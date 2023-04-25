LAKE MILLS — Eddy Eveland pitched a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and Lake Mills’ baseball team thumped Poynette 11-0 in Capitol North baseball at Campus Field on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (6-5, 3-0 in conference) backed Eveland with four runs in the first, adding six more in the third.
With the bases loaded and no away in the opening inning, Brody Henderson, who was 3-for-3 and scored twice, ripped a ground ball past the third baseman and into left field to score two runs. Blaise Buechel’s line-shot single to left with one away plated a pair to make it 4-0.
After the L-Cats drew two bases-loaded walks in the third, Ben Buchholtz singled in a run, Cooper Murphy had an RBI on a ground out, Caden Belling contributed a sacrifice fly and Derek Bruce added a run-scoring single to cap the rally.
Eveland threw 55 of his 90 pitches for strikes, working all five innings to earn the decision.
LAKE MILLS 11, POYNETTE 0 (5)
Poynette 000 00 — 0 3 0
Lake Mills 416 0x — 11 9 0
Leading hitters — P: McCormick (2B); Hackbart 2x3; LM: Henderson 3x3, Schaefer 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Hackbart L; 2-3-5-5-1-4, Webster 1-5-6-6-0-3, Busch 1-1-0-0-1-0; LM: Eveland W; 5-3-0-0-9-4.
CAMBRIDGE 6, WATERLOO 2
WATERLOO — The Cambridge baseball team scored five runs in the top of the first inning to pull away with a 6-2 win over Waterloo on Tuesday.
In the first, sophomore Kiefer Parish hit an RBI double to score sophomore Clayton Stenjem. Junior Devin Schuchart then hit a two-run single to score Parish and junior Owen Bernhardt, making the score 3-0.
Senior Benny Blanchar hit an RBI single to score junior Brayden Lund, while Schuchart scored on a passed ball, giving the Blue Jays (4-2, 2-1 in conference) a 5-0 lead. In the third, Stenjem hit an RBI single to score senior Quentin Terland.
On the mound, Schuchart pitched a six-hitter, permitting two unearned runs, to earn the decision.
For Waterloo, Trevor Firari hit an RBI single to score Cal Hush and then Firari scored on an RBI groundout from Cameron Tschanz in the bottom of the first.
CAMBRIDGE 6, WATERLOO 2
CAM 501 000 0 — 6 11 2
WAT 200 000 0 — 2 6 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Schuchart (W; 7-6-2-0-1-0); W: Lauersdorf (L; 3-8-6-4-2-2), Haseleu (4-3-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — C: Bernhardt 3x4 (3B), Parish 2 2B, Blanchar 2x3; W: Firari 2x3, Tschanz 1x3, Sampo 2x2.
COLUMBUS 4, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
COLUMBUS — Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team thought it was out of the seventh inning with a double play only to lose on the play to host Columbus, 4-3, in Capitol North play on Tuesday.
“Columbus won on a walk-off on a strange play,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “With one out and one on, Riley Kaminski hit a comebacker to Jake Junker, who flipped a strike to second to start a double play that was thought to have ended the inning. The runner at second was ruled safe after Nolan Meis was said to have not touched second base on the double play turn. Ethan Soldner, the runner safe at second, ran towards third and we ended up throwing the ball away and allowing the runner to score.”
Kole Lostetter singled in a pair of runs in the first and Tyler Chopp added an RBI single in the third as the Warriors (4-3, 1-2 in conference) led 3-1.
Columbus added a run on AJ Uttech’s fielder’s choice in the home of the second and tied it up on a two-out double by Soldner in the fifth. Columbus stranded the bases loaded in the sixth.
“We definitely had chances with runners on and the top of the order up, but we failed to capitalize,” Ziel said. “The inability to tack on runs definitely hurt us tonight. These close games often come down to a few plays over the course of the game and there were definitely a few plays in the field we would like to have back that would have certainly helped us.
“Aidan Berg started and went five innings. He kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win. We have to get back after it tomorrow and prepare to face Columbus again on Friday at home.”
COLUMBUS 4, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
Lakeside 210 000 0 — 3 7 3
Columbus 110 010 1 — 4 10 2
Leading hitters — LL: Chopp 2x4, Yaroch (2B); C: Sullivan 2x3, Soldner 2x4 (2B), Kaminski 2x4, Uttech (2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LL: Berg 5-8-3-2-1-5, Junker L; 1.2-2-1-1-1-1; C: Uttech 6-6-3-3-3-6, Soldner W; 1-1-0-0-0-1.
MCFARLAND 10, WHITEWATER 0
MCFARLAND — Mason Roe pitched a complete-game shutout as the McFarland (6-3 overall, 6-2 conference) baseball team cruised to a 10-0 win over Whitewater (0-10, 0-10) at the McFarland baseball facilities on Tuesday.
Roe pitched six innings, allowing five hits and recording eight strikeouts. At the plate, Roe went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Jack Schraml hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, and hit an RBI double in the third to score Will Steinke. Kyle Kussow went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Braylan Roder, Dadon Gillen and Nick Cappozzo all drove in a run for the Spartans.
MCFARLAND 10, WHITEWATER 0 (6)
WHI 000 000 — 0 5 3
MCF 310 015 — 10 12 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Petit (L; 5.1-10-9-8-1-5), Carollo (0-2-1-1-0-2); M: Roe (W; 6-5-0-0-8-1).
Leading hitters — W: Lyon 2B, Sheffield 1x3, Petit 1x3; M: Schraml 2B, HR, Kussow 3x3, Roe 2x3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.