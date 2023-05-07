LAKE MILLS -- Lake Mills' baseball team routed Heritage Christian 10-3 in five innings and 16-3 in four innings during a nonconference doubleheader at Campus Field on Saturday.
Ben Buchholtz went 2-for-2 with a double and triple, driving in five runs, for the L-Cats (12-7) in the first game. Buchholtz's bases-clearing three-run double to left in the first inning made it 4-0 before his two-run triple to right in the second upped the margin to 7-0.
Wyatt Werner struck out nine, allowing two earned on seven hits, in five innings to earn the decision.
In the second game, Lake Mills scored 13 runs on eight hits in the second inning. James Hafenstein doubled twice in the inning, resulting in three runs, and he finished with four RBIs. Payton Klettke and Henry Fritche, who was 3 of 3, drove in three runs each. Jack Vogel had two RBIs.
Nolan Kolkovich allowed two earned on five hits in four frames to pick up the victory.
First game
LAKE MILLS 10, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 3 (5)
Heritage Christian 000 12 -- 3 7 2
Lake Mills 441 1x -- 10 9 2
Leading hitters -- HC: Siebert 2x3 (2B), Ali (2B); LM: Buchholtz 2x2 (2B, 3B), Hafenstein (2B), Vogel (2B), Kolkovich (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- HC: Gordon L; 2-4-8-7-0-4, Geibl 2-5-2-2-2-0; LM: Werner W; 5-7-3-2-9-4.
LAKE MILLS 16, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 3 (4)
Lake Mills 0(13)2 1 -- 16 11 1
Heritage Christian 201 0 -- 3 5 2
Leading hitters -- LM: Hafenstein 2x4 (2 2B), Fritche 3x3, Vogel (2B), Rettschlag (2B); HC: Praecer 2x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Kolkovich W; 4-5-3-2-1-1; HC: Geibl L; 1.1-4-7-7-0-3, Riebe 2.2-6-7-5-0-4.
CAMBRIDGE 10, HUSTY/DODGELAND 0
CAMBRIDGE -- Freshman Jett Horton pitched a complete game shutout in a Cambridge baseball 10-0 win over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Friday at Cambridge High School.
Horton pitched five innings, allowing three hits and recording six strikeouts. At the plate, Horton scored a run and recorded an RBI. Cambridge (10-2, 5-1) provided plenty of run support for Horton, scoring eight runs in the first three innings.
In a five-run bottom of the third inning, junior Marco Damiani hit a two-run single to score sophomore Clayton Stenjem and senior Benny Blanchar. Damiani, along with sophomore Kiefer Parish, each recorded two RBIs.
Stenjem, junior Carter Lund, junior Brayden Lund and Blanchar also drove in a run for the Blue Jays.
CAMBRIDGE 10, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 0 (5)
HFDL 000 00 — 0 3 2
CAM 215 02 — 10 9 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H: Schreiber (L; 2.2-6-8-3-2-4), Wolter (1.2-3-2-2-0-0); C: Horton (W; 5-3-0-0-6-2).
Leading hitters — H: Grudzinski 2x3; C: Damiani 3x3, Parish 2x3, B. Lund 2B.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 13, WILLIAMS BAY 2 (5)
WILLIAMS BAY -- Sophomore Devin Patrick fell a home run short of hitting for the cycle in a 13-2 win over Williams Bay on Thursday at Williams Bay High School.
Patrick, who recorded three RBIs, hit a two-run triple in the top of the fifth inning, scoring juniors Noah Taylor and Sean Dooley for the Panthers. In the fourth, Patrick hit an RBI double to score Taylor and led off the third with a single.
Junior Hunter Pagel went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Junior Antonio Covarrubias, junior Travis Tiller, Dooley and Taylor also drove in a run in the win.
On the mound, Taylor earned the win with over three innings pitched and two strikeouts. The Panthers (13-2 overall, 10-2 conference) move into second place in the Trailways-South Conference after first-place Deerfield defeated Johnson Creek 2-0, dropping the Blue Jays to third place.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 13, WILLIAMS BAY 2 (5)
PE 220 54 — 13 11 1
WB 101 00 — 2 4 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Taylor (W; 3.2-4-2-1-2-2), Dooley (1.1-0-0-0-3-1); WB: Schnosel (L; 3.1-8-9-9-1-4), Perez (1.2-3-4-3-2-3).
Leading hitters — PE: Patrick 3x4 (2B, 3B), Taylor 2x3, Millis 2B; WB: Schomski 2B.
BIG FOOT 4, WHITEWATER 2
WHITEWATER -- Konnor Glos delivered a bases-clearing three-run double with one out in the first as Big Foot beat host Whitewater 4-2 in Rock Valley baseball on Thursday.
Jarvis Porcaro's sacrifice fly in the fifth got the Whippets within 4-2.
Whitewater stranded runners at the corners in the sixth and had the tying run at first base in the seventh.
Carson Petitt went the distance for the Whippets (0-14, 0-13 in conference), allowing three earned on four hits with four strikeouts. At the dish, Petitt had two hits, including a double.
BIG FOOT 4, WHITEWATER 2
Big Foot 030 010 0 — 4 4 3
Whitewater 001 010 0 — 2 4 1
Leading hitters—Petitt (W) 2x2. 2B—Glos (BF), Piper (W), Rohloff (W), Petitt (W).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—BF: Haeberlin (W, 5 2/3-3-2-0-5-4), Hering (1 1/3-1-0-0-0-1). W: Petitt (L, 7-4-4-3-2-4)
