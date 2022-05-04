JEFFERSON — The Eagles came to the dish in the seventh inning staring down the reality of a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Crimson Tide, one that would have been most costly to their chances of winning the Rock Valley Conference this season.
The Jefferson baseball team scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh inning, holding on to defeat Edgerton 6-5 in the second game of a conference doubleheader at Fischer Field on Wednesday, splitting the twin bill among conference contenders.
The Crimson Tide took opener 7-2.
In the second game, Luis Serrano scored the go-ahead run from second base on a dropped third strike with two outs in the seventh to make it 6-5. Tyler Butina scored from third on the play for the tying run. Winning pitcher Drew Peterson worked around a two-out walk in the seventh and got Carson Brown to fly out to end things with runners on first and second.
Peterson pitched three no-hit innings and struck out three. Butina, who started, allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts, no walks in four frames.
Butina doubled home Aidan Kammer in the first and later scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0.
In the third, Peterson plated a run on a ground out and Tanner Pinnow gave Jefferson a 4-3 edge with a run-scoring single to center.
Brown had a two-out, RBI single in the fourth to square it at 4 for the Crimson Tide, who took a 5-4 lead in the fourth on a two-out single by Steven Olson.
Butina, who was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, and Serrano, who was 2-for-4 and scored twice, both singled with one down in the seventh before coming around to score. Pinnow also had two hits.
In the first game, the Crimson Tide took the lead with two runs in the sixth and added three insurance scores in the seventh.
The Eagles struck first on a run-scoring double by Aiden Behm to left field in the third. The Crimson Tide pulled ahead with two in their half of the fourth before Serrano bunted for a hit and scored via error to make it 2-all through four frames.
With two outs in the sixth, Edgerton pulled ahead for good when Liam Punzel scored on a wild pitch by Tyler Fredrick and Shane Kisting plated a run to make it 4-2. Edgerton added three runs on four hits in the seventh for the final margin.
Fredrick allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out three with one walk. Reliever Evan Neitzel allowed three earned on four hits in 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts.
Edgerton starter Steven Olson pitched six strong to get the decision, striking out nine with one walk while allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits. Justin Clark worked a scoreless seventh.
The Eagles are 13-4 overall and 12-2 in conference games. Beloit Turner has one league loss while Edgerton has two conference defeats as the race to win the conference championship hits the home stretch.
Jefferson hosts Turner in its next game on Tuesday, May 10, at 4:45 p.m. The sides face off in Beloit on Thursday, May 12.
First game
EDGERTON 7, JEFFERSON 2
Edgerton 000 202 3 — 7 10 1
Jefferson 001 100 0 — 2 4 4
Leading hitters—E: H. Langer 2x3 (2B), Peyton Lee 3x4, Shane Kisting 2x4; J: Aiden Behm 2x2 (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—E: Steven Olson (W, 6-4-2-1-9-1), Justin Clark (1-0-0-0-1-1); J: Tyler Fredrick (L, 5.2-6-4-2-3-1), Evan Neitzel (1.1-4-3-3-2-0).
Second game
JEFFERSON 6, EDGERTON 5
Jefferson 202 000 2 — 6 8 4
Edgerton 301 100 0 — 5 8 2
Leading hitters—J: Tyler Butina 2x4 (2B), Luis Serrano 2x4, Tanner Pinnow 2x4; E: Peyton Lee (2B), Shane Kisting 3x4, Steven Olson 2x4.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—J: Tyler Butina (4-8-5-3-4-0); Drew Peterson (W, 3-0-0-0-3-1); E: Peyton Lee (5-5-4-2-6-3), Liam Punzel (L, 2-3-2-2-3-0).
BEAVER DAM 10, FORT ATKINSON 5
BEAVER DAM — Daelen Johnson struck out eight and threw a complete game as Beaver Dam topped the visiting Fort Atkinson baseball team 10-5 in a Badger Conference game on Wednesday.
Johnson walked one and allowed five earned on 10 hits to get the decision.
Fort reliever Eli Burhans allowed four runs in the fourth inning on four hits to take the loss. Starter Kroix Kucken allowed four earned on six hits with four strikeouts, four walks in three innings.
The Blackhawks scored three times in the second but fell behind 4-3 when Beaver Dam scored a run in the third. The Golden Beavers then broke it open in the fourth with four runs off four hits. The Blackhawks (3-12, 2-8 Badger Conference) had nine hits, eight errors.
