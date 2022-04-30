JEFFERSON — The Jefferson baseball team sent 11 hitters to the dish in the first inning, plating six runs en route to a 6-4 victory over Beaver Dam in a nonconference game at Fischer Field on Friday.
The Eagles (12-3) pushed their win streak to seven games and capped a busy week with a 4-0 record.
Jefferson starter Tyler Butina allowed four earned runs on three hits in three innings, striking out five and walking three, to earn the victory. Reliever Tyler Fredrick pitched four shutout frames, allowing two hits while striking out four and walking one.
After Butina retired the Golden Beaver side in order in the first, the Eagles had six hits — all singles — to post a crooked number. Leadoff man Aidan Kammer singled and was one three runners to score on an error by Beaver Dam shortstop Daelon Johnson. Evan Neitzel and Marcus Turley both contributed run-scoring singles and Aiden Behm plated a run with a sacrifice fly to cap the frame.
The Golden Beavers also did all their damage in a single inning, scoring four times on three hits in the third. Ben Scharfenberg’s two-out, two-run double to center made it 6-4.
Jefferson’s best chance to extend its lead came in the third, when Behm hit a one-out double to put two runners in scoring position. Losing pitcher Eli Bryant, who worked 4 2/3 innings and gave up six runs (four earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts, six walks, fanned a pair of hitters to get out of the jam.
The Golden Beavers’ Boston Damon doubled to open the seventh before Fredrick struck out the next two hitters and got Logan Thomas to fly out to left to end it.
Jefferson travels to face Edgerton on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON 6,
BEAVER DAM 4
Beaver Dam 004 000 0 — 4 5 2
Jefferson 600 000 x — 6 8 0
Leading hitters — BD: Damon (2B), Scharfenberg (2B); J: Kammer 2x3, Behm (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BD: Bryant L; 4.2-8-6-4-4-6, Soto 1.1-0-0-0-2-0; J: Butina W; 3-3-4-4-5-3, Fredrick SV; 4-2-0-0-4-1.
FORT ATKINSON 3,
UNION GROVE 2 (10)
UNION GROVE — Dane Brost hit the go-ahead single in the 10th inning as Fort Atkinson’s baseball team edged host Union Grove 3-2 in extra innings in a nonconference game on Friday.
The game was deadlocked at 1-1 entering the 10th, when Brost — the team’s No. 3 hitter — plated leadoff man Braeden Sayre, who reached base with a single, on a hit into left-center to give the Blackhawks the 2-1 advantage. Carson Schrader followed with a run-scoring hit, scoring Tyler Narkis, for what proved to be a much-needed insurance score.
The Broncos’ Josh DeGroot was hit by an Eli Burhans pitch to open the bottom of the 10th and scored on a single by Nathan Williams to make it 3-2. After a hit batsmen and walk, Burhans struck out designated hitter Jack Wolf looking to end it.
Burhans earned the decision, allowing an earned run on one hit over two innings with two strikeouts in relief for Fort (3-10). Blackhawks starter Ryan Schoenherr put together another solid outing, tossing eight innings of nine-hit ball, surrendering an earned run while striking out three and walking two.
Union Grove starter Landon Dessart struck out seven and allowed an earned run on three hits in seven frames. Reliever Eric Williamson struck out five and gave up two earned on five hit in three innings to take the loss.
Kroix Kucken led Fort’s offense with a three-hit game. Kucken singled and scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch in the second. Wolf made it 1-all with an RBI single in the third.
Neither team had an extra-base hit.
Fort hosts Monroe on Monday at 5 p.m. at Jones Park.
FORT ATKINSON 3,
UNION GROVE 2 (10)
Fort 010 000 000 2 — 3 8 1
Union Grove 000 100 000 1 — 2 10 0
Leading hitters: FA: Kucken 3x3; UG: Dessart 3x4, Williams 2x5.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Schoenherr 8-9-1-1-2-3, Burhans W; 2-1-1-1-1-2; UG: Dessart 7-3-1-1-3-7, Williamson L; 3-5-2-2-2-5.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12,
RANDOM LAKE 0 (5)
RANDOM LAKE — Nolan Meis pitched five innings of three-hit ball with six strikeouts as Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team routed host Random Lake 12-0 in a nonconference game on Friday.
