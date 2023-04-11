LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills’ baseball team used a six-run rally in the fifth to defeat visiting Waterloo 6-4 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Waterloo’s Joe Cook hit a two-out, three-run homer to right in the third. Bryce Aubart added a run-scoring single in the fourth to make it 4-0.
Lake Mills, after stranding Derek Bruce at second on a leadoff double in the fourth, strung together six hits to grab the lead. Alex Parys, who had three hits, got the rally going with a single to center. Ben Buchholtz followed with a run-scoring double. After a walk to Payton Klettke and a single by Ty Schaefer, Caden Belling and Bruce had back to back RBI singles, cutting the margin to 4-3. Brody Henderson then tied it on a sacrifice fly.
Belling scored the go-ahead run on a double steal play that saw Nolan Kolkovich swipe second base, where the shortstop botched the tag, which allowed the run to come around. Eddy Eveland grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Kolkovich to cap the rally for the L-Cats (3-2).
Winning pitcher Hunter Frohmader worked around a leadoff single in the sixth by quickly getting a double play ball, retiring the final four hitters in order to get the victory. He pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings, allowing a pair of hits. Starter Jack Vogel allowed four runs — one earned — on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.
LAKE MILLS 6, WATERLOO 4
Waterloo 003 100 0 — 4 6 2
Lake Mills 000 060 x — 6 10 1
Leading hitters — W: Cook 2x4 (2B, HR), Jaehnke 2x3; LM: Schaefer 2x4, Bruce 2x3 (2B), Buchholtz (2B), Parys 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Aubart L; 4-8-6-6-1-1, Haseleu 2-2-0-0-0-0; LM: Vogel 3.1-4-4-1-2-2, Frohmader W; 3.2-2-0-0-1-1.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2, MARSHALL 1
LAKE MILLS -- Jakub Junker's go-ahead double down the left-field line in the sixth inning sent Lakeside Lutheran past visiting Marshall 2-1 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Lakeside's sixth inning started when Nolan Meis reached via error and Kole Lostetter singled. Nate Yaroch followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-1. Junker delivered on a 1-2 offering from Wyatt Jennings, who was superb in six innings.
"We couldn't get anything going offensively through five innings," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. "Credit Jennings for throwing strikes and attacking us and keeping our running game in check.
"For those two seniors -- Nate Yaroch and Jakub Junker -- to step up and hit the ball hard in that moment was really fun to see."
Aidan Berg, who threw four shutout innings with four strikeouts, worked around a leadoff walk in the seventh, retiring the next three hitters to earn the decision. Berg worked out a jam in the sixth, when the Cardinals had runners on the corners with no outs. Meis started and worked three frames, fanning five while permitting an earned run on one hit for the Warriors (2-0).
"Nolan and Aidan combined to give up just four hits," Ziel said. "I was pleased with how those two commanded the game and gave us a chance to come back. Defensively, we were much improved with just one error."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2, MARSHALL 1
Marshall 001 000 0 -- 1 4 1
Lakeside 000 002 x -- 2 5 1
Leading hitters -- M: Connelly (2B); LL: Lostetter 2x3, Junker (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- M: Jennings L; 6-5-2-1-2-6; LL: Meis 3-1-1-0-3-5, Berg W; 4-3-0-0-1-4.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 6, JOHNSON CREEK 4
JOHNSON CREEK — The Palmyra-Eagle pitching staff recorded 12 strikeouts in a 6-4 win over Johnson Creek on Tuesday at Johnson Creek High School.
Sophomore Devin Patrick pitched five innings, earning the win with six strikeouts. Junior Sean Dooley earned the save, recording six strikeouts in two innings of work.
The Panthers (4-2 overall, 3-2 conference) took the lead in the top of the fourth when junior Noah Taylor was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Patrick led the offense with two RBIs and two walks. Along with Taylor’s RBI, junior Travis Tiller recorded an RBI for the Panthers.
For Johnson Creek (4-1, 4-1), Ian Heald tied the game in the third with a two-run homer, scoring Luke Hartz. Tanner Herman scored on a wild pitch in the first, and Dugg Hartwig scored Dylan Bredlow on a double in the fourth.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 6, JOHNSON CREEK 4
PE 012 201 0 — 6 4 6
JC 102 100 0 — 4 4 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Patrick (W; 5-4-4-0-6-1), Dooley (SV; 2-0-0-0-6-1); JC: Joseph (L; 4-1-5-5-8-8), Smith (3-3-1-1-4-0).
Leading hitters — PE: Taylor 2x3 (2B), Millis 2B, Patrick 1x2; JC: Heald HR, Raabe 1x3, Herman 1x4.
Evansville 10, Whitewater 1
WHITEWATER -- The Blue Devils drew 11 walks and bookended the game with two four-run innings to beat the Whippets.
Max Kurth had three RBI for Evansville, and Bradley Bartz added two more. Alex Karnes struck out six in three innings while allowing no runs for the Blue Devils.
Marcos Sagero drove in the lone run for Whitewater (0-5).
The teams will meet again at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE 10, WHITEWATER 1
Evansville 401 010 4 — 10 5 2
Whitewater 000 100 0 — 1 5 2
Leading hitters—Porcaro (W) 2x4. 2B—Bartz (E), Stano (E), Petitt (W).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—E: Karnes (W, 3-2-0-0-1-6), Bartz (4-3-1-1-2-4). W: Sagero (L, 4 2/3-3-6-5-9-1), Jacob (2 1/3-2-4-2-2-0).
