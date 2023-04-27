POYNETTE — Lake Mills’ baseball team scored eight second-inning runs en route to sweeping the season series from host Poynette by earning a 14-3 victory on Thursday.
The L-Cats (7-5, 4-0 in conference) strung together seven hits, including four consecutive, in their big second inning surge.
Blaise Buechel doubled in a pair with a line shot to left before Alex Parys, Ben Buchholtz and Cooper Murphy contributed consecutive run-scoring singles. Derek Bruce added an RBI single and Brody Henderson’s two-run double to left capped the rally before an out was recorded.
Murphy and Buechel both drove in three runs while Henderson doubled twice.
Lake Mills starter Caden Belling pitched all six innings to earn the decision. He permitted three earned on seven hits, striking out seven with no walks.
LAKE MILLS 14, POYNETTE 3 (6)
Lake Mills 080 015 — 14 12 0
Poynette 030 000 — 3 7 1
Leading hitters — LM: Murphy 2x4, Henderson 2x4 (2 2B), Schaefer 2x4, Buechel 2x2 (2B), Parys 2x3; P: McCormick 2x2, Horne (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Belling W; 6-7-3-3-7-0; P: Wells L; 1.2-7-8-8-1-3, Meister 0.1-0-0-0-1-1, Horne 3.1-4-6-6-2-5, Busch 0.2-1-0-0-0-0.
CAMBRIDGE 15, WATERLOO 8
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge baseball team completed its season sweep of Waterloo with a 15-8 victory on Thursday at Cambridge High School.
Cambridge (6-2 overall, 3-1 conference) broke the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Junior Marco Damiani plated freshman Jett Horton and senior Benny Blanchar on a Waterloo error.
Junior Owen Bernhardt then scored Damiani and sophomore Clayton Stenjem on a two-run double. Junior Brayden Lund hit a double to score Bernhardt, and then junior Carter Lund scored Brayden Lund on a double.
Blanchar then hit an RBI single to score junior Devin Schuchart.
Brayden Lund led the offense with three RBIs, going 3-for-5 with two doubles. Sophomore Kiefer Parish hit two RBIs, while Schuchart and Horton recorded an RBI.
Horton earned the win with four innings pitched with two strikeouts. Brayden Lund pitched 1 2/3 innings, not allowing a hit and recording three strikeouts.
Cal Hush led Waterloo (4-7, 0-4) by going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
CAMBRIDGE 15, WATERLOO 8
WAT 120 302 0 — 8 11 5
CAM 311 271 X — 15 14 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Stenjem (1.1-6-3-2-2-1), Horton (W; 4-5-5-0-2-1), B. Lund (1.2-0-0-0-3-0); W: Cook (L; 4-6-9-3-4-4), Aubart (2-8-6-5-3-1).
Leading hitters — C: B. Lund 3x5 (2 2B), Parish 2x5 (2B), Bernhardt 2B, Stenjem 2x4; W: Haseleu 2 2B, Cook 2B, Hush 3x4.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 8, WATERLOO 2
WATERLOO — Travis Tiller had three hits and drove in two runs in Palmyra-Eagle’s 8-2 victory over Waterloo in a non conference baseball game at Fireman’s Park on Wednesday.
Palmyra-Eagle (9-2) scored two runs in the first inning and two more in the third inning and never trailed. Noah Taylor and Antonio Covarrubias each added two hits for the Panthers. Devin Patrick earned the complete game decision, allowing two earned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Cooper Setz hit three doubles for Waterloo (4-6), including a two-run double in the third inning. Cameron Tschanz took the loss for the Pirates.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 8, WATERLOO 2
Palmyra-Eagle 202 300 1 — 8 9 2
Waterloo 002 000 0 — 2 6 4
Leading hitters — PE (Taylor 2x4, 3B, Tiller 3x4, 2B, Covarrubias 2x3), W (Setz 3x3, 2B (3), Hush 2B, Firari 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE (Patrick W 7-6-2-2-7-1), W (Tschanz L 3-7-7-3-6-1, Sampo 3-2-1-1-2-3)
JOHNSON CREEK 14, PARKVIEW 4
JOHNSON CREEK - Winning pitcher Aiden Smith homered and drove in four runs in Johnson Creek's 14-4 Trailways South baseball win over Parkview on Thursday at Wuestenberg Field.
Eight out of nine Bluejays had a hit in the victory.
Smith worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Dugg Hartwig threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and one walk for the Bluejays (9-2, 8-2 in conference).
JOHNSON CREEK 14, PARKVIEW 4
Parkview 004 00 - 4 4 1
Johnson Creek 831 02 - 14 8 1
Leading hitters - P (I. Suer 2B), JC (Smith HR)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - P (Grenawaldt L 2-5-8-7-2-3, Bumell 2.2-3-6-3-1-5), JC (Smith 2.2-3-4-3-4-1, Hartwig 2.1-1-0-0-3-1)
