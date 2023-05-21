NEW GLARUS — A New Glarus win over Cambridge on Friday at Veterans Park would have given the Glarner Knights the Capitol South title outright.
Cambridge sophomore Kiefer Parish had other ideas.
With the game tied 4-4 in the top of the seventh inning, Parish drove in the go-ahead run in sophomore Clayton Stenjem on an RBI single as Cambridge rallied for a 6-4 win over New Glarus.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the guys on the team,” Cambridge baseball coach Larry Martin said. “They showed a lot of heart. It could’ve been a situation where they went into New Glarus with their heads hanging, and made it an even more difficult of a task, but we got on the board right away and I knew the guys were in a good place.”
With Cambridge’s victory, the Blue Jays (14-4), Marshall and New Glarus all share the conference title with 7-3 records.
“All six of the teams are matched fairly evenly and that turned out to be the case,” said Martin. “There were no run-rule games in the entire season, anybody could play with anybody in the conference and when it came down to us, Marshall and New Glarus, out of those six games, only one game was not a one-run game between those teams. It was tight, clean baseball all the way.”
In the Cambridge seventh, junior Brayden Lund tacked on an insurance run, scoring junior Owen Bernhardt on a two-out RBI single.
Freshman Jett Horton pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh, recording a strikeout to end the game.
“He has no fear,” said Martin. “He wants the baseball, he comes in and throws strikes, he understands he doesn’t have to overpower everybody and trusts his defense behind him.”
Junior Carter Lund started on the mound, earning the win with six innings pitched and five strikeouts.
Horton also scored Brayden Lund on an RBI single in the sixth.
In the fifth, Parish hit an RBI double to score junior Marco Damiani, while Damiani drove in senior Benny Blanchar on an RBI single. Junior Owen Bernhardt also scored Parish on an RBI single in the first.
Parish finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Brayden Lund, Horton and Bernhardt also recorded two hits in the win.
Cambridge last won the 2021 conference title and has won three in the last four seasons.
“Owen Bernhardt, Marco Damiani and Carter Lund were all a part of that 2021 title team, and now they are leaders on this team and it helped out immensely all season long,” Martin said.
CAMBRIDGE 6, NEW GLARUS 4
C 100 021 2 — 6 12 0
N 001 021 0 — 4 6 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: C. Lund (W; 6-6-4-4-5-5), Horton (SV; 1-0-0-0-2-0); N: Alt (L; 7-12-6-4-3-1).
Leading hitters — C: Parish 2x4, Horton 2x3, Bernhardt 2x4.
PANTHERS EARN 20TH VICTORY
PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle baseball team picked up its 20th win of the season with a sweep of a doubleheader against Milwaukee Reagan on Saturday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
In the first game, sophomore Devin Patrick pitched a two-hit shutout in a 3-0 win. Patrick recorded 10 strikeouts and issued two walks.
Junior Sean Dooley scored on an RBI groundout from junior Noah Taylor in the bottom of the first inning. In the fourth, junior Hunter Pagel drove in junior Sam Millis on an RBI single and Dylan Walsh scored on a throwing error during a steal of third base.
In the second game, Dooley drove in Pagel on an RBI bunt single for a 6-5 walk-off win in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Panthers trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning before taking a 5-4 lead. Walsh recorded an RBI groundout to score junior Antonio Covarrubias and Pagel tied the game with a two-run single to score senior Duncan Ireland and Millis. Taylor then drove in Pagel on an RBI single, giving the Panthers a 5-4 lead.
Milwaukee Reagan tied the game at 5-5 and kept the Panthers off the scoreboard to force extra innings. In the top of the eighth, Walsh loaded the bases on three straight walks before finding command and recording three strikeouts.
In the bottom of the frame, Pagel walked with one out. Pagel then stole second with two outs and advanced to third on a throwing error. On a 1-0 pitch, Dooley put down a bunt to score Pagel and give the Panthers the win.
First game
PALMYRA-EAGLE 3, MILWAUKEE REAGAN 0
MR 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
PE 100 200 X — 3 5 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Patrick (W; 7-2-0-0-10-2); MR: Martin (L; 6-5-3-2-4-2).
Second game
PALMYRA-EAGLE 6, MILWAUKEE REAGAN 5 (8)
MR 020 002 10X — 5 9 2
PE 001 004 0 1X — 6 7 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Taylor (6-7-4-2-8-1), Millis (1-2-1-1-2-3), Walsh (W; 1-0-0-0-3-0); MR: Barndt (5.1-4-4-2-10-3), Scott (0.2-2-1-1-0-1), Cruz (L; 1.2-1-1-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — PE: Dooley 3x4; MR: Barndt 2x3, Cruz 2x3.
JOHNSON CREEK 11, POYNETTE 1
JOHNSON CREEK - Taylor Joseph had three hits including a triple and a home run in Johnson Creek's 11-1 nonconference victory over Poynette on Friday at Wuestenberg Field.