Fort leadoff man Braeden Sayre had two hits and drove in a pair with a single in the second and Dane Brost went 3-for-4 with a triple and run scored in the fifth.
The Blackhawks play at Brookfield Central on Friday at 5 p.m.
BEAVER DAM 10, FORT ATKINSON 5
Fort 030 010 1 — 5 9 8
Beaver Dam 121 411 x — 10 14 4
Leading hitters — FA: Sayre 2x4, Brost 3x4 (3B); BD: Thomas 2x3 (2B), Johnson 2x4, Scharfenberg 3x3, Westover 2x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Kucken 3-6-4-4-4-4, Burhans L; 1-4-4-4-3-1, Torres 1-1-1-1-3-0, Maier 1-2-1-1-0-1; BD: Johnson W; 7-10-5-5-1-8.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 7, JOHNSON CREEK 2
JOHNSON CREEK — Noah Taylor struck out five over seven innings of eight-hit ball as Palmyra-Eagle topped host Johnson Creek 7-2 in a Trailways South game on Wednesday.
Taylor gave up two runs (one earned) and walked one, throwing 65 of his 90 pitches for strikes in the victory.
Taylor helped his own cause with an RBI single in the first and later scored on a passed ball.
Isaac Hartz reached via error and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to pull the Bluejays (9-3, 8-2 Trailways South) within 3-2.
The Panthers (10-3, 7-2) scored four insurance runs in the seventh as Taylor singled in a run, Chance Scheel connected on a two-RBI single and Collin Walsh had an RBI sacrifice fly.
Johnson Creek reliever Logan Sullivan allowed five earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings in the loss. Starter Dylan Bredlow walked three and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit while recording just two outs in the first.
Deerfield now holds a one game lead in the loss column over both the Bluejays and Panthers in the conference standings.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 7, JOHNSON CREEK 2
Palmyra-Eagle 210 000 4 — 7 8 4
Johnson Creek 010 010 0 — 2 8 0
Leading hitters — P-E: Dooley 2x3, Taylor 2x4, Patrick 2x4; JC: Joseph 2x4, I. Hartz 2x4, Bredlow 2x3, Herman (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — P-E: Taylor W; 7-8-2-1-1-5; JC: Bredlow 0.2-1-2-1-3-1, Sullivan L; 5.2-6-5-5-3-6, Joseph 0.2-1-0-0-0-0.
LUTHER PREP 4, LAKE MILLS 2
WATERTOWN — Kyle Schupmann had three hits and scored three runs for Luther Prep in a 4-2 Capitol North baseball win over Lake Mills on Wednesday at LPS.
Luther Prep (6-3, 3-3 in conference) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Schupmann hit a two-out double to center and scored on Jackson Heiman’s RBI double to center. The Phoenix went up 2-0 in the fourth. Schupmann led off with a line drive single to center, stole second and scored on a Marcus Fitzsimmons groundout.
Lake Mills (8-4, 3-3) tied it with two in the top of the fifth.
David Bruce hit a leadoff single to center, advanced to second on a base hit by Ben Buchholtz, took third on a bunt by Brady Strauss and scored when Cooper Murphy reached on an error. Murphy later scored on an RBI single by Derek Bruce, who finished the day with three hits.
The Phoenix regained the lead for good with two runs in the sixth. Parker Winghart drew a one-out walk and Schupmann doubled to left to put two runners in scoring position.
After Heiman was intentionally walked to load the bases, Fitzsimmons was hit by a pitch to drive in Winghart and Cole Heckendorf beat out an infield hit to drive in Schupmann.
Silas Winkel started for the Phoenix and went five innings. Winghart earned the decision in relief.
“This was a very well played high school game with two very different styles of pitching on display,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “Sophomore Silas Winkel had another very good outing for us and Eddy Everland for Lake Mills was just as good. We were able to put enough hits together to squeeze in the runs we needed to win the game.”
LUTHER PREP 4, LAKE MILLS 2
Lake Mills 000 020 0 — 2 7 0
Luther Prep 100 102 X — 4 5 1
WP: Winghart
LP: Eveland
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM (Eveland 6-5-4-4-7-2), LP (S. Winkel 5-7-2-1-1-1, Winghart 2-0-0-0-2-0)
Leading hitters — LM (De. Bruce 3x3), LP (Schupmann 3x3, 2B (2), Heiman 2B)
