BRODHEAD -- Evan Neitzel drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and Tyler Fredrick struck out eight in six frames, sending the Jefferson baseball team past host Brodhead/Juda 4-2 in a Rock Valley game Friday.
The Cardinals got run-scoring hits by Gabe Bockhop and David Mazloski in the first to lead 2-0.
Jefferson's Aiden Behm doubled to center to leadoff the second, scoring on a ground out by Andrew Altermatt. Luis Serrano, who was 3-for-4, doubled in the third, scoring on an error at third base to make it 2-all.
Marcus Turley drew a leadoff walk in the Eagles sixth and Altermatt followed with a bunt single. Aiden Devine, who was courtesy running for Turley, advances to third on a wild pitch before scoring the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Neitzel. Tyler Butina came up next, adding an insurance run on a sac fly.
Fredrick, who allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking one to earn the decision, retired the side in order in the sixth. Neitzel allowed a leadoff single before walking consecutive hitters with one-out in the seventh. Neitzel then got Ryan Searles to ground into a 1-2-3 double play to end it, earning the save.
Aidan Kammer went 2-for-2 for Jefferson (5-1, 5-1 RVC).
Brodhead's Cooper Woelky allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, striking out three, over five innings and was took the loss.
JEFFERSON 4,
BRODHEAD/JUDA 2
Jefferson 011 002 0 -- 4 8 0
Brodhead/Juda 200 000 0 -- 2 7 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Fredrick W; 6-6-2-2-8-1, Neitzel SV; 1-1-0-0-0-2; B/J: Woelky L; 5-5-2-1-3-4, Kammerer 1-3-2-2-1-1, Senobe 1-0-0-0-0-0.
Leading hitters -- J: Serrano 3x4 (2B), Kammer 2x2, Behm (2B); B/J: Mazloski 2x3 (2B), Elliott 2x3.
WHIPPETS GO 1-1 VS CHIEFS
WHITEWATER -- Whitewater's baseball team split a Rock Valley doubleheader against Walworth Big Foot at home on Friday, earning its first victory of the season.
The Whippets (1-7) lost the opener 3-0 before jumping ahead early in a 7-5 victory.
In game one, Connor Weeks struck out 14 over seven innings of two-hit ball, walking just one to earn the decision for the Chiefs. Whippets starter Marcus DePorter struck out seven and walked one over six frames, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits.
In the finale, the Whippets opened up a 4-0 lead through two innings after winning pitcher Wyatt Nickels' run-scoring single in the second. Mason DePorter, who was 3-for-4, added a two-run single in the fourth, extending the margin to 6-1. Mason DePorter then plated a run in the sixth with a single to make it 7-3. Marcus DePorter scored three times.
Nickels, who was 2-for-4 at the dish, struck out five in 5 1/3 innings, allowing three unearned runs on four hits. Marc Jones struck out three in 1 1/3 innings to record the save, fanning Will Wojcik with the tying run on first base to end it.
GAME 1
BIG FOOT 3,
WHITEWATER 0
Big Foot 010 200 0 -- 3 6 1
Whitewater 000 000 0 -- 0 2 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- BF: Weeks W; 7-2-0-0-14-1; WW: Mar. DePorter L; 6-6-3-1-7-1, Nickels 1-0-0-0-2-0.
Leading hitters -- BF: Anderson 2x4.
GAME 2
WHITEWATER 7,
BIG FOOT 5
Whitewater 310 201 0 -- 7 10 5
Big Foot 001 022 0 -- 5 5 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- WW: Nickels W; 5.1-4-3-0-5-1, Zajdel 0.0-1-2-1-0-1, Jones SV; 1.1-0-0-0-3-0.
Leading hitters -- WW: Nickels 2x3, Mas. DePorter 3x4; BF: Cocroft (2B).
