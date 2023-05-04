LAKE MILLS — Jack DePrey had four hits in as many at bats and drove in four runs to help power Lakeside Lutheran past visiting Poynette 11-1 in Capitol North baseball on Thursday.
“Jack has been on a tear at the plate of late and that kind of production from the bottom half of the lineup has been huge for us,” Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “He has also continued to play a quality third base for us on the infield.”
The Warriors (7-4, 4-2 in conference) pushed across a pair of runs in the second and third innings before using a four-run rally in the fourth to go up 8-1.
Lakeside starter Nolan Meis, now 3-0 in league games, pitched a three-hitter with a season-high nine strikeouts against two walks, allowing an earned run while working all six innings to earn the decision.
“Nolan continues to throw the ball well for us,” Ziel said.
The bottom four hitters in Lakeside’s lineup combined for eight hits. Aidan Berg had two hits and scored twice out of the No. 5 hole while No. 8 hitter Thomas Dwyer also had two base knocks. Cleanup man Jakub Junker drove in three while Logan Schwab doubled in a pair on his first hit of the season to enact the 10-run rule in the sixth.
“As a team, we had zero strikeouts today,” Ziel said. “That was an emphasis for us at the beginning of the week and we made big progress in that aspect of offensive baseball this week.
“Getting to 4-2 in conference is big for us. Overall, we played much better, more consistent baseball this week, and the goal is to build off of it and keep improving moving forward.”
LAKESIDE 11, POYNETTE 1 (6)
Poynette 000 100 — 1 3 3
Lakeside 022 412 — 11 15 0
Leading hitters — LL: Berg 2x4, DePrey 4x4, Dwyer 2x3, Yaroch (2B), Schwab (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — P: Horne L; 3-11-8-7-1-0, Busch 2.1-3-3-2-4-0, Hansen 0.0-1-0-0-0-0; LL: Meis W; 6-3-1-1-2-9.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULT
DELAVAN — Delavan-Darien grabbed the lead with three runs in the third inning and fended off visiting Lakeside Lutheran 5-3 in nonconference baseball on Wednesday.
“It was a good baseball game between the two teams,” Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “We definitely had chances to score, but failed to get another big hit or two to really string some offense together. Delavan-Darien’s pitchers did a nice job of getting big outs when they needed to.”
The Comets (6-8) scored three times on three hits in the third to go up 3-1, adding a run via error in the fourth.
Thomas Dwyer’s 2-run single with two outs in the fifth got Lakeside (6-4) within 4-3.
“Thomas, a sophomore, had a pair of hits and made a few nice plays at first base,” Ziel said.
Carter Horton contributed an insurance score with an RBI single in the Delavan sixth.
Lakeside starter Jakub Junker, who allowed four runs on five hits and struck out six in five innings, took the loss.
“Jakub’s offspeed stuff really grew as the game wore on, which was nice to see,” Ziel said.
Horton fanned six and gave up three earned on seven hits in five innings to earn the decision.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 5, LAKESIDE 3
Lakeside 010 020 0 — 3 8 2
Delavan 003 101 x — 5 6 1
Leading hitters — LL: Meis 2x4, Yaroch 2x2 (2B), T. Dwyer 2x4; DD: Horton 2x3, Huff (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LL: Junker L; 5-5-4-3-4-6, Becraft 1-1-1-0-1-0; D-D: Horton W; 5-7-3-3-4-6, N. Janssen 2-1-0-0-1-3.
LAKE MILLS 1, LUTHER PREP 0
LAKE MILLS — Derek Bruce’s walk-off double scored Caden Belling with the only run of the game in a 1-0 victory for Lake Mills over Luther Prep in a Capitol North baseball game on Thursday at Campus Field.
Two days after the L-Cats won a 14-8 slugfest over the Phoenix on the road, Lake Mills (10-7, 6-0 in conference) prevailed in a pitchers duel.
Belling chased Luther Prep starter Joey Olsen with a one-out double to center. Bruce faced reliever Parker Winghart and launched a 1-0 pitch to center for the game-winning hit.
Eddy Eveland threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings for Lake Mills and struck out 12. Hunter Frohmader got the final two outs in the top of the seventh and earned the decision for the L-Cats.
Winghart and John Westendorf each had two hits for Luther Prep (3-11, 1-5).
Lake Mills center fielder Cooper Murphy threw a one-hop strike to cut down Winghart trying to score from second base on a base knock to end the fourth.
The Phoenix had two on with one out in the seventh when Frohmader was inserted for Belling, who reached the 100-pitch limit, and got a strikeout and ground out to end the threat.
LAKE MILLS 1, LUTHER PREP 0
Luther Prep 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Lake Mills 000 000 1 — 1 5 2
Leading hitters — LP (Winghart 2x3, J. Westendorf 2x3), LM (Belling 2x4, 2B, Bruce 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP (Olsen L 6.1-4-1-1-5-3, Winghart 0.0-1-0-0-0-0), LM (Eveland 6.1-5-0-0-12-1, Frohmader W 0.2-0-0-0-1-0)
CAMBRIDGE 4, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 1
CAMBRIDGE — Junior Carter Lund held Wisconsin Heights to just two hits in a Cambridge baseball 4-1 win on Thursday at Cambridge High School.