Meis walked none and threw 39 of his 56 pitches for strikes in the victory.
“He was in a rhythm from the get-go,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said of Meis, a freshman.
Trey Lauber scored on a wild pitch, Brock Schneider singled in a run and Kole Lestetter plated a run with a grounder in Lakeside’s 3-run first inning.
Tyler Marty added an RBI single in the second, Yaroch doubled home a run in the fourth and Lamp added a run-scoring double later in the fourth to make it 9-0.
Lamp had three hits and Marty and Yaroch produced two hits each for the Warriors (8-4), who also took advantage of four Random Lake errors.
“The offense was alive in each inning,” Ziel said. “We scored in all five innings and collected 12 hits. Senior Keegan Lamp continued his hot streak at the dish by collecting three hits. Junior Nate Yaroch continued to hit and was 2-for-2 with a double.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12,
RANDOM LAKE 0 (5)
Lakeside 321 33 — 12 12 0
Random Lake 000 00 — 0 3 4
Leading hitters — LL: Marty 2x3, Yaroch 2x2 (2B), Lamp 3x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Meis W; 5-3-0-0-6-0; RL: Hiller L; 0.0-0-3-3-0-2, Abler 2-4-2-2-2-1, Mitchell 2-6-4-3-1-0, Bichler 1-2-3-1-1-1.
LAKE MILLS 2,
MCFARLAND 1
MCFARLAND — Elijah Lee pitched five effective innings with five strikeouts as the Lake Mills baseball team fended off host McFarland 2-1 in a nonconference game on Friday.
Lee allowed an earned run on three hits, walking five, to get the win. Lee walked three straight hitters with one out in the first but used a strikeout and ground ball to get out the inning with no damage done.
Reliever Payton Klettke entered in the sixth, working a 1-2-3 inning. In the seventh, the Spartans had the potential game-tying run at second when Klettke retired Dadon Gillen to earn the save for the L-Cats (8-3).
Lee helped his own cause with a leadoff single in the second and scored on a one-out base knock by Andy Carpenter, who stole home on a double steal later in the inning to make it 2-0.
McFarland cut the lead in half with a run in the third on a grounder by Gillen.
Spartans starter Ryan Vogel allowed two earned runs on two hits in two innings to take the loss.
LAKE MILLS 2,
MCFARLAND 1
Lake Mills 020 000 0 — 2 6 0
McFarland 001 000 0 — 1 3 1
Leading hitters — LM: Belling (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Lee W; 5-3-1-1-5-5, Klettke SV; 2-0-0-0-1-1; M: Vogel L; 2-2-2-2-2-2, Ochalla 3-2-0-0-2-0, Roder 2-2-0-0-2-0.
BLUEJAYS SPLIT WITH HORICON
HORICON — Johnson Creek split a Trailways South doubleheader with Horicon at Discher Park on Friday.
Horicon (5-4 overall and in conference) won the first game 8-2. The Marshmen trailed 2-1 through four innings, then scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to take control. Horicon had just four hits but also drew four walks and took advantage of three Johnson Creek errors to hand the Bluejays their first league loss.
Johnson Creek (9-1, 8-1) bounced back to win the second game 8-2.
Dylan Bredlow threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks to earn the decision. Taylor Joseph got the final two outs in the seventh.
Isaac Hartz had three hits and drove in two runs, as did Logan Sullivan and Tanner Herman. Bredlow added two hits including a double. Silas Hartz tripled and scored two runs.
Johnson Creek hosts Markesan today.
