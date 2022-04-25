JEFFERSON — The Jefferson baseball team pushed its win streak to four games with a 10-0 Rock Valley victory over Brodhead/Juda at Fischer Field on Monday.
The Eagles (9-3, 9-1 RVC) jumped on the board with two first-inning runs, providing starter Tyler Fredrick all the run support he would need. Fredrick struck out six over five innings of two-hit ball, walking none, to earn the decision while throwing 56 pitches to go the distance.
Jefferson turned a 6-4-3 double play in the top of the first. The Eagles then loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the frame. Drew Peterson plated Aidan Kammer, who singled to leadoff the inning and was 2-for-2, on a fielder’s choice. Tanner Pinnow followed with a ground ball that scored No. 2 hitter Tyler Butina, who was 2-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored.
“We talked about competing for every pitch and playing small ball to make things happen,” Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. “Fredrick was dominate. We used two bunts in the first inning to put some pressure on them and then got into their bullpen a little. Tyler’s two big doubles with the bases loaded to blow it open was huge.
“We’ve been moving Butina around in the lineup in an effort to force teams to pitch to him. The big thing right now is Kammer in the leadoff spot getting on base and making teams pitch to Tyler and Luis Serrano.
“Couldn’t be more proud of Aidan as a sophomore with his hard work. He’s really getting on base. Tyler’s going to hit. He’s got to be patient and get his pitch.”
Evan Neitzel led off the fourth with a single and scored to make it 3-0.
Butina then produced a three-run double and Peterson drove home a run with a single to extend the lead to 7-0. Butina plated a pair in the fifth with a single to enact the the 10-run rule.
Brodhead/Juda’s Cayton Elliott allowed five earned on four hits in 3 1/3 innings, walking four, to take the loss. The Cardinals, who were swept in the season series, managed just two singles.
The Eagles host Clinton today at 4:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON 10,
BRODHEAD/JUDA 0 (5)
Brodhead 000 00 — 0 2 1
Jefferson 200 62 — 10 9 2
Leading hitters — J: Tyler Butina 2x3 (2B, 5 RBI), Aidan Kammer 2x2.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—B: Cayton Elliot (L, 3.1-4-5-5-1-4), Kohen Sawle (1-4-5-4-1-2), Cullen Walker (0-1-0-0-0-0) J: Tyler Fredrick (W, 5-2-0-0-6-0).
MCFARLAND 10,
WHITEWATER 0 (5)
MCFARLAND — Braylon Roder struck out eight over five innings of two-hit ball, helping McFarland to a 10-0 home win over Whitewater in a Rock Valley baseball game on Monday.
Roder, who walked one, needed just 66 pitches to work all five innings and pick up the victory. At the dish, Roder was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, scoring twice. Kyle Kussow also tallied two hits while leadoff hitter Connor Punzel drove in a pair.
Whippets starter Marcus Sagrero walked six and allowed seven runs (two earned) on four hits in three innings in the loss.
McFARLAND 10, WHITEWATER 0 (5)
Whitewater 000 00 — 0 2 4
McFarland 303 4x — 10 6 1
Leading hitters—W: Marcus DePorter (2B), M: Braylon Roder 2x3 (2B), Kyle Kussow 2x2.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—W: Marcos Sagrero (L, 3-4-7-2-1-6), Blake Zajdel (1-2-3-3-1-1); M: Braylon Roder (W, 5-2-0-0-8-1).
BLUEJAYS SWEEP H/D
HUSTISFORD — Johnson Creek swept Hustisford/Dodgeland 11-5 and 15-0 in a Trailways South doubleheader on Monday.
Logan Sullivan struck out eight over 4 2/3 innings to earn the decision in the first game for Johnson Creek (6-0, 5-0 in conference).
Taylor Joseph was 3-for-5 out of the leadoff spot for the Bluejays. Isaac Hartz had three hits and two RBIs. Silas Hartz and Sullivan each drove in two runs. Dugg Hartwig had two hits and a team-high four RBIs.
Dylan Bredlow struck out 10 over 4 2/3 innings in the second game to earn the decision. Joseph was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Isaac Hartz added two hits and a team-high four RBIs. Parker Berres went 3-for-3 and Hartwig added two hits and three RBIs.
Gavin Thimm hit a double in each game for Hustisford/Dodgeland (2-4 overall and in conference).
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 11, HUSTY/DODGELAND 5
Johnson Creek 230 210 3 — 11 14 2
Husty/Dodge 001 020 2 — 5 7 3
WP: Sullivan
LP: Grudzinski
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Sullivan 4.2-4-3-3-8-3, Hartwig 1.2-1-0-0-2-0, I. Hartz 1-2-2-1-2-0), HD (Grudzinski 5.2-10-8-4-0-2, Davis 0.2-3-3-3-0-1, Trudeau 0.2-1-0-0-0-0)
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 3x5, 2B (2), I. Hartz 3x4, Hartwig 2x4, 2B)
HD (Grudzinski 2B, Thimm 2B, Schreiber 2B)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 15, HUSTY/DODGELAND 0
Husty/Dodge 000 00 — 0 3 1
Johnson Creek 162 6X — 15 11 2
WP: Bredlow
LP: Maas
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Maas 1.2-3-7-6-1-1. Kohn 2.1-4-3-3-3-1, Tredeau 0.1-4-5-5-1-3), JC (Bredlow 4.2-3-0-0-0-10-0, I. Hartz 0.1-0-0-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — HD (Thimm 2B), JC (Joseph 4x4, 2B, I. Hartz 2x2, Hartwig 2x4, P. Berres 3x3)
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11,
KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 1 (6)
KENOSHA -- The Palmyra-Eagle baseball team won 11-1 against host Kenosha Christian Life on Monday.
Junior Duncan Ireland recorded four RBIs and sophomore Travis Tiller added two RBIs for the Panthers (8-2 overall), who led 7-0 after three innings. Freshman Devin Patrick got the win on the mound, striking out eight over five innings while allowing an earned run on four hits.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11,
KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 1 (6)
PE 3 0 4 1 2 1 — 11 8 2
KCL 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 4 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Patrick (W; 5-4-1-1-8-1), Scheel (1-0-0-0-2-0); KCL: Gowey (L; 6-8-11-6-6-8).
Leading hitters — PE: Dooley 3B, Ireland 3x3 (2B), Millis 2x3; KCL: Beck 2x3.
