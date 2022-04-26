JEFFERSON — The Jefferson offense erupted to the tune of 20 hits as the Eagles routed Clinton 30-0 in a Rock Valley baseball game at Fischer Field on Tuesday.
The Eagles (10-3, 10-1 RVC), who have won five in a row, scored nine times in the first, added six runs in the second, scored three times in the third before producing 12 runs in the fourth.
Jefferson starter Aidan Kammer struck out six over three innings of one-hit ball to earn the victory. Luis Serrano then fanned three over two shutout frames.
Offensively, Serrano was 4-for-5, scoring three times and driving in three. Kammer had three hits, five runs scored and four RBIs. Tyler Butina had two hits, driving in five. Drew Peterson added three hits, three RBIs. Tanner Pinnow finished 3-for-6, Gareth Whitstone was 3-for-3 and Aiden Behm scored five times versus the Cougars, who committed six errors.
The Eagles and Cougars play in Clinton on Thursday afternoon.
JEFFERSON 30, CLINTON 0 (5)
Clinton 000 00 — 0 1 6
Jefferson 963 (12)x — 30 20 0
Leading hitters—J: Luis Serrano 4x5 (2B), Aidan Kammer 3x4, Drew Peterson 3x4, Tanner Pinnow 3x6, Gareth Whitstone 3x3, Tyler Butina 2x3 (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—C: Andrew Marchillo (L, 1-5-11-6-4-4), Gavin Wessling (2.1-9-13-9-1-4), Evan Dominy (0.2-6-6-0-0-1); J: Aidan Kammer (W, 3-1-0-0-6-2), Luis Serrano (2-0-0-0-3-1).
FORT ATKINSON 15, STOUGHTON 3 (6)
STOUGHTON — Leadoff hitter Braeden Sayre was 4-for-5 and scored twice, helping Fort Atkinson’s baseball team to a 15-3 road win versus Stoughton in Badger Conference play Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (2-9, 2-6 Badger) led 6-0 after two innings.
Fort starter Drew Enger allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits, striking out four with two walks, over six frames to earn the victory.
Stoughton’s Leighton Hart took the loss, allowing four earned on six hits with six strikeouts in four frames.
Fort No. 3 hitter Dane Brost went 2-for-2 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Kroix Kucken had two hits, scoring three times, and Sayre scored twice.
Mitch Broadhead and Ashden Aarstad had run-scoring singles in the Fort first. Sayre doubled home a run in the second and scored on an error. Brost had a two-RBI single in the fifth and a bases-clearing triple in the sixth. Isaac Seavert added a two-RBI single later in the sixth.
The Blackhawks and Vikings play at Jones Park on Thursday at 5 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 15, STOUGHTON 3 (6)
Fort 240 135 — 15 12 2
Stoughton 100 011 — 3 6 10
Leading hitters — FA: Sayre 4x5 (2B), Brost 2x2 (3B), Kucken 2x4; S: Herbst 2x3, Jemilo 2x2, Schultz 2x2 (2 2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Enger W; 6-6-3-1-2-4; S: Hart L; 4-6-7-4-3-6, Hanson 2-7-8-5-1-3.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7, LAKE MILLS 2
LAKE MILLS — Aidan Berg struck out five over 4 2/3 innings and Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team pushed past visiting Lake Mills 7-2 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday, extending its win streak to four games.
The Warriors (7-2, 3-1 Capitol North) plated three runs in the first to back Berg, who allowed two earned on six hits, walking two, to earn the win. Reliever Jakub Junker pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings to finish it off.
“Our pitchers did a nice job of navigating traffic on the basepaths all game,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “Lake Mills threatened to score in just about every inning. Sophomore Aidan Berg and junior Jakub Junker both did a nice job of throwing strikes and getting out of a few jams. I was very pleased with their perseverance in some tough spots.”
After the L-Cats (7-2, 3-1) stranded a pair of runners in the top of the first, Lakeside’s first four hitters reached safely in the bottom of the frame. Nolan Meis singled and scored on a base knock by Brock Schneider to make it 1-0. A ground out from Kole Lostetter and sacrifice fly by Eli Buchta upped the lead.
Lake Mills’ David Bruce tripled home losing pitcher Andy Carpenter in the second. Bruce then scored on a sac fly by Brady Strauss to make it 3-2.
Meis made it 5-2 Warriors with a two-out, two-run double to center in the fourth.