Lund pitched a complete game, recording 10 strikeouts and issuing just two walks. The Blue Jays (9-2 overall, 5-1 conference) scored a run in the fourth and sixth innings, and added two runs in the fifth to give Lund enough run support for the win.
Freshman Jett Horton drove in junior Brayden Lund on an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Cambridge a 1-0 lead.
In the fifth, sophomore Kiefer Parish hit an RBI double to score junior Owen Bernhardt. Parish then scored on an RBI groundout from Carter Lund. In the sixth, Parish hit an RBI single to score sophomore Clayton Stenjem, giving Cambridge a 4-1 lead.
Lund made quick work of Wisconsin Heights (4-8, 2-4) in the seventh, retiring the Vanguards in order.
Cambridge remains tied with New Glarus for the top spot in the Capitol-South Conference.
CAMBRIDGE 4, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 1
WSN 000 001 0 — 1 2 4
CAM 000 121 0 — 4 5 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Payne (L; 3.2-2-1-0-3-2), Adler (2.1-3-3-2-5-2); C: Lund (W; 7-2-1-1-10-2).
Leading hitters — W: D. Adler 3B, Brabender 2B; C: Parish 2x3 (2B), B. Lund 2x3, Schuchart 2B.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 13, WILLIAMS BAY 2 (5)
WILLIAMS BAY -- Sophomore Devin Patrick fell a home run short of hitting for the cycle in a 13-2 win over Williams Bay on Thursday at Williams Bay High School.
Patrick, who recorded three RBIs, hit a two-run triple in the top of the fifth inning, scoring juniors Noah Taylor and Sean Dooley for the Panthers. In the fourth, Patrick hit an RBI double to score Taylor and led off the third with a single.
Junior Hunter Pagel went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Junior Antonio Covarrubias, junior Travis Tiller, Dooley and Taylor also drove in a run in the win.
On the mound, Taylor earned the win with over three innings pitched and two strikeouts. The Panthers (13-2 overall, 10-2 conference) move into second place in the Trailways-South Conference after first-place Deerfield defeated Johnson Creek 2-0, dropping the Blue Jays to third place.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 13, WILLIAMS BAY 2 (5)
PE 220 54 — 13 11 1
WB 101 00 — 2 4 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Taylor (W; 3.2-4-2-1-2-2), Dooley (1.1-0-0-0-3-1); WB: Schnosel (L; 3.1-8-9-9-1-4), Perez (1.2-3-4-3-2-3).
Leading hitters — PE: Patrick 3x4 (2B, 3B), Taylor 2x3, Millis 2B; WB: Schomski 2B.
DEERFIELD 2, JOHNSON CREEK 0
DEERFIELD — Austin Anderson tossed a two-hit shutout for Deerfield in a 2-0 Trailways South victory over Johnson Creek on Thursday.
Deerfield (16-3, 11-1 in conference) backed Anderson with single runs in the first and third innings to avenge a 4-3 loss two days earlier to Johnson Creek (10-3, 9-3).
Anderson and Landon Brattlie each had two hits for the Demons. Eric Staszak had the lone RBI.
Dugg Hartwig took the loss for Johnson Creek.
DEERFIELD 2, JOHNSON CREEK 0
Johnson Creek 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Deerfield 101 000 0 — 2 5 0
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 2B), D (Brattlie 2x3, Anderson 2x4)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Hartwig L 5-4-2-1-3-4, Smith 1-1-0-0-1-0), D (Anderson W 7-2-0-0-3-1)
BIG FOOT 9, WHITEWATER 1
WALWORTH — The Chiefs (1-11, 1-10) picked up their first win of the season Tuesday when they hosted the Whippets (0-13, 0-12).
Eleven Big Foot batters reached base on balls, and Whitewater committed six errors. The Chiefs needed just six hits to score their runs. Big Foot starter Connor Weeks struck out nine Whippets in a complete-game victory.
BIG FOOT 9, WHITEWATER 1
Whitewater 000 100 0 — 1 4 6
Big Foot 016 200 X — 9 6 1
Leading hitters—Friend (W) 2x3, Nelson (BF) 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Sagero (L, 3 2/3-5-9-7-10-1), Hicks (2 1/3-1-0-0-1-2). BF: Weeks (W, 7-4-1-0-2-9).
BIG FOOT 4, WHITEWATER 2
WHITEWATER -- Konnor Glos delivered a bases-clearing three-run double with one out in the first as Big Foot beat host Whitewater 4-2 in Rock Valley baseball on Thursday.
Jarvis Porcaro's sacrifice fly in the fifth got the Whippets within 4-2.
Whitewater stranded runners at the corners in the sixth and had the tying run at first base in the seventh.
Carson Petitt went the distance for the Whippets (0-14, 0-13 in conference), allowing three earned on four hits with four strikeouts. At the dish, Petitt had two hits, including a double.
BIG FOOT 4, WHITEWATER 2
Big Foot 030 010 0 — 4 4 3
Whitewater 001 010 0 — 2 4 1
Leading hitters—Petitt (W) 2x2. 2B—Glos (BF), Piper (W), Rohloff (W), Petitt (W).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—BF: Haeberlin (W, 5 2/3-3-2-0-5-4), Hering (1 1/3-1-0-0-0-1). W: Petitt (L, 7-4-4-3-2-4)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.