WALWORTH — Drew Peterson hit a grand slam in the first inning and the Jefferson baseball team breezed past host Big Foot 18-4 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
The Eagles loaded the bases with no down to bring up Peterson, who sent a 2-0 offering over the left field fence. Aiden Behm and Evan Neitzel added run-scoring singles to cap the frame.
In the second, Peterson and Kammer produced back-to-back RBI doubles as the Eagles (4-1, 4-1 RVC) led 10-0 after two innings.
Tyler Butina earned the decision, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits with five strikeouts, two walks in five innings. Evan Neitzel pitched a scoreless sixth.
Luis Serrano went 3-for-4 with a double and scored four times. Kammer had three hits — all for extra bases — and drove in three, also scoring three times. Andrew Altermatt contributed a pair of hits.
The Eagles host Big Foot on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON 18, BIG FOOT 4 (6)
Jefferson 642 015 — 18 15 2
Big Foot 000 130 — 4 4 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Butina W; 5-4-4-1-5-2, Neitzel 1-0-0-0-1-1; BF: Phillips L; 1-8-9-9-0-2, Hering 1.1-4-3-2-0-2, Bernal 2.2-3-3-2-3-0, Schmitz 0.0-0-3-2-0-1, Cocroft 1-0-0-0-1-1.
Leading hitters — J: Serrano 3x4 (2B), Peterson 3x3 (2B, HR), Kammer 3x4 (2 2B, 3B), Altermatt 2x3, Butina (2B); BF: Cocroft (3B), Anderson 2x3.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 14, POYNETTE 2 (5)
POYNETTE — Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team opened Capitol North play with a 14-2 road win over Poynette on Tuesday.
The Warriors (3-1, 1-0 Capitol North) led 9-1 after three innings.
Lakeside starter Eli Buchta went the distance to earn the win, tossing five innings while allowing two earned on six hits with four strikeouts, three walks.
“Buchta settled in nicely after a few early walks and attacked hitters well after we got him some early run support,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said.
Kole Lostetter had a two-RBI single in the first, Nate Yaroch added a run-scoring single in the second before the Warriors scored six times on six hits in the third. Jack DePrey and Tyler Chopp had back-to-back RBI singles before Tyler Marty capped the inning with a two-out, two-run triple to center.
Chopp, Lostetter, Calvin Murray and Brock Schneider each had two-hit games for the Warriors. Leadoff hitter Nolan Meis walked four times and scored twice.
“Offensively, eight different batters drove in runs,” Ziel said. “We put the ball in play much more consistently today than we did on Monday (against River Valley), striking out just three times.
“Our defense had its best showing so far. We made zero errors, and we also did a great job of making plays in order to prevent Poynette from putting together a big inning.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 14, POYNETTE 2 (5)
Lakeside 216 05 — 14 11 0
Poynette 010 10 — 2 6 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: W; Buchta 5-6-2-2-4-3; P: Hansen L; 2.1-9-9-6-2-5, Genz 2.2-2-5-1-1-3.
Leading hitters — LL: Schneider 2x3, Lostetter 2x4, Murray 2x4, Chopp 2x3, Marty (3B); P: Hansen (2B), Thurston (2B), Hackbart (2B).
LAKE MILLS 13, LUTHER PREP 3
LAKE MILLS — Andy Carpenter and Elijah Lee each hit home runs and the Lake Mills baseball team downed visiting Luther Prep 13-3 in a Capitol North opener for both sides on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (3-1, 1-0 Capitol North) took advantage of an error and walked twice to load the bases in the first inning to bring up Brody Henderson, who connected on a two-run double. David Bruce capped the four-run frame with an RBI single.
Derek Bruce added a two-run double in the second, Andy Carpenter plated a pair with a single and Henderson came around to touch home on the throw, extending the margin to 9-0. Carpenter hit a two-out solo shot to center in the fourth and Lee’s two-run blast to left in the fifth enacted the 10-run rule.
L-Cats starter Eddy Eveland earned the win, striking out eight and walking three while allowing three earned on seven hits in five innings.
“Credit Lake Mills pitcher Eddy Eveland with making the pitches when he had to to shut us down,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said.
“Lake Mills really came at us at the plate. They hit the ball hard and everything they hit was finding gaps.”
For the Phoenix (1-1, 0-1), starter Parker Winghart took the loss. He gave up seven earned on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings. Offensively, Jackson Heiman homered while Marcus Winkel and John Westendorf each had two hits.
LAKE MILLS 13,
LUTHER PREP 3 (5)
Luther Prep 000 12 — 3 7 2
Lake Mills 450 13 — 13 12 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Winghart L; 1.1-7-9-7-1-3, Winkel 3.1-5-4-4-2-0; LM: Eveland W; 5-7-3-3-8-3.
Leading hitters — LP: Winkel 2x3, J. Westendorf 2x3, Schupmann (2B), Heiman (HR); LM: Belling 2x3 (2B), De. Bruce 2x3 (2 2B), Lee 2x3 (2B, HR), Henderson 2x3 (2B), Carpenter 2x3 (HR), Murphy (2B).
CAMBRIDGE 5, WATERLOO 4
CAMBRIDGE — Carter Lund scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Cambridge to a 5-4 win over Waterloo in the Capitol South baseball opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Waterloo (0-3) took a 4-3 lead with a four-run rally in the top of the third inning. Owen Haseleu had the key hit, a two-run single. Cambridge tied the game with a run in the sixth.
Tucker Tesdal earned the win in relief and hit two doubles for the Blue Jays.
CAMBRIDGE 5, WATERLOO 4
Waterloo 004 000 0 — 4 6 2
Cambridge 201 001 1 — 5 7 3
WP: Tesdal
LP: Unzueta
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Hush 5.1-4-4-1-8-0, Unzueta L 1-3-1-0-2-1), C (Marty 5.2-4-4-2-5-3, Tesdal W 1.1-2-0-0-2-0)
Leading hitters — W (Haseleu 2x4), C (Parish 2x4, Tesdal 2x3)
2B — C (Tesdal 2)
3B — C (Brown)
MCFARLAND 18,
WHITEWATER 7
WHITEWATER — A seven-run sixth inning by the McFarland Spartans gave them an 18-7 victory over the Whitewater Whippets on Tuesday in RVC play.
Kyle Kussow hit a home run for the Spartans (4-1) and drove in two runs. McFarland got big days at the plate from Jack Schraml, who recorded five RBIs, and Gabe Lee, who drove in four runs.
Marc Jones of Whitewater (0-6) recorded two RBIs, going 2-for-4 at the plate. Marcus DePorter, Mason DePorter, Jesse Sagrero and Marcus Sagrero each drove in a run for the Whippets.
MCFARLAND 18,
WHITEWATER 7
McFarland 1 1 2 4 3 7 X — 18 22 2
Whitewater 0 3 0 4 0 0 X — 7 9 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schaaf (W; 2-3-3-3-3-3), Schaefer (4-6-4-3-5-1); W: Nickels (L; 4-12-9-9-3-2), Jones (1-3-3-3-0-1), Hintz (1-7-6-4-2-0).
Leading hitters — M: Schraml 4x5 (2B), Gillen 4x5 (2B); W: Nickels 2x4, Jones 2x4 (2B)