Carpenter allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits, striking out three and walking two, in six innings. Caden Belling had a three-hit game for Lake Mills, which had its six-game win streak snapped.
Meis and Schneider both had two hits, two RBIs for the Warriors.
“We were able to get out of a few jams in the fifth and the sixth,” Ziel said. “Junior Jack DePrey made a tough snag on a hard line drive to end the fifth. Senior centerfielder Tyler Marty ended a rally in the sixth by throwing a runner out at home. That was a big play in the game to end another threat.
“The two insurance runs we tacked on in the fifth and sixth were enormous. That allowed our pitchers and defense a little more breathing room to get the final outs.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7,
LAKE MILLS 2
Lake Mills 020 000 0 — 2 8 0
Lakeside 300 211 x — 7 7 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Carpenter L; 6-7-7-5-3-2; LL: Berg W; 4.2-6-2-2-5-2, Junker 2.1-2-0-0-1-2.
Leading hitters — LM: Belling 3x4, Dav. Bruce (3B), Henderson (2B); LL: Meis 2x4 (2B), Schneider 2x4, Yaroch (2B).
WHITEWATER 2,
BRODHEAD 1
WHITEWATER — Senior Carter Friend’s walk-off single in the seventh sent the Whitewater baseball team past visiting Brodhead/Juda 2-1 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
Mason DePorter reached via error to open the Whippets seventh, advancing to second on a balk, third on an error before scoring on Friend’s two-out base knock to left.
Marcus DePorter went the distance on the bump to earn the decision for the Whippets, allowing an earned run on three hits with three strikeouts on 84 pitches, including 57 for strikes.
Marc Jones was 2-for-3 for Whitewater (2-10).
WHITEWATER 2,
BRODHEAD/JUDA 1
Brodhead 100 000 0 — 1 3 5
Whitewater 100 000 1 — 2 5 2
Leading hitters — B/J: Vondra (2B), Bockhop (2B); WW: Jones 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B/J: Woelky L; 6.2-5-2-1-4-1; WW: Marcus DePorter W; 7-3-1-1-3-1.
JOHNSON CREEK 12, PARKVIEW 3
JOHNSON CREEK — A seven-run rally in the sixth inning sent Johnson Creek to a 12-3 Trailways South baseball win over Parkview on Tuesday.
Taylor Joseph earned the win in relief, striking out six over 2 2/3 innings. Logan Sullivan drove in three runs. Isaac Hartz, Silas Hartz and Tanner Herman each had two hits.
Johnson Creek (7-0, 6-0 in conference) travels to play Parkview on Thursday.
JOHNSON CREEK 12, PARKVIEW 3
Parkview 101 001 0 — 3 5 3
Johnson Creek 101 037 X — 12 10 2
WP: Joseph
LP: Brown
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P (Brown 4.2-4-5-5-7-1, Wells 1.1-6-7-5-1-1), JC (Hartwig 3.3-3-2-2-4-0, Joseph 2.2-0-1-0-6-1, I. Hartz 1-2-0-0-2-0)
Leading hitters — P (Brown 2x3, 2B, Suer 2B), JC (I. Hartz 2x4, S. Hartz 2x2, Herman 2x4
BLUEJAYS SWEEP H/D
HUSTISFORD — Johnson Creek swept Hustisford/Dodgeland 11-5 and 15-0 in a Trailways South doubleheader on Monday.
Logan Sullivan struck out eight over 4 2/3 innings to earn the decision in the first game for Johnson Creek (6-0, 5-0 in conference).
Taylor Joseph was 3-for-5 out of the leadoff spot for the Bluejays. Isaac Hartz had three hits and two RBIs. Silas Hartz and Sullivan each drove in two runs. Dugg Hartwig had two hits and a team-high four RBIs.
Dylan Bredlow struck out 10 over 4 2/3 innings in the second game to earn the decision. Joseph was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Isaac Hartz added two hits and a team-high four RBIs. Parker Berres went 3-for-3 and Hartwig added two hits and three RBIs.
Gavin Thimm hit a double in each game for Hustisford/Dodgeland (2-4 overall and in conference).
