LAKE MILLS -- Nolan Meis tossed a four-hit shutout on just 73 pitches as Lakeside Lutheran edged visiting Columbus 1-0 in Capitol North baseball on Friday.

Lakeside (5-3, 2-2 in conference) loaded the bases with one away in the fourth, when Phil Becraft drew a walk to score Tyler Chopp for the game's lone run.

