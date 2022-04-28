Fort Atkinson’s baseball team fell 11-6 to visiting Stoughton in a Badger Conference game at Jones Park on Thursday.
The Blackhawks drop to 2-10 overall and 2-6 in league games.
Fort’s Tyler Narkis scored a run in the first to open the scoring.
The Blackhawks scored twice in the fourth to pull ahead 3-1. Carson Schrader, who was 2-for-4 with a double, plated a run with a single in the sixth. The Vikings, who scored five times in the top of the sixth on four hits, added four runs in the seventh to break it open.
Fort starter Kroix Kucken struck out 11 and walked four over 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits but did not factor. Reliever Noah Maier, who allowed seven runs (four earned) over one innings while walking two, took the loss.
Stoughton reliever Carson Jesberger allowed two earned on two hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out four, to get the decision.
Milton has a two-game lead in the loss column in the Badger-East.
The Blackhawks, who beat Stoughton on the road 15-3 on Tuesday but committed six errors in this one, travel to face Union Grove today at 5 p.m. in a nonconference game.
STOUGHTON 11, FORT ATKINSON 6
Stoughton 001 015 4 — 11 9 6
Fort 100 203 0 — 6 5 6
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — S: Muchka 3.2-2-3-2-5-4, Jesberger W; 3.1-3-3-1-2-3; FA: Kucken 4.2-4-2-1-4-11, Narkis 0.1-1-2-2-1-1, Maier L; 1-4-7-4-2-1, Burhans 0.2-0-0-0-0-2.
Leading hitters — S: Jemilo 2x4 (2B), Hanson 3x5; FA: Schrader 2x4 (2B).
JEFFERSON 11, CLINTON 1
CLINTON — Jefferson blew the game open with a seven-run rally in the second inning, routing host Clinton 11-1 in a Rock Valley baseball game on Thursday.
The Eagles (11-3, 11-1 RVC) win for the sixth straight game.
JHS starter Drew Peterson struck out six and walked three in four innings, allowing an earned run on two hits to pick up the decision. Evan Neitzel then pitched two shutout frames with two strikeouts.
The Eagles scored seven times on four hits in the second. Tanner Pinnow and Neitzel scored via separate errors to make it 2-0. Tyler Butina singled home a run, Luis Serrano was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Peterson helped his own cause with a sacrifice fly, Butina scored on an error and Pinnow singled in a run to cap the rally.
Pinnow was 3-for-4, Butina finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, leadoff man Aidan Kammer was 2-for-3, scoring twice, and Tyler Fredrick also scored a pair of times for the Eagles, host Beaver Dam today at 4:30 p.m.
JEFFERSON 11,
CLINTON 1
Jefferson 071 003 — 11 1 1
Clinton 010 000 — 1 3 5
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Peterson W; 4-2-1-1-6-3, Neitzel 2-1-0-0-2-0; C: Hesebeck 5.2.-11-11-2-3-2, No. 24 0.1-0-0-0-0-0.
Leading hitters — J: Kammer 2x3, Butina 2x3 (2B), Pinnow 3x4; C: Bingham 2x3 (2B).
LUTHER PREP 8, LAKESIDE 4
WATERTOWN — Parker Winghart had two hits and three RBIs and earned the win in relief as Luther Prep defeated Lakeside Lutheran 8-4 in a Capitol North baseball game on Thursday at LPS.
Brock Schneider hit a sacrifice fly and Kole Lostetter hit a two-run double to right to give Lakeside (7-4, 3-2 in conference) a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Luther Prep (4-3, 2-3) answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame and took a 4-3 lead in the second inning when Winghart hit an RBI single to right to score Mikey Bublitz.
The Warriors tied it in the top of the sixth when Nick Thomas scored on a passed ball, but the Phoenix came back with four runs in the bottom of the frame to take control. Winghart broke the tie with a two-run double to left and Jackson Heiman capped the rally with a two-run triple to right.
Winghart worked around a pair of walks to retire the side in the seventh.
Lakeside starter Eli Buchta took the loss, allowing four earned on six hits with three strikeouts over five frames.
“Eli settled in after a tough first inning and gave us a chance to win the game,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “Credit Winghart and Heiman. They came up clutch with two big hits in the sixth to give them the lead. Those were two big hits that really hurt.”
LUTHER PREP 8, LAKESIDE 4
Lakeside 300 001 0 — 4 5 0
Luther Prep 310 004 X — 8 10 2
WP: Winghart
LP: Lauber
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL (Buchta 5-6-4-4-3-4, Lauber 1-4-4-4-1-1), LP (S. Winkel 4-4-3-4-2-1, Winghart 3-1-1-0-0-4)
Leading hitters — LL (Lamp 2x3, 2B, Lostetter 2B), LP (Winghart 2x3, 2B, Heiman 3B)
COLUMBUS 7,
LAKE MILLS 1
LAKE MILLS — Christian Oppor homered and struck out 14 in six innings of one-hit ball, propelling Columbus past the Lake Mills baseball team 7-1 in a Capitol North game on Thursday at Campus Field.