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 11, HUSTY/DODGELAND 5
Johnson Creek 230 210 3 — 11 14 2
Husty/Dodge 001 020 2 — 5 7 3
WP: Sullivan
LP: Grudzinski
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Sullivan 4.2-4-3-3-8-3, Hartwig 1.2-1-0-0-2-0, I. Hartz 1-2-2-1-2-0), HD (Grudzinski 5.2-10-8-4-0-2, Davis 0.2-3-3-3-0-1, Trudeau 0.2-1-0-0-0-0)
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 3x5, 2B (2), I. Hartz 3x4, Hartwig 2x4, 2B)
HD (Grudzinski 2B, Thimm 2B, Schreiber 2B)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 15, HUSTY/DODGELAND 0
Husty/Dodge 000 00 — 0 3 1
Johnson Creek 162 6X — 15 11 2
WP: Bredlow
LP: Maas
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Maas 1.2-3-7-6-1-1. Kohn 2.1-4-3-3-3-1, Tredeau 0.1-4-5-5-1-3), JC (Bredlow 4.2-3-0-0-0-10-0, I. Hartz 0.1-0-0-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — HD (Thimm 2B), JC (Joseph 4x4, 2B, I. Hartz 2x2, Hartwig 2x4, P. Berres 3x3)
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11,
FAITH CHRISTIAN 6
PALMYRA — Three RBIs from sophomore Noah Taylor and two RBIs from sophomore Sam Millis helped Palmyra-Eagle to an 11-6 win on Tuesday.
Taylor hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first, and Millis and freshman Dylan Walsh both added RBI singles as the Panthers (8-2) took a 4-1 lead.
Taylor recorded an RBI groundout in the second and sophomore Travis Tiller scored on a wild pitch. Faith Christian (0-4) scored three runs in the fourth and two runs in the seventh, but could not catch up.
Starter Aiden Moss allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits in 3 1/3 innings to collect the victory. Chance Scheel struck out 10 in 3 2/3 innings in relief.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11,
FAITH CHRISTIAN 6
Faith Christian 1 0 0 3 0 0 2 — 6 6 4
Palmyra-Eagle 4 2 0 1 2 2 X — 11 10 8
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FC: Stauffer (L; 2-4-6-2-0-2), Shereos (3-5-5-2-2-3), Olson (1-1-0-0-1-1), PE: Scheel (W; 3.2-3-2-0-10-2), Moss (3.1-3-4-1-4-3).
Leading hitters — PE: Millis 3x4, Dooley 2x4 (3B), Taylor 2x4; FC: McCormick 4x4, Stauffer 1x3, Goode 1x3.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11,
KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 1 (6)
KENOSHA — The Palmyra-Eagle baseball team won 11-1 against host Kenosha Christian Life on Monday.
Junior Duncan Ireland recorded four RBIs and sophomore Travis Tiller added two RBIs for the Panthers (8-2 overall), who led 7-0 after three innings. Freshman Devin Patrick got the win on the mound, striking out eight over five innings while allowing an earned run on four hits.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11,
KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 1 (6)
PE 3 0 4 1 2 1 — 11 8 2
KCL 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 4 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Patrick (W; 5-4-1-1-8-1), Scheel (1-0-0-0-2-0); KCL: Gowey (L; 6-8-11-6-6-8).
Leading hitters — PE: Dooley 3B, Ireland 3x3 (2B), Millis 2x3; KCL: Beck 2x3.
NEW GLARUS 4, CAMBRIDGE 1
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge bats went quiet in a 4-1 loss to New Glarus on Tuesday.
Leyton Mihlbauer of New Glarus hit a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning, giving the Glarner Knights (3-3 overall, 2-2 conference) a 4-0 lead.
Cambridge (2-6, 1-3) looked to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the frame as freshman Clayton Stenjem and senior Jared Marty reached second and first with nobody out. A popout, a caught stealing and a strikeout ended the Blue Jays’ chance for a run.
In the fifth, sophomore Devin Schuchart hit a two-out double and then scored the lone Cambridge run after sophomore Marco Damiani hit a single. In the seventh, Schuchart and Damiani reached base on back-to-back walks, but a strikeout ended the game.
Marty pitched a complete game in the loss, striking out 11 batters with one walk while allowing three earned runs on eight hits.
NEW GLARUS 4, CAMBRIDGE 1
New Glarus 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 — 4 8 0
Cambridge 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 6 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Marty (L; 7-8-4-3-11-1); NG: Mihlbauer (W; 6.2-6-1-1-5-2), Zimmerman (SV; 0.1-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — C: Tucker Tesdal 2x3 (2B), Schuchart 2B, Damiani 1x3; NG: Mihlbauer 2B, Dreyfus 1x3, Butler 2B.
