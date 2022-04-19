JEFFERSON — Senior Evan Neitzel’s walk-off single in the ninth inning propelled Jefferson’s baseball team past East Troy 5-4 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
The Trojans scored four times in the sixth on four hits to make it 4-4.
Senior Aiden Behm laced a one-out double to left in the ninth to bring up Neitzel, who singled to center on a 1-1 pitch to cap a 2-for-4 game.
Neitzel threw three scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit with three strikeouts, one walk to earn the decision.
“This was one of those games where we had chances to put them away in the first three innings and couldn’t,” Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. “Give East Troy credit, they had hits and put pressure on us in the sixth. Their pitcher got in a groove and pitched well.
“We call Evan the bulldog. He came in and did a phenomenal job on the mound. We talked about the ninth inning and having three seniors up to hit how it was a great opportunity to make something happen.
“Happy with Aiden getting on base and Evan continuing to grind out big hits. Good to see the kids enjoy the win. Happy for our guys we found a way to win tonight.”
Sophomore starter Tyler Fredrick struck out six and allowed four unearned runs on five hits in six innings on 95 pitches.
“He does the job and mixes his pitches well,” Fetherston said of Fredrick. “He allows the defense to make plays for him. Unfortunate for him not to get the win, but he kept us in it. Tyler was in control for six innings.
“He’s been in big positions early in the year and is only going to get better as he gets older. Our guys are confident when he’s on the mound.”
Aidan Kammer added two hits for Jefferson (6-3, 6-1 RVC).
Drew Peterson had a run-scoring single in the Jefferson first, Tanner Pinnow added an RBI single in the third, scoring on a passed ball to make it 3-0. Neitzel doubled in a run with one down in the fifth.
The Eagles and Trojans play in East Troy on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON 5,
EAST TROY 4 (9)
East Troy 000 004 000 — 4 6 1
Jefferson 102 010 001 — 5 8 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — ET: Meehan 3-3-3-2-3-4, K. Johnson 1-1-0-0-0-0, Z. Johnson L; 4.1-4-2-2-6-6; J: Fredrick 6-5-4-0-6-2, Neitzel W; 3-1-0-0-3-1.
Leading hitters — ET: Atkinson 2x4; J: Kammer 2x4, Neitzel 2x4 (2B), Behm (2B).
LAKE MILLS 11,
LODI 2
LAKE MILLS — Eddy Eveland pitched five effective innings to earn the decision and Lake Mills’ baseball team had 13 hits in an 11-2 home win over Lodi in Capitol North action on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (6-1, 2-0 Capitol North) had three consecutive singles in the first before Elijah Lee’s double made it 2-0. Payton Klettke contributed a two-RBI double in the fourth, scoring on a grounder by Caden Belling to make it 6-1. Lake Mills added four runs in the sixth for the final margin.
Eveland allowed one earned on three hits, striking out five with five walks. Andy Carpenter struck out three and gave up an earned run on two hits in relief.
Cooper Murphy, Derek Bruce, David Bruce, Ben Buchholtz and Lee all had two-hit games.
LAKE MILLS 11,
LODI 2
Lodi 001 001 0 — 2 5 0
Lake Mills 300 314 x — 11 13 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LO: Wendt; 4.2-9-7-7-2-4, No. 7 1.1-4-4-4-0-2; LM: Eveland W; 5-3-1-1-5-5, Carpenter 2-2-1-1-3-1.
Leading hitters — LO: Fleischman 2x2, No. 7 (2B); LM: Murphy 2x5, De. Bruce 2x3, Lee 2x3 (2B), Da. Bruce 2x3, Buchholtz 2x4, Klettke (2B).
JOHNSON CREEK — Logan Sullivan had the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh to score Isaac Hartz in Johnson Creek’s 5-4 win over Barneveld on Tuesday.
Dugg Hartwig picked up his first varsity win in relief, pitching a scoreless seventh in which he struck out the side. The Bluejays then rallied for three runs in the bottom of the frame to win it.
Leadoff hitter Taylor Joseph had two hits and scored two runs for Johnson Creek (2-0). Silas Hartz and Sullivan each had one RBI.
