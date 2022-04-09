LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team scored five runs in the fourth inning and hung on to defeat visiting Cambridge 7-5 in a nonconference game at LLHS on Friday.
Snow fell consistently throughout the game, which was ended after six innings due to darkness.
The Warriors' Jakub Junker took the bump in the sixth with runners on first and second with no down and the team ahead 7-3. With two outs, the Blue Jays' Tucker Tesdal scored on a wild pitch and Clayton Stenjem singled in a run to make it 7-5. Junker then fanned Kiefer Parish, who was 2-for-4, on three pitches with the bases loaded to earn the save.
Lakeside's Tyler Marty and Brock Schneider produced consecutive one-out, two-run doubles in the fourth. Nate Yaroch added a two-RBI double with two out in the fifth to make it 7-0.
The Blue Jays (0-2) scored five times on five hits in the sixth but came up short.
The Warriors' Keegan Lamp and Nolan Meis both went 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Lakeside (2-0) starter Aidan Berg threw three scoreless innings, striking out five, and Trey Lauber earned the decision after working the next two frames, allowing five earned runs on four hits.
"Considering the conditions, Aidan's three innings of work were terrific and got us off to a great start," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said.
"It was not an easy game to play in, considering the weather, but our kids embraced it and played a solid game overall."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7,
CAMBRIDGE 5 (6)
Cambridge 000 005 -- 5 6 1
Lakeside 000 52X -- 7 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- C: Schuchart 3.1-3-2-1-4-3, Lund 0.0-2-3-3-0-2, Tesdal L; 1.2-3-2-2-3-0; LL: Berg 3-1-0-0-5-1, Lauber W; 2-4-5-5-1-2, Junker SV; 1-1-0-0-2-2.
Leading hitters -- C: Parish 2x4, Stenjem 2x3; LL: Lamp 2x3, Meis 2x3, Marty (2B), Schneider (2B), Yaroch (2B).
L-CATS GO 1-1
WISCONSIN DELLS -- The Lake Mills baseball team fell to Adams-Friendship 2-1 before routing Cumberland 15-5 in nonconference games contested at Woodside Sports Complex on Saturday.
Against the Green Devils, the L-Cats' Derek Bruce tied the game at one with a two-out RBI double in the third. A-F scored the go-ahead run in the fourth after a hitter reached via a dropped third strike then took second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a ground out. Lake Mills struck out 10 times and left the bases loaded with one down in the second.
L-Cats starter Eddy Eveland allowed one earned on two hits with four strikeouts in three innings. Payton Klettke took the loss, allowing an unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts.
Lake Mills bounced back to score seven runs -- all with two outs -- on six hits in the second inning versus Cumberland, extending the lead to 8-0. Elijah Lee, Brody Henderson and David Bruce produced two hits apiece. Henderson drove in three runs.
Lee pitched three innings, allowing three earned on two hits, with seven strikeouts to earn the decision before Andy Carpenter struck out the side in the fourth and fifth innings to make it a final.
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 2,
LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 001 000 0 -- 1 5 0
Adams-Friendship 100 100 x -- 2 4 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Eveland 3-2-1-1-4-1, Klettke L; 3-2-1-0-4-0; A-F No. 11 W; 5-4-1-1-5-2, No. 6 SV; 2-1-0-0-5-0.
Leading hitters -- LM: Lee (2B); A-F: No. 6 2x3 (3B), No. 17 (2B).
LAKE MILLS 15,
CUMBERLAND 5 (5)
Cumberland 003 02 -- 5 3 5
Lake Mills 173 04 -- 15 13 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- C: Olson L; 1.2-6-8-6-1-2, Schmidt 0.2-2-3-3-0-2, Schramski 0.2-1-0-0-0-0, Prinsen 1-4-4-4-3-4; LM: Lee W; 3-2-3-3-7-6, Carpenter 2-1-2-1-6-1.
Leading hitters -- C: Olson 2x2 (2B); LM: Lee 2x2, Henderson 2x3, Dav. Bruce 2x4.
