LAKE MILLS — Eddy Eveland pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and Lake Mills’ baseball team opened up Capitol North play by beating two-time defending conference champion Columbus 2-0 at Campus Field on Tuesday.
The L-Cats finally pushed runs across to back Eveland in the sixth inning. Caden Belling led off the frame with a single up the middle and Derek Bruce followed with a single to center. Brody Henderson’s fielder’s choice advanced Belling to third, leaving runners on the corners.
On a delayed double steal, Belling scored the go-ahead run when Columbus’ catcher threw down to second in an unsuccessful attempt to get Henderson stealing. Ty Schaefer dug in next, delivering a clutch single to the gap in center to make it 2-0.
Eveland walked just two, throwing 67 of his 102 pitches for strikes in the complete-game decision for the L-Cats (4-5, 1-0 in conference), who snapped a three-game skid.
“Eddy was getting up on them right away,” Lake Mills baseball coach Adam Hosey said. “In between innings, we were talking when they were coming around about what he threw in what situation and adapting into the next batter he’d face. His mental state was calm and composed and he had good energy. Eddy was pumping strikes and the defense behind him was effective too against hard-hit balls. Our guys played well tonight.”
Eveland worked around a one-out double in the third by recording a strikeout and line out. He allowed a one-out double in the fifth before punching out the next two hitters to strand the runner at second.
Columbus (6-1, 0-1) starter AJ Uttech allowed two earned on five hits with two strikeouts in six frames.
“Columbus will come back hungry to get one when we play on Thursday,” Hosey said. “We have to have the mindset that the series is far from over. We’ll want to keep up our approaches at the plate. We only had two strikeouts tonight. We want to make them make a play and defensively play clean again ourselves.”
LAKE MILLS 2, COLUMBUS 0
Columbus 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Lake Mills 000 002 x — 2 5 0
Leading hitters — C: McCormick (2B), Cowell (2B); LM: Belling 2x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Uttech L; 6-5-2-2-2-3; LM: Eveland W; 7-3-0-0-9-2.
JOHNSON CREEK 14, MARKESAN 3
MARKESAN — Dugg Hartwig struck out four and allowed just one hit in Johnson Creek’s 14-3 baseball victory over Markesan on Tuesday.
Johnson Creek (5-2) led 3-1 after one inning, then broke the game open with a seven-run rally in the second.
Dylan Bredlow led the attack, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Ian Heald added two hits and two RBIs. Luke Hartz also drove in two runs.
Johnson Creek hosts Rio in a doubleheader on Saturday.
JOHNSON CREEK 14, MARKESAN 3
Johnson Creek 371 12 — 14 12 0
Markesan 120 00 — 3 1 2
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 2B, Heald 2x4, Bredlow 4x4)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Hartwig W, 5-1-3-2-4-4), M (Lemke L, 1.1-4-8-5-1-2, Bruce 0.2-1-2-2-1-1, Mast 2-4-2-2-1-1, Yanke 1-3-2-2-1-0)
LODI 5, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
LAKE MILLS — Owen Breunig pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and Lodi topped Lakeside Lutheran 5-0 in a Capitol North baseball opener for both teams at LLHS on Tuesday.
Breunig permitted only three singles and also walked three.
“Breunig attacked us and got a lot of weak contact from us all game,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said.
Lodi scored runs off errors in the first and third innings, Blake Meier singled home a run in the fourth before Dakota Franklin connected on a two-out RBI double with two away in the fifth for the final margin.
Lakeside (3-2, 0-1 in conference) strung together three straight two-out singles in the fourth before Breunig struck out Crandon Dwyer on a foul tip to end the threat. Breunig retired 10 of the 11 last hitters he faced in order, including seven consecutive.
Lakeside starter Aidan Berg pitched five innings, permitting five runs (three earned) on six hits with six strikeouts in the loss.
“Today was a very disappointing game,” Ziel said. “We need to do a better job of competing at the plate. We amassed just three hits, all singles, and didn’t give ourselves too many chances to score.
“Our defense really let us down early, allowing them to score runs early and get a lead. It’s early yet, and we have a long way to go, but we need to persevere through the tough times, stay positive and work hard to get better each day.”
LODI 5, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Lodi 101 120 0 — 5 6 0
Lakeside 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Leading hitters — LO: Breunig 2x4, Franklin (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LO: Breunig W; 7-3-0-0-3-9; LL: Berg L; 5-6-5-3-3-6, Junker 2-0-0-0-1-4.
Clinton 13, Whitewater 1 (5)
CLINTON -- Logan Thill struck out 11 batters for the Cougars in their run-rule-shortened win over the Whippets.
Peircen Bingham had a double and two RBI for Clinton. Eleven Cougars reached base on balls.
Carson Petitt, Whitewater's starting pitcher, had two doubles and scored his team's lone run.
CLINTON 13, WHITEWATER 1 (5)
Whitewater 000 10 — 1 2 4
Clinton 346 0X — 13 6 1
Leading hitters—Petitt (W) 2x2, Wesling (C) 2x3, Hesebeck (C) 2x3. 2B—Hesebeck (C), Phillips (C), Bingham (C). 3B—Wesling (C).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Petitt (L, 1 2/3-3-7-3-5-1), Carollo (1-1-6-6-5-2), Rohloff (0-1-0-0-1-0; faced three batters), Porcaro (1 1/3-1-0-0-0-0). C: Thill (W, 5-2-1-0-0-11).