JOHNSON CREEK 5, BARNEVELD 4
Barneveld 020 020 0 — 4 4 3
Johnson Creek 001 100 3 — 5 5 2
WP: Hartwig
LP: G. Fishnick
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B (A. Fishnick 3-4-1-1-8-0, Helgeson 2-0-1-1-2-2, Slade 1-1-0-0-4-2, G. Fishnick L 1-1-3-3-0-1), JC (Sullivan 3.2-1-2-0-4-4, Berres 1.1-3-2-2-2-0, Joseph 1-0-0-0-2-2, Hartwig 1-0-0-0-0-3)
Leading hitters — B (Ignatius 2x4, 2B), JC (Joseph 2x3)
COLUMBUS 6,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
COLUMBUS -- Christian Oppor homered and struck out 13 in five innings as Columbus topped the visiting Lakeside Lutheran baseball team 6-5 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Oppor earned the win, allowing an unearned run on one hit while walking one on 92 pitches. Brady Link was tagged with four earned runs, walking five, over an inning-plus of work. AJ Uttech struck out two and pitched a scoreless seventh after entering mid-inning to pick up the save.
"His velocity was legit and we had a really difficult time making any sort of contact against him," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said of Oppor.
The defending league-champion Cardinals plated a pair in the first inning before pulling ahead 3-0 through three. Nate Yaorch got Lakeside (3-2, 1-1 Capitol North) on the board with a run-scoring single in the fifth. Oppor hit a two-run shot with one out later in the frame, extending the lead to 6-1. The Warriors chipped away with two runs in the sixth as Tyler Chopp drew a walk with the bases loaded and Kole Lostetter scored on a balk.
Tyler Marty then ripped a two-run shot to dead center in seventh to make it 6-5. After Brock Schneider walked, Uttech entered and retired the side in order.
Lakeside starter Eli Buchta allowed five earned on seven hits in five innings, taking the loss. Keegan Lamp pitched a scoreless sixth inning, striking out two.
"I was very pleased with how we fought back to the last out and continued to compete," Ziel said. "We only had two hits, but found a way to get guys on base and give ourselves a chance."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6,
COLUMBUS 5
Lakeside 000 012 2 -- 5 2 2
Columbus 201 120 x -- 6 7 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LL: L; Buchta 5-7-6-5-2-2, Lamp 1-0-0-0-2-2; C: Oppor W; 5-1-1-0-13-1, Link 1-1-4-4-0-5, Uttech SV; 1-0-0-0-2-0.
Leading hitters -- LL: Marty (HR); C: Oppor 3x3 (2B, HR), Uttech (2B), Pfeffer (2B).
EVANSVILLE 6, WHITEWATER 3
WHITEWATER — Evansville scored three times in the fourth inning to push past the Whitewater baseball team 6-3 in RVC play on Tuesday.
Wyatt Nickels had a two-hit game for the Whippets.
Whitewater starter Marcos Sagrero took the loss, allowing four earned on six hits in 3 1/3 innings with two strikeouts, two walks.
Evansville’s Max Kurth struck out three and gave up two earned on three hits in four frames, earning the decision. The Blue Devils’ Bennett Keller was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and had the go-ahed single in the fourth to make it 3-2.
EVANSVILLE 6, WHITEWATER 3
Evansville 010 310 1 — 6 12 1
Whitewater 200 001 0 — 3 6 0
Leading hitters—E: Max Kurth 2x3 (2B), Willard Peterson 2x4 (2B), Bennett Keller 2x5, Chase Maves 2x3; W: Wyatt Nickels 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—E: Max Kurth (W, 4-3-2-2-3-3), Owen Boll (3-3-1-1-3-1); W: Marcos Sagrero (L, 3.1-6-4-4-2-2), Wyatt Nickels (2.2-5-1-1-3-1), Marc Jones (1-1-1-1-2-1).
MARSHALL 11,
CAMBRIDGE 5
MARSHALL — The Cambridge baseball team had no answer for the middle of the Marshall batting order.
The four, five and six hitters for Marshall (1-5 overall, 1-1 conference) accounted for eight RBIs in an 11-5 Cambridge loss on Tuesday.
For the Blue Jays (1-4, 1-1), Devin Schuchart hit a two-run double in the seventh, going 2-for-4 at the plate. Jared Marty and Tucker Tesdal each hit RBI singles.
MARSHALL 11,
CAMBRIDGE 5
Cambridge 1 0 0 0 2 0 2 — 5 9 0
Marshall 2 2 5 0 1 1 X — 11 17 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Tesdal (L; 2.2-10-9-9-5-5), Schuchart (3.1-7-2-2-3-2). M: Nolden (W; 5.1-5-3-3-6-4), Connelly (1.2-4-2-2-1-2).
Leading hitters — C: Marty 2x4 (2B), Schuchart 2x4 (2B); M: Denniston 4x4, Motl 3x4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.