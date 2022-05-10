TOWN OF DANE -- Keegan Lamp's sacrifice fly scored the go-ahead run as Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team rallied with five runs in the seventh, knocking off host Lodi 8-5 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
The Warriors (10-7, 5-3 Capitol North) came to the dish in the seventh facing a 4-3 deficit. Caleb Koester walked on four pitches to lead off the inning and his courtesy runner Nick Thomas reached second on a perfectly-place bunt for a hit by Jack DePrey. Both runners moved up a base on a throwing error by Blue Devils third baseman Owen Wendt on the play.
Tyler Marty, who was 2-for-3, knotted the game at 4 with a fly ball single to left. After Brock Schneider drew a one-out walk, Lamp plated DePrey on a sac fly to right to make it 5-4 Lakeside. Kole Lostetter followed with an RBI single and Calvin Murray's two-RBI single up the middle capped the frame with the Warriors ahead 8-4.
"Marty had a nice piece of hitting to single in the tying run," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. "Those tack on runs after taking the lead were very important. That has been something that we have not been doing much lately, so to do it tonight in that spot was huge. "
Lakeside reliever Aidan Berg, who earned the decision, struck out Dakota Franklin looking with the bases loaded to end it. Berg allowed an earned run on two hits, striking out two, in two innings.
Warriors starter Nolan Meis allowed four earned on eight hits, striking out three, in five frames.
"Meis and Berg threw the ball well enough for us to win," Ziel said. "Defensively we were much better than we have been lately, finishing with just one error and making some plays in the field."
Lostetter drew a bases-loaded walk in the first and Schneider scored on a wild pitch to give Lakeside an early 2-0 edge. Schneider