Aiden Smith went the distance for Johnson Creek (17-3), allowing one unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks over five innings. He added two hits and two RBIs.
Joseph drove in three runs. Dugg Hartwig drove in two. Seven Bluejays drove in at least one run.
Johnson Creek travels to face Luther Prep on Monday.
JOHNSON CREEK 11, POYNETTE 1
Poynette 000 10 - 1 4 2
Johnson Creek 612 11 - 11 10 0
Leading hitters - P (Hansen 2B), JC (Joseph 3x4, 3B, HR, Heald 2x4, Bredlow 2B, Smith 2x2)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - P (Hackbardt L 3-6-9-9-1-1, Wells 1.1-4-2-2-1-0), JC (Smith W 5-4-1-0-5-2)
WARRIORS GO 0-3
WEST BEND — Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team lost to Living Word Lutheran 10-4 and fell to West Bend East 11-7 in eight innings in the Doug Gonring Invitational on Saturday.
Living Word used a six-run rally in the fourth to go ahead 7-4 and Owen Sather’s two-run single in the inning gave the Timberwolves the lead for good.
Thomas Dwyer started for the Warriors, allowing five unearned runs in 3 1/3 innings while walking six and striking out three in the loss.
Living Word’s Easton Oliver pitched a complete-game, allowing two earned on six hits with four strikeouts to pick up the decision.
Lakeside (10-11) let one slip through its fingertips versus West Bend East.
An RBI single by Dwyer in the fourth, two-out, two-run error off the bat off Jack DePrey in the fifth followed with run-scoring doubles by Dwyer and Kole Lostetter in the sixth staked the Warriors to a 5-0 lead.
The Suns were down to their last out without having scored a run in the seventh. Then Ben Hesse drew a bases-loaded walk on a full count, Kaleb Schepp singled in a run and Cutler Schmidt’s three-run double tied it up at 5. After another walk, Victor Gurrola and Tyler Walsh each singled in runs.
The Warriors clawed back in the seventh, scoring runs on a ground out by Aidan Berg and a single by Dwyer, which tied it. Dwyer finished 3 of 4, driving in three.
Hesse doubled home the go-ahead runs during West Bend’s four-run rally in the eighth.
Berg started for Lakeside, allowing three earned on three hits with six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings but did not factor. Tyler Chopp, who got one out and allowed seven runs while walking three, took the loss.
LIVING WORD LUTH. 10, LAKESIDE 4
Lakeside 201 100 0 — 4 6 2
Living Word 001 612 x — 10 8 1
Leading hitters — LL: C. Dwyer (2B), T. Dwyer (3B); LVL: Weissenburger 3x4 (2B), Busch 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — T. Dwyer L; 3.1-3-5-0-6-3, Becraft 2.2-5-5-5-3-3; LVL: Oliver W; 7-6-4-2-1-4.
WEST BEND EAST 11, LAKESIDE 7 (8)
West Bend East 000 000 74 — 11 10 3
Lakeside 000 122 20 — 7 6 1
Leading hitters — WBE: Gurrola 2x4, Walsh 4x5, Schmidt (2B), Hesse (2B); LL: T. Dwyer 3x4 (2B), Lostetter (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Chartier 6-4-5-3-1-3, Roell W; 2-2-2-0-1-2; LL: Berg 6.2-3-3-3-3-6, Chopp L; 0.1-6-7-7-3-0, Schmidt 1-1-1-1-1-0.
FRIDAY’S RESULT
WEST BEND — Lakeside was unable to make four early runs stand up in a 6-4 road loss to West Bend West on Friday to open the Doug Gonring Invite.
Tyler Chopp tripled in a run and Jakub Junker followed with a run-scoring single with no outs in the Lakeside first. Haydenn Schoenherr’s run-scoring ground out pushed the lead to 3-0. Chopp’s sacrifice fly in the second gave Lakeside a 4-1 edge.
Brody Renk’s two-run single in the third made it 4-3 and then Nathan Schultz’s two-run double gave West Bend West the lead for good, 5-4.
Lakeside managed only three baserunners in the final five innings against Spartans starter Schultz, who went the distance to earn the decision. Nolan Meis doubled with one away in the seventh, reached third on a fly out by Sam Schmidt before Jack DePrey’s pop fly to center ended it.
WEST BEND WEST 6, LAKESIDE 4
Lakeside 310 000 0 — 4 6 2
West Bend West 104 100 x — 6 6 2
Leading hitters — LL: Chopp 2x2 (3B), Meis (2B), Schmidt (2B); WBW: Ovalle 2x4, DeBaets 2x3, Schultz (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LL: Junker L; 3-4-5-4-4-4, Krueger 3-2-1-1-0-2; WBW: Schultz W; 7-6-4-2-1-3.
