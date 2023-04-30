LAKE MILLS -- Nolan Meis tossed a four-hit shutout on just 73 pitches as Lakeside Lutheran edged visiting Columbus 1-0 in Capitol North baseball on Friday.
Lakeside (5-3, 2-2 in conference) loaded the bases with one away in the fourth, when Phil Becraft drew a walk to score Tyler Chopp for the game's lone run.
Meis walked none, throwing 54 of his pitches for strikes.
"Nolan was outstanding from the start, commanding all his pitches and attacking hitters," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jake Ziel said. "To hold a good Columbus team scoreless and to just four hits is exceptional. We were short-handed today, and he delivered a huge performance for our team."
Ziel applauded the Warriors' defense, which included several nice plays in right field by Becraft and a beautiful running catch by Logan Schwab at third base.
Jaymeson Sullivan, who allowed a run on two hits in six innings while fanning eight, took the loss for the Cardinals (9-4, 1-3).
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1, COLUMBUS 0
Columbus 000 000 0 -- 0 4 0
Lakeside 000 100 x -- 1 2 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- C: Sullivan L; 6-2-1-1-4-8; LL: Meis W; 7-4-0-0-0-4.
L-CATS SPLIT WITH WILDCATS
BELLEVILLE -- Eddy Eveland pitched a perfect game as Lake Mills' baseball team split a nonconference doubleheader with Belleville on Saturday.
Eveland struck out 11, throwing 47 of his 64 pitches for strikes, as the L-Cats (8-7) earned a 12-0 five-inning victory in the second matchup.
Ty Schaefer, who was 5-for-5 on the day, singled in a run as part of a four-run rally in the third inning to make it 5-0. Schaefer and Blaise Buechel produced consecutive RBI singles as Lake Mills went ahead 9-0 in the fourth.
Caden Belling scored four times and was one of four Lake Mills players with two hits.
Belleville jumped ahead 3-0 early in the second meeting en route to earning a 5-1 victory, backing starter Aidan Keyes, who struck out five and allowed a run on nine hits in six innings to earn the decision.
Lake Mills starter Jack Vogel allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits in four frames to take the loss.
First game
BELLEVILLE 5, LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 000 000 1 -- 1 9 1
Belleville 021 002 x -- 5 9 0
Leading hitters -- LM: Schaefer 3x3, Buchholtz 2x3 (2B), Parys (2B); B: DeSmet 2x3, Fuydenland 2x3, Monroe (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Vogel L; 4-5-3-1-0-1, Buechel 2-4-2-2-0-1; B: A. Keyes W; 6-9-1-1-5-1, Fuydenland 1-0-0-0-0-0.
Second game
LAKE MILLS 12, BELLEVILLE 0 (5)
Lake Mills 104 43 -- 12 10 0
Belleville 000 00 -- 0 0 4
Leading hitters -- LM: Belling 2x2, Bruce 2x3, Schaefer 2x2, Buechel 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Eveland W; 5-0-0-0-11-0; B: Derke L; 2.1-3-5-5-0-3, B. Keyes 1.2-4-4-2-0-2, Durni 1-3-3-3-0-3.
FRIDAY'S RESULT
LAKE MILLS -- Jack Schraml led off the game with a home run to center field and McFarland held off a late push from Lake Mills to earn a 5-4 victory in nonconference baseball at Campus Field on Friday.
A two-out RBI single by Adam Stephany in the third inning and two-out, two-run single by Dadon Gillen, who was 4-for-4, in the fourth gave the Spartans a 4-0 lead.
Lake Mills loaded the bases with no away in the sixth, cutting the lead to 5-2 on a fielder's choice by Blaise Buechel. McFarland left fielder Aiden Chandre committed an error on a line drive off the bat of Ben Buchholtz, allowing a pair of runs to score with two outs. With Buchholtz on second, Dylan Schaefer struck out Hunter Frohamder to end the inning with McFarland's one-run lead intact.
Stephany gave up four runs (one earned) on five hits in 5 1/3 innings to earn the decision. Schaefer got the final five outs, fanning two, to earn the save for the Spartans (9-3).
L-Cats starter Payton Klettke allowed four earned on 10 hits in four innings in the loss. Brody Henderson had two hits and scored twice for Lake Mills, which got outhit 12-5.
