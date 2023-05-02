WATERTOWN — Derek Bruce hit a grand slam and pitcher Caden Belling hit a solo homer for Lake Mills in a 14-8 Capitol North baseball victory over Luther Prep on Tuesday at LPS.
Lake Mills (9-7, 5-0 in conference) had 12 hits and took advantage of six walks and three errors to win a slugfest over Luther Prep (3-10, 1-4).
Belling kicked off the fireworks with a solo homer to left in the top of the first. Brody Henderson kept the rally going with a two-out double to center and scored on Ty Schaefer’s RBI single to center to make it 2-0.
Henderson doubled twice on the day while Schaefer finished with two hits and two RBIs. Blaise Buechel led the L-Cats with three hits.
Luther Prep also had an excellent day the plate with 11 hits. Parker Winghart had three hits including a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth. Brian Baumann went 4-for-4 including a two-run homer in the seventh.
The Phoenix rallied for four runs in the bottom of the first and led 5-3 after three innings. Bruce hit his grand slam to center in the fourth and the L-Cats never trailed again.
Belling worked five innings to earn the decision. John Westendorf took the loss for the Phoenix in middle relief.
LAKE MILLS 14, LUTHER PREP 8
Lake Mills 201 425 0 — 14 12 0
Luther Prep 401 100 2 — 8 11 3
Leading hitters — LM (Belling HR, Bruce 2x4, HR, Henderson 2x5, 2B (2), Schaefer 2x3, Buechel 3x3), LP (Winghart 3x4, HR, Westendorf 2x3, Baumann 4x4, HR, Krebs 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM (Belling W 5-8-6-6-5-5), Klettke 2-3-2-2-2-0), LM (Winkel 4-8-8-8-5-3, Westendorf L 1-1-2-2-3-1, Krebs 2-3-4-2-1-2)
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 13, POYNETTE 1
POYNETTE — Jakub Junker had four hits, including a three-run home run, as Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team thumped host Poynette 13-1 in Capitol North play on Tuesday.
The Warriors (6-3, 3-2 in conference) got off to a rousing start with seven runs in the first inning. That included Junker’s 3-run blast to left with one away to open the scoring. Junker, who scored three times and doubled twice, finished a triple shy of the cycle.
Crandon Dwyer singled in a run and Nolan Meis doubled home a score during the Warriors’ big opening inning.
“It was good to get the bats going right away,” Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “We were able to get the barrel to the ball early and often. Junker’s home run gave our team a huge lift right from the get go.
“We want to do a better job at putting the ball in play, and today, we had just two strikeouts. That certainly helps.”
Jack DePrey and Dwyer both finished 2 for 2 with three RBIs for Lakeside.
Aidan Berg earned the decision, starting for the Warriors and pitching three innings of two-hit ball with four strikeouts.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 13, POYNETTE 1 (5)
Lakeside Lutheran 724 00 — 13 15 0
Poynette 000 10 — 1 5 1
Leading hitters — LL: Junker 4x4 (2 2B, HR), Berg 2x3, Lostetter 2x2, DePrey 2x2, C. Dwyer 2x2, Meis (2B); P: Webster 2x2.
JOHNSON CREEK 4, DEERFIELD 3
JOHNSON CREEK — The Trailways South baseball race isn’t settled just yet.
Johnson Creek made sure of that, handing league leading Deerfield its first conference loss with a 4-3 win on Tuesday at Wuestenberg Field.
Ian Heald hit a game-tying two-run homer off Deerfield pitcher Cal Fisher in the bottom of the seventh, and Bluejays starter Dylan Bredlow came up next and won it with a walk-off homer. Aiden Smith earned the decision in relief.
The Bluejays improved to 10-2 overall and 9-2 in conference with the victory. Deerfield slipped to 15-3 and 10-1 with the loss. The two teams play again on Thursday in Deerfield.
JOHNSON CREEK 4, DEERFIELD 3
Deerfield 020 000 1 — 3 4 0
Johnson Creek 001 000 3 — 4 10 0
Leading hitters — D (Drobac 2x3, 2B, Anderson 2B), JC (Joseph 2x4, 2B (2), Heald HR, Bredlow 3x4, HR, S. Hartz 2x3)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D (Fisher L 6.2-10-4-4-6-2), JC (Bredlow 5.2-2-2-1-7-7, Smith W 1.1-2-1-1-2-0)
CAMBRIDGE 14, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 10
MAZOMANIE — The Cambridge baseball team scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for a 14-10 win against Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday at Lion’s Park.
Sophomore Kiefer Parish hit an RBI double to score junior Owen Bernhardt to tie the game at 10-10 in the sixth. Junior Brayden Lund then hit an RBI single to score Parish and give Cambridge the lead.
Also in the sixth, freshman Cal Nottestad scored on an RBI groundout from senior Benny Blanchar. In the seventh, Cambridge tacked on two insurance runs with junior Marco Damiani scoring sophomore Clayton Stenjem on an error and then Bernhardt hitting an RBI single to score Damiani.
Lund recorded the final two outs in the seventh for the Blue Jays. Freshman Jett Horton pitched four innings of relief, giving up two runs and recording five strikeouts.
Bernhardt went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Damiani, Parish and Lund each drove in two runs, while junior Carter Lund, Blanchar and Horton recorded an RBI.
Cambridge (8-2, 4-1 in conference) remains tied for first place in the Capitol South.
CAMBRIDGE 14, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 10
CAM 203 133 2 — 14 11 4
WSH 404 020 0 — 10 10 7
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Schuchart (2.1-6-8-6-3-4), Horton (W; 4-4-2-0-5-1), B. Lund (0.2-0-0-0-1-0); WH: R. Alder (2.1-3-5-4-3-4), D. Alder (2-2-4-0-4-2), J. Brabender (L; 2.2-6-5-3-1-3).
Leading hitters — C: Damiani 2 2B, Bernhardt 3x4 (3B), C. Lund 2B, Parish 2B; WH: J. Brabender 3x5 (2B), Schoenman 3x5 (3B).
PALMYRA-EAGLE 10, WILLIAMS BAY 0
PALMYRA — Sophomore Devin Patrick pitched a one-hit shutout in a Palmyra-Eagle baseball 10-0 win over Williams Bay at Palmyra-Eagle High School on Tuesday.
Patrick pitched six innings with eight strikeouts and issued no walks. At the plate, Patrick went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Junior Sean Dooley scored three runs and also drove in a run.
Juniors Noah Taylor, Travis Tiller and Sam Millis, along with senior Duncan Ireland and sophomore Dylan Walsh, each recorded an RBI as well.
The Panthers (12-2 overall, 9-2 conference) will face Williams Bay (3-9, 1-8) on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Williams Bay High School.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 10, WILLIAMS BAY 0
WB 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
PE 220 015 X — 10 7 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WB: King (L; 5-4-7-5-5-2), Schnosel (0.2-3-3-3-0-0); PE: Patrick (W; 6-1-0-0-8-0).
Leading hitters — WB: Perez 2B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.