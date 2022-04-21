EAST TROY — Evan Neitzel hit a home run and drove in seven runs as Jefferson’s baseball team swept the season series from East Troy, winning 22-14 on the road in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.
Neitzel hit a two-run shot to left in the third, extending the Eagles lead to 7-3. Neitzel added a three-run, bases-clearing double in the fifth and scored on a single by Aiden Devine to make it 15-7.
All told, Jefferson (7-3, 7-1 RVC) had 15 hits in 36 at bats, including 10 for extra bases. Luis Serrano had two doubles and a triple, driving in four and scoring four times. Aidan Kammer was 3-for-4, scoring five times. Neitzel had three hits and winning pitcher Tyler Butina doubled twice.
Butina allowed seven earned on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings, walking three with one strikeout. Kammer allowed five earned on six hits in 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, three walks. Devine allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits in the seventh.
The Eagles host Brodhead/Juda today at 4:45 p.m. and take on Big Foot at home Saturday at 11 a.m.
JEFFERSON 22, EAST TROY 14
Jefferson 322 354 3 — 22 15 1
East Troy 122 250 2 — 14 17 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb): J — Butina W; 3-1-9-7-7-1-3, Kammer 2.2-6-5-5-3-3, Devine 1-2-2-1-2-1; ET — Weed L; 3-5-7-6-3-5, Fox 1-2-3-3-2-3, Theys 1-5-8-8-0-4, Atkinson 2-3-4-3-1-2.
Leading hitters — J: Kammer 3x4 (3B), Serrano 3x4 (2 2B, 3B), Butina 2x5 (2 2B), Neitzel 3x5 (HR, 2 2B), Devine 2x3, Peterson (2B); ET: Bruce 3x5, Fox 3x5 (2B), Hiemos 3x5 (2B), Weed 2x3 (2B), Theys 2x5 (2B), Atkinson (2B), Krajnek (2B).
MILTON 12, FORT ATKINSON 2 (5)
MILTON — Jack Campion struck out 11 in five innings and Milton swept the season series from the Fort Atkinson baseball team, winning 12-2 in five innings on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (1-7, 1-3 Badger Conference) trailed 11-0 after three innings.
Milton’s Alec Campbell hit a three-run home run to left in the first. The Red Hawks, who had 10 hits in the game, scored six times on four hits in the third inning.
Campion allowed two earned on three hits to pick up the decision.
Fort starter Ashden Aarstad allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits in two innings, striking out two with two walks.
The Blackhawks had three hits, nine errors.
The Blackhawks have a home conference doubleheader against Monona Grove on Saturday. First pitch is at 11 a.m.
MILTON 12, FORT ATKINSON 2
Fort Atkinson 000 20 — 2 3 9
Milton 326 01 — 12 10 1
Leading hitters—FA: Dane Brost (2B); M: Jordan Bundy 2x3, Braylen Vande Berg 2x2 (3B), Alec Campbell (HR), Gavin Kilen 3x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—FA: Ashden Aarstad (L, 2-5-5-3-2-2), Zack Grossman (.1-2-5-5-0-3), Noah Maier (.2-2-1-1-0-0), Jair Torres (1.2-1-1-0-0-0); M: Jack Campion (W, 5-3-2-11-2).
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 10,
LODI 0 (6)
LAKE MILLS — Aidan Berg pitched a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team topped visiting Lodi 10-0 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
Berg permitted just a leadoff single in the fourth and walked one, throwing 47 of his 71 pitches for strikeouts in the six-inning game.
“Berg was terrific on the mound for us,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “I loved the way he attacked hitters after we staked him to a five-run lead early. He was on top of his game from the first inning.”
The Warriors (4-2, 2-1 Capitol North) gave Berg more than enough run support with a five-run first inning. Nolan Meis doubled and Nate Yaroch singled to open the frame. Tyler Marty then delivered a run-scoring single followed by an RBI double from Brock Schneider and a two-run single off the bat of Kole Lostetter. Caleb Koester capped the frame with an RBI single.
Marty had two hits, scoring three times, and Yaroch had two base knocks, two runs scored. Meis was 2-for-3 and drove home a run with a single in the third.
Lodi’s Matt Lincicum took the loss, allowing seven earned on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 10,
LODI 0 (6)
Lodi 000 000 — 0 1 0
Lakeside 502 102 — 10 11 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LO: Lincicum L; 2.2-8-7-7-3-2, Wymen 2.1-1-1-1-2-0, No. 12 0.2-2-2-2-1-1; LL Berg W; 6-1-0-0-5-1.
Leading hitters — LL: Meis 2x3 (2B), Yaroch 2x4 (2B), Marty 2x3 (2B), Schneider (2B).
LAKE MILLS 15,
POYNETTE 1 (5)
POYNETTE -- Elijah Lee pitched four one-hit innings to pick up the win and the Lake Mills baseball team had seven extra-base hits in a 15-1 road victory over Poynette in Capitol North action on Thursday.
Lee struck out five, walking six, while throwing 72 pitches and gave up only a single.
Cooper Murphy, who was 3-for-4, led off the game with a single and scored on an error. The L-Cats (7-1, 3-0 Capitol North) stole home on double steal plays on two different occasions in the four-run opening inning.