MCFARLAND 5, LAKE MILLS 4
McFarland 101 201 0 -- 5 12 2
Lake Mills 000 103 0 -- 4 5 0
Leading hitters -- M: Schraml 2x3 (HR), Gillen 4x4, Kussow 2x3; LM: Henderson 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- M: Stephany W; 5.1-4-4-1-1-3, Schaefer 1.2-1-0-0-2-0; LM: Klettke L; 4-10-4-4-1-1, Frohmader 3-2-1-1-1-2.
CAMBRIDGE 13, MARKESAN 0
CAMBRIDGE -- Friday’s game against Markesan could not have gone any better for Carter Lund.
The junior pitched a no-hitter and drove in four runs in a Cambridge baseball 13-0 victory at Cambridge High School.
Lund pitched five innings and recorded nine strikeouts. In the bottom of the third inning, Lund hit a three-run triple to score juniors Devin Schuchart, Owen Bernhardt and Gavin Winslow. Lund also hit an RBI single in the fourth to score sophomore Kiefer Parish.
Junior Brayden Lund recorded two RBIs, while Parish, sophomore Clayton Stenjem and senior Benny Blanchar drove in a run for the Blue Jays (7-2).
CAMBRIDGE 13, MARKESAN 0 (5)
MAR 000 00 — 0 0 3
CAM 214 6X — 13 9 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Bruce (L; 3-6-7-6-1-2), Mast (0.1-1-6-1-0-3), Davis (0.2-1-0-0-0-0); C: Lund (W; 5-0-0-0-9-1).
Leading hitters — C: C. Lund 3x3 (2B), Stenjem 2x3, Blanchar 1x2.
JOHNSON CREEK 14, PARKVIEW 4
JOHNSON CREEK - Winning pitcher Aiden Smith homered and drove in four runs in Johnson Creek's 14-4 Trailways South baseball win over Parkview on Thursday at Wuestenberg Field.
Eight out of nine Bluejays had a hit in the victory.
Smith worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Dugg Hartwig threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and one walk for the Bluejays (9-2, 8-2 in conference).
JOHNSON CREEK 14, PARKVIEW 4
Parkview 004 00 - 4 4 1
Johnson Creek 831 02 - 14 8 1
Leading hitters - P (I. Suer 2B), JC (Smith HR)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - P (Grenawaldt L 2-5-8-7-2-3, Bumell 2.2-3-6-3-1-5), JC (Smith 2.2-3-4-3-4-1, Hartwig 2.1-1-0-0-3-1)
DELAVAN-DARIEN 11, WHITEWATER 0
WHITEWATER -- Neil Janssen and Joel Janssen combined to strike out six in five innings of five-hit ball to lead Delavan-Darien baseball host Whitewater 11-0 in nonconference action on Saturday.
The Comets led 5-0 after two innings before adding six third-inning runs.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 11, WHITEWATER 0 (5)
Delavan-Darien 326 00 — 11 5 0
Whitewater 000 00 — 0 5 3
Leading hitters—Sheffield (W) 2x3. 2B—Wallman (DD).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—DD: N. Janssen (W, 2 2/3-2-0-0-2-4), J. Janssen (2 1/3-3-0-0-0-2). W: Carollo (L, 2 1/3-3-9-8-6-2), Hicks (2 2/3-2-2-2-1-1).
THURSDAY'S RESULT
WHITEWATER -- Jack Schraml pitched 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts to propel McFarland past host Whitewater 8-2 in Rock Valley baseball on Thursday.
The Whippets got within 3-2 in the third inning. McFarland added three runs, including a two-run double with two away by Kyle Kussow, in the fifth to go up 6-2.
Keenan Sheffield doubled and had two base knocks of the Whippets.
MCFARLAND 8, WHITEWATER 2
McFarland 111 030 2 — 8 5 0
Whitewater 002 000 0 — 2 7 2
Leading hitters—Sheffield (W) 2x4, Kussow (M) 2x3. 2B—Sheffield, Kussow, Komro (M).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—W: Jacob (L, 2 1/3-2-3-3-0-7), Sagero (4 2/3-3-5-4-1-6); M: Schraml (W, 6 1/3-7-2-2-8-2), Cappozzo (2/3-0-0-0-0-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.