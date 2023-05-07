Baseball roundup
LAKE MILLS -- Lake Mills' baseball team routed Heritage Christian 10-3 in five innings and 16-3 in four innings during a nonconference doubleheader at Campus Field on Saturday.

Ben Buchholtz went 2-for-2 with a double and triple, driving in five runs, for the L-Cats (12-7) in the first game. Buchholtz's bases-clearing three-run double to left in the first inning made it 4-0 before his two-run triple to right in the second upped the margin to 7-0.