Oppor allowed an unearned run and one hit, walking three, while throwing 102 pitches to earn the decision. Brady Link pitched a scoreless seventh.
Lake Mills starter Eddy Eveland struck out nine and allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits in six frames in the loss.
The L-Cats knotted the game at 1 in the first inning as Caden Belling scored on an error. A ground out with runners on second and third then ended the scoring threat.
Oppor hit a two-out, two-run shot to right in the third to make it 3-1 before striking out the side in the third, fourth and fifth innings. A two-out, two-run single by James Mobry made it 5-1 in the sixth.
AJ Uttech had two hits, scoring three times, out of the leadoff spot for Columbus, which is 5-0 in conference contests and two games ahead of second place at the midway point of the league slate.
David Bruce doubled for Lake Mills (7-3, 3-2 Capitol North).
COLUMBUS 7,
LAKE MILLS 1
Columbus 102 002 2 — 7 7 1
Lake Mills 100 000 0 — 1 2 4
Leading hitters — C: Oppor 2x3 (2B, HR), Uttech 2x4; LM: Dav. Bruce (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Oppor W; 6-1-1-0-14-3, Link 1-1-0-0-1-1; LM: Eveland L; 6-5-5-2-9-1, Klettke 1-2-2-1-1-2.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 1, WHITEWATER 0
BRODHEAD — Brady Malkow doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth as host Brodhead/Juda topped the Whitewater baseball team 1-0 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.
The Whippets (2-11), who won 1-0 on a walk-off hit by Carter Friend on Tuesday in the first game of the series, managed only a one-out single in the seventh.
Whitewater’s best change to score came in the sixth, when they had runners on first and second with one out.
Whippets starter Wyatt Nickels allowed an unearned run on three hits, striking out four and walking two, and was saddled with the loss.
Cardinals starter Cayton Elliott struck out five over 6 1/3 innings of four-hit ball to pick up the decision. Malkow got the game’s final two outs.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 1, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
Brodhead 000 001 x — 1 3 2
Leading hitters—B: Brady Malkow (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—W: Wyatt Nickels (L, 6-3-1-0-4-2); B: Elliott (W, 6.1-4-0-0-5-2), Malkow (0.2-0-0-0-1-0).
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 10,
CAMBRIDGE 0 (6)
MAZOMANIE — The Cambridge Blue Jays were shutout in a 10-0 loss to Wisconsin Heights on Thursday.
For Cambridge (2-7 overall, 1-4 conference), freshman Keifer Parish, freshman Clayton Stenjem and senior Jace Horton all recorded two hits. Wisconsin Heights (4-3, 2-3) blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring seven runs.
The best chance for Cambridge to score came in the top of the fourth, when senior Carter Brown reached third base and Parish was on first. A line out that resulted in a double play and a strikeout ended the Blue Jay rally.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 10,
CAMBRIDGE 0 (6)
Cambridge 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 6 1
Wisconsin Heights 0 0 0 1 7 2 — 10 9 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Tesdal (L; 5-8-8-5-12-2); Schuchart (0-1-2-2-0-2); WH: J. Brabender (6-6-0-0-4-3).
Leading hitters — C: Horton 2x3, Parish 2x3, Stenjem 2x3; WH: D. Brabender 3x3 (2B), Alder 2x3, Parman 1x2.
JOHNSON CREEK 14, PARKVIEW 3
ORFORDVILLE — Silas Hartz had four hits for Johnson Creek’s baseball team in a 14-3 Trailways South win over Parkview on Thursday.
Johnson Creek (8-0, 7-0 in conference) led 4-2 through six innings, then scored 10 runs in the seventh to break the game open.
The Bluejays cranked out 13 hits and used four pitchers to hold down Parkview (1-10 overall and in conference).
Taylor Joseph and Isaac Hartz each added two hits for the Bluejays, who travel to play Horicon in a conference doubleheader today.
JOHNSON CREEK 14, PARKVIEW 3
Johnson Creek 003 10 (10) 14 13 2
Parkview 000 110 1 — 3 7 3
WP: Hartwig
LP: Duncan
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-s-bb) — JC (Bredlow 2-1-0-0-0-3-0, Hartwig 2-1-1-0-1-1, Joseph 1-1-1-1-0-0, I. Hartz 2-4-1-1-2-0), P (Duncan 6-8-5-5-7-2, Butzler 0.1-5-7-7-1-1. Cleasby 0.1-0-1-1-0-1, Wells 0.1-0-1-1-0-0)
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 2x4, 2B, I. Hartz 2x4, S. Hartz 4x5, 2B), P (Wells 2x4)
