host Orfordville Parkview on Saturday.
Evan Suer plated the walk-off run in the eighth inning with a grounder as the Vikings won the first game 1-0. The Panthers (7-2) bounced back to win game 2, 11-1.
P-E’s Noah Taylor struck out 11 and walked one, allowing an earned run on two hits in 7 2/3 innings and was saddled with the loss in the opener.
The Vikings’ Camron Duncan fanned nine and walked one, permitting just four hits in 7 2/3 innings but did not factor in the decision. Dayne Butzler got the last out of the eighth, earning the win.
In the finale, Taylor was 3-for-5 with two doubles, Devin Patrick finished 3-for-4, scoring twice and driving in two while doubling and tripling. Duncan Ireland two hits, including a double, and scored two times.
Sean Dooley pitched six innings of four-hit ball, allowing an earned run while striking out one and walking two to earn the decision.
First Game
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 1,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 0 (8 inn.)
Palmyra-Eagle 000 000 00 — 0 4 3
Parkview 000 000 01 — 1 2 2
Leading hitters—OP: Zander Brown 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—PE: Taylor (L, 7.2-2-1-1-11-1); PA: Duncan (7.2-4-0-0-9-1), Butzler (W; 0.1-0-0-0-0-0).
Second Game
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11, PARKVIEW 1 (6)
Parkview 000 100 — 1 4 4
Palmyra-Eagle 101 126 — 11 10 1
Leading hitters—OP: Butzler 2x2; PE: Taylor 3x5 (2 2B), Patrick 3x4 (2B, 3B), Ireland 2x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—OP: Butzler (L, 3-7-5-5-2-1), Treinen (1-0-0-0-1-0), Grenawalt (1-3-5-3-0-2), Hobon (.2-0-1-0-1-2); PE: Dooley (W, 6-4-1-1-2-1).
