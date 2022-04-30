JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson baseball team sent 11 hitters to the dish in the first inning, plating six runs en route to a 6-4 victory over Beaver Dam in a nonconference game at Fischer Field on Friday.
The Eagles (12-3) pushed their win streak to seven games and capped a busy week with a 4-0 record.
Jefferson starter Tyler Butina allowed four earned runs on three hits in three innings, striking out five and walking three, to earn the victory. Reliever Tyler Fredrick pitched four shutout frames, allowing two hits while striking out four and walking one.
After Butina retired the Golden Beaver side in order in the first, the Eagles had six hits -- all singles -- to post a crooked number. Leadoff man Aidan Kammer singled and was one three runners to score on an error by Beaver Dam shortstop Daelon Johnson. Evan Neitzel and Marcus Turley both contributed run-scoring singles and Aiden Behm plated a run with a sacrifice fly to cap the frame.
The Golden Beavers also did all their damage in a single inning, scoring four times on three hits in the third. Ben Scharfenberg's two-out, two-run double to center made it 6-4.
Jefferson's best chance to extend its lead came in the third, when Behm hit a one-out double to put two runners in scoring position. Losing pitcher Eli Bryant, who worked 4 2/3 innings and gave up six runs (four earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts, six walks, fanned a pair of hitters to get out of the jam.
The Golden Beavers' Boston Damon doubled to open the seventh before Fredrick struck out the next two hitters and got Logan Thomas to fly out to left to end it.
Jefferson travels to face Edgerton on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON 6,
BEAVER DAM 4
Beaver Dam 004 000 0 -- 4 5 2
Jefferson 600 000 x -- 6 8 0
Leading hitters -- BD: Damon (2B), Scharfenberg (2B); J: Kammer 2x3, Behm (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- BD: Bryant L; 4.2-8-6-4-4-6, Soto 1.1-0-0-0-2-0; J: Butina W; 3-3-4-4-5-3, Fredrick SV; 4-2-0-0-4-1.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12,
RANDOM LAKE 0 (5)
RANDOM LAKE -- Nolan Meis pitched five innings of three-hit ball with six strikeouts as Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team routed host Random Lake 12-0 in a nonconference game on Friday.
Meis walked none and threw 39 of his 56 pitches for strikes in the victory.
"He was in a rhythm from the get-go," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said of Meis, a freshman.
Trey Lauber scored on a wild pitch, Brock Schneider singled in a run and Kole Lestetter plated a run with a grounder in Lakeside's 3-run first inning.
Tyler Marty added an RBI single in the second, Yaroch doubled home a run in the fourth and Lamp added a run-scoring double later in the fourth to make it 9-0.
Lamp had three hits and Marty and Yaroch produced two hits each for the Warriors (8-4), who also took advantage of four Random Lake errors.
"The offense was alive in each inning," Ziel said. "We scored in all five innings and collected 12 hits. Senior Keegan Lamp continued his hot streak at the dish by collecting three hits. Junior Nate Yaroch continued to hit and was 2-for-2 with a double."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12,
RANDOM LAKE 0 (5)
Lakeside 321 33 -- 12 12 0
Random Lake 000 00 -- 0 3 4
Leading hitters -- LL: Marty 2x3, Yaroch 2x2 (2B), Lamp 3x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LL: Meis W; 5-3-0-0-6-0; RL: Hiller L; 0.0-0-3-3-0-2, Abler 2-4-2-2-2-1, Mitchell 2-6-4-3-1-0, Bichler 1-2-3-1-1-1.
LAKE MILLS 2,
MCFARLAND 1
MCFARLAND -- Elijah Lee pitched five effective innings with five strikeouts as the Lake Mills baseball team fended off host McFarland 2-1 in a nonconference game on Friday.
Lee allowed an earned run on three hits, walking five, to get the win. Lee walked three straight hitters with one out in the first but used a strikeout and ground ball to get out the inning with no damage done.
Reliever Payton Klettke entered in the sixth, working a 1-2-3 inning. In the seventh, the Spartans had to potential game-tying run at second when Klettke retired Dadon Gillen to earn the save for the L-Cats (8-3).
Lee helped his own cause with a leadoff single in the second and scored on a one-out base knock by Andy Carpenter, who stole home on a double steal later in the inning to make it 2-0.
McFarland cut the lead in half with a run in the third on a grounder by Gillen.
Spartans starter Ryan Vogel allowed two earned runs on two hits in two innings to take the loss.
LAKE MILLS 2,
MCFARLAND 1
Lake Mills 020 000 0 -- 2 6 0
McFarland 001 000 0 -- 1 3 1
Leading hitters -- LM: Belling (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Lee W; 5-3-1-1-5-5, Klettke SV; 2-0-0-0-1-1; M: Vogel L; 2-2-2-2-2-2, Ochalla 3-2-0-0-2-0, Roder 2-2-0-0-2-0.
JOHNSON CREEK 14, PARKVIEW 3
ORFORDVILLE — Silas Hartz had four hits for Johnson Creek’s baseball team in a 14-3 Trailways South win over Parkview on Thursday.
Johnson Creek (8-0, 7-0 in conference) led 4-2 through six innings, then scored 10 runs in the seventh to break the game open.
The Bluejays cranked out 13 hits and used four pitchers to hold down Parkview (1-10 overall and in conference).
Taylor Joseph and Isaac Hartz each added two hits for the Bluejays, who travel to play Horicon in a conference doubleheader today.
JOHNSON CREEK 14, PARKVIEW 3
Johnson Creek 003 10 (10) 14 13 2
Parkview 000 110 1 — 3 7 3
WP: Hartwig
LP: Duncan
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-s-bb) — JC (Bredlow 2-1-0-0-0-3-0, Hartwig 2-1-1-0-1-1, Joseph 1-1-1-1-0-0, I. Hartz 2-4-1-1-2-0), P (Duncan 6-8-5-5-7-2, Butzler 0.1-5-7-7-1-1. Cleasby 0.1-0-1-1-0-1, Wells 0.1-0-1-1-0-0)
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 2x4, 2B, I. Hartz 2x4, S. Hartz 4x5, 2B), P (Wells 2x4)