Game 1
HORICON 8, JOHNSON CREEK 2
Johnson Creek 000 110 0 — 2 5 3
Horicon 100 070 X — 8 5 3
WP: Streiff
LP: Sullivan
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Sullivan 4.2-4-8-2-4-4, Joseph 1.1-1-0-0-2-0), H (Streiff 7-5-2-2-7-4)
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 2B)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 8, HORICON 2
Horicon 000 100 1 — 2 4 2
Johnson Creek 310 013 X — 8 8 2
WP: Bredlow
LP: Pieper
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H (Pieper 5.2-7-7-7-4-6, Heine 0.1-1-1-1-0-0), JC (Bredlow 6.1-3-1-0-8-2, Joseph 0.2-1-1-1-2-2)
Leading hitters — H (Pieper 2B), JC (I. Hartz 3x4, S. Hartz 3B, Bredlow 2x2, 2B)
JOHNSON CREEK 14, PARKVIEW 3
ORFORDVILLE — Silas Hartz had four hits for Johnson Creek’s baseball team in a 14-3 Trailways South win over Parkview on Thursday.
Johnson Creek (8-0, 7-0 in conference) led 4-2 through six innings, then scored 10 runs in the seventh to break the game open.
The Bluejays cranked out 13 hits and used four pitchers to hold down Parkview (1-10 overall and in conference).
Taylor Joseph and Isaac Hartz each added two hits for the Bluejays, who travel to play Horicon in a conference doubleheader today.
JOHNSON CREEK 14, PARKVIEW 3
Johnson Creek 003 10 (10) 14 13 2
Parkview 000 110 1 — 3 7 3
WP: Hartwig
LP: Duncan
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-s-bb) — JC (Bredlow 2-1-0-0-0-3-0, Hartwig 2-1-1-0-1-1, Joseph 1-1-1-1-0-0, I. Hartz 2-4-1-1-2-0), P (Duncan 6-8-5-5-7-2, Butzler 0.1-5-7-7-1-1. Cleasby 0.1-0-1-1-0-1, Wells 0.1-0-1-1-0-0)
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 2x4, 2B, I. Hartz 2x4, S. Hartz 4x5, 2B), P (Wells 2x4)
WATERLOO 9, PALMRYA-EAGLE 4
PALMYRA — Winning pitcher Jordan Radloff struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings and helped his own cause with two hits and three RBIs in Waterloo’s 9-4 nonconference victory over Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.
Jon Sampo led off the game with one of his three hits and scored on Cooper Setz’s two-run homer to right to give Waterloo (4-6) an early 2-0 lead.
Palmyra-Eagle (9-3) tied it in the second inning. Duncan Ireland hit an RBI triple and scored on Sam Millis’ RBI single to center.
The Pirates regained the lead in the third when Sampo doubled and scored after Setz reached on an error. Waterloo’s lead grew to 6-2 in the top of the fifth when Owen Haseleu hit a ground ball single to left to score Setz and came on home on Radloff’s RBI double to right.
The Panthers cut the lead to three on Travis Tiller’s RBI groundout in the bottom of the fifth, but Waterloo responded with three more runs late. Sampo hit an RBI single in the sixth and Radloff hit a two-run single in the seventh.
Sean Dooley hit a solo home run in the seventh for the Panthers.
WATERLOO 9, PALMRYA-EAGLE 4
Waterloo 201 031 2 — 9 12 0
Palmyra-Eagle 020 010 1 — 4 10 3
WP: Radloff
LP: Patrick
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Radloff 5.2-7-3-3-10-1, Haseleu 0.1-1-0-0-0-0, Ring 1-3-1-1-0-2), PE (Patrick 5-8-6-4-4-0, Taylor 2-4-3-3-1-1)
Leading hitters — W (Sampo 3x4, 2B, Setz 2x4, HR, Unzueta 2x3, Haseleu 2x4, 2B, Radloff 2x4, 2B), PE (Dooley 2x4, 3B, HR, Taylor 3x3, 2B, Patrick 3x4, 2B, Ireland 3B)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.