TOWN OF DANE -- Elijah Lee tossed five innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts as the Lake Mills baseball team topped host Lodi 6-0 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
Lee, who earned the decision, combined with reliever Andy Carpenter on a two-hitter. Lee allowed just a single in his five frames, walking three, while throwing 56 of his 91 pitches for strikes. Carpenter also gave up only a single, striking out three, in two innings.
"This was a good bounce-back win after losing a tough one to Luther Prep on Tuesday," Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. "I thought Lee did a nice job keeping Lodi off balance. He had a solid game."
The L-Cat bats came alive in the fourth, when leadoff hitter Cooper Murphy doubled to left to open the frame, took third on a fly out by Caden Belling and scored on a single by Derek Bruce. After Lee walked, Brody Henderson plated a pair with a line shot double to left.
In the fifth, Murphy singled, stole second and crossed home on a base knock by Derek Bruce to make it 4-0 Lake Mills, which is 9-4 overall and 4-3 in conference games.
Carpenter singled and scored on an error in the sixth and Belling walked and scored on a fielder's choice by Lee in the seventh for the final margin.
"We got some timely hitting against Lodi and that's something we haven’t had go our way in the last few games," Annen said. "I was happy with our at bats tonight. We were hitting our pitches. After the three-run inning, I liked how we kept adding runs. We executed and kept the pressure on Lodi.
"Defense was very solid as we made the routine play and had a couple nice web gems to earn the shutout."
Blue Devils starter Matt Lincicum took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out five with two walks.
LAKE MILLS 6,
LODI 0
Lake Mills 000 311 1 -- 6 8 2
Lodi 000 000 0 -- 0 2 3
Leading hitters -- LM: Murphy 2x4 (2B), De. Bruce 2x3, Henderson (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Lee W; 5-1-0-0-7-3, Carpenter 2-1-0-0-3-0; LO: Lincicum L; 6.1-8-6-5-5-2, Bruenig 0.2-0-0-0-0-0.
COLUMBUS 6,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
LAKE MILLS — Jefferson Mobry delivered the go-ahead hit on a two-run double to cap a six-run rally in the sixth inning as Capitol North leader Columbus got past host Lakeside Lutheran 6-5 in a baseball game at LLHS on Thursday.
The Cardinals came to the dish in the sixth down five but plated six runs on six hits to take the lead for good. Ryely Nachreiner doubled to open the frame and scored on a single by Brady Schroeder. After Columbus scored on a fielder’s choice and sacrifice fly, Brady Link came through with a run-scoring single to make it 5-4. Mobry, who had three hits, followed by greeting reliever Nolan Meis with a line shot to center.
“Give Columbus credit, their hitting turned contagious in the sixth and they certainly made us pay when we had chances to end the inning,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said.
In the Warriors sixth, Calvin Murray drew a leadoff walk but was stranded at second. In the Lakeside seventh, Nate Yaroch, who was 2-for-4 with a double, singled up the middle to open the frame. Yaroch took second on a ground out by Brock Schneider, reached third on a ground out by Kole Lostetter before Eli Buchta struck out swinging to end it.
“Columbus out-hit us 12-6,” Ziel said. “Offensively, we have got to be more consistent at the plate to give us more opportunities throughout the game to score. We had opportunities in the sixth and seventh but couldn’t find a way to get that big hit.”
Yaroch, the team’s catcher, doubled in a run in the first and his courtesy runner Nick Thomas scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. In the fourth, Keegan Lamp connected on an RBI double and Tyler Marty’s two-RBI double to center made it 5-0 in favor of the Warriors (8-5, 3-3 Capitol North).
Warriors starter Aidan Berg got out of a no-out jam with runners on second and third in the fifth by virtue of a pair of strikeouts and a fielder’s choice where Meis, who was playing shortstop, threw out Riley Kaminski on a play at the plate.
Berg allowed six runs (three earned) on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking one, in the loss. Meis pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, while striking out one for Lakeside, which also lost the first meeting 6-5.
Columbus (10-2, 7-0) starter Brady Link allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits in 5 2/3 innings, walking three with three strikeouts to get the decision.
COLUMBUS 6, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
Columbus 000 006 0 — 6 12 3
Lakeside 200 300 0 — 5 6 2
Leading hitters — C: Uttech 2x4 (2B), Mobry 3x4 (2B), Schroeder 2x4, Nachreiner (2B); LL: Yaroch 2x4 (2B), Marty (2B), Lamp (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Link W; 5.2-5-5-3-3-3, No. 26 SV; 1.1-1-0-0-1-0; LL: Berg L; 5.2-10-6-3-5-1, Meis 1.1-2-0-0-1-0.
MARSHALL 7, CAMBRIDGE 1
CAMBRIDGE — One run in the first inning was not enough for the Blue Jays in a 7-1 Capitol South loss to visiting Marshall on Thursday.
Freshman Kiefer Parish drove in senior Carter Brown on an RBI single for the lone Cambridge (2-8 overall, 1-5 conference) run.
Cambridge senior Jared Marty pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out 10 in a loss while allowed six earned runs on 10 hits with two walks.
Marshall starter Wyatt Jennings fanned 10 and gave up one earned run on four hits in a complete-game effort to earn the decision.
MARSHALL 7, CAMBRIDGE 1
Marshall 0 0 1 1 0 4 1 — 7 13 0
Cambridge 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Marty (L; 5.2-10-6-6-10-2), Tesdal (0.1-1-0-0-1-1), Rahn (1-2-1-0-2-0); M: Jennings (W; 7-4-1-1-10-1).
Leading hitters — C: Brown 2B, Bernhardt 1x3, Damiani 1x2; M: Collins 4x4 (2B), Motl 2x5, Frank 2B.
DEMONS SWEEP BLUEJAYS
JOHNSON CREEK — Deerfield strengthened its lead in the Trailways South with a doubleheader sweep over Johnson Creek’s baseball team on Thursday.
Deerfield (12-2, 9-1 in conference) won the first game 2-1 in eight innings. Cal Fisher worked all eight innings for the Demons, allowing one unearned run on two hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks. Dylan Bredlow also went the distance for Johnson Creek (9-5, 8-4), allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
The Demons won the second game 8-3. Adam Suess worked 5 2/3 innings to earn the decision and added two hits including a double at the plate. Dugg Hartwig took the loss.
Game 1
Deerfield 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 5 0
Johnson Creek 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Fisher (W; 8-2-1-0-11-0); JC: Bredlow (L; 8-5-2-1-8-2).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 2x4 (2B), Staszak 2B, Suess 1x3; JC: Joseph 1x3, Hartz 2B.
Game 2
Deerfield 8, Johnson Creek 3
Johnson Creek 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 — 3 5 0
Deerfield 1 2 0 1 2 2 X — 8 8 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Suess (W; 5.2-5-3-2-3-3), Anderson (SV; 1.1-0-0-0-2-1); JC: Hartwig (L; 5-5-6-1-4-4), Joseph (1-3-2-2-1-2).
Leading hitters — D: Lees 2x3, Fisher 2x3, Suess 2x4 (2B); JC: Joseph 2B, Sullivan 1x4, Bredlow 1x3.