Derek Bruce, who was 4-for-4 with three doubles, doubled and scored in the third, extending the lead to 5-0. David Bruce had a two-RBI single and Murphy singled in a run to make it 9-0 through three innings.
Lee had two hits, scoring three times and Derek Bruce also crossed home plate on three occasions.
The Pumas had three hits, five errors.
LAKE MILLS 15,
POYNETTE 1 (5)
Lake Mills 405 06 -- 15 12 0
Poynette 000 01 -- 1 3 5
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Lee W; 4-1-0-0-6-5, Klettke 1-2-1-1-1-0; P: Genz L; 4-9-11-8-3-3, No. 5 0.1-3-4-2-0-1, Plenty 0.2-0-0-0-2-0.
Leading hitters -- LM: Murphy 3x4, De. Bruce 4x4 (3 2B), Lee 2x4 (2 2B), Strauss (2B), Carpenter (2B); P: Leiterman (2B).
PANTHERS SWEEP H/D
PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle baseball team swept Hustisford/Dodgeland in a home Trailways doubleheader on Thursday.
In game two of the doubleheader, the Panthers (6-1 overall, 5-1 conference) rallied with a seven-run fifth inning to win 10-8.
A two-run double by Noah Taylor, an RBI double from Devin Patrick and RBI singles from Duncan Ireland and Sean Dooley contributed to the crooked number in the fifth for P-E. Hustisford/Dodgeland (2-2, 2-2) was led by Casey Grudzinski ,who recorded four RBIs.
In game one, the Panthers won 4-3 on a walk-off single from Devin Patrick in extra innings.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Panthers tied the game on a single from Noah Taylor, which scored Sean Dooley. Taylor then scored on the single from Patrick.
Patrick pitched a complete game, striking out six. For Hustisford/Dodgeland, Casey Grudzinski struck out nine.
Game 1
Palmyra-Eagle 4, Hustisford/Dodgeland 3
HD 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 — 3 8 1
PE 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 — 4 11 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Patrick (W; 8-8-3-3-6-2); HD: Grudzinski (L; 7.1-11-4-3-9-1).
Leading hitters — PE: Tiller 3x4 (2B), Ireland 2x3; HD: Kohn 2x4 (2B), Ottery 2x4.
Game 2
Palmyra-Eagle 10, Hustisford/Dodgeland 8
PE 0 0 3 0 7 0 X — 10 11 4
HD 0 2 0 4 0 2 X — 8 9 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Dooley (2-2-2-2-1-3), Taylor (W; 2.1-6-4-0-0-2), Scheel (0.2-1-2-2-2-2); HD: Kohn (L; 4.1-9-10-10-3-2), Davis (1.2-2-0-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — PE: Taylor 3x4 (2B), Patrick 2x4 (2B), Dooley 2x4; HD: Kohn 2x3, Thimm (2 2B), Maas 1x2.
EVANSVILLE 12, WHITEWATER 4
EVANSVILLE — The Whitewater baseball team lost to host Evansville 12-4 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.
The Whippets scored twice in the third to knot the game at 3. The Blue Devils countered with four runs in the fourth, adding two more in the fifth to break it open.
Marcus DePorter started for Whitewater, allowing two earned on six hits with four strikeouts, three walks in 3 1/3 innings. Reliever Wyatt Nickels allowed six runs (one earned) on two hits in 2/3 of an inning to take the loss.
Chase Maves pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits to pick up the win.
EVANSVILLE 12, WHITEWATER 4
Whitewater 102 000 1 — 4 4 5
Evansville 030 423 x — 12 12 2
Leading hitters—W: Marc Jones 3x4; E: Bennett Keller 4x5 (3 3B), Chase Maves (2B), Wyatt Nelson 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—W: Marcus DePorter (3.1-6-2-2-4-3), Wyatt Nickels (L, 0.2-2-6-1-1-1), Blake Zajdel (2-4-3-0-4-0); E: Chase Maves (W, 2.1-2-3-1-1-2), Owen Boll (2-1-0-0-4-1), Alex Karnes (2.2-1-1-0-5-2).
BELLEVILLE 11,
CAMBRIDGE 1
BELLEVILLE — Giving up six runs in the second inning, the Cambridge baseball team lost 11-1 to Belleville in a mercy rule on Thursday.
With the bases loaded, two walks, a two-run double and a single by Belleville (3-2 overall, 3-0 conference) gave the Wildcats the early lead. The lone Cambridge (1-5, 1-2) run came from Clayton Stenjem, who stole home in the top of the fourth inning.
Trevor Syse, Carson Syse and Gavin Boyum combined for six RBIs for Belleville.
BELLEVILLE 11,
CAMBRIDGE 1
Cambridge 0 0 0 1 0 0 X — 1 2 0
Belleville 1 6 0 3 0 1 X — 11 12 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Marty (L; 4.2-10-10-8-6-7), Rahn (0.2-2-1-1-0-2); B: T. Syse (W; 5.2-2-1-1-10-4), Frydenlund (0.1-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — C: Parish 1x3, Leto 1x2; B: C. Syse 2x3 (2B), Nolden 2x3 (2B), Boyum 3x4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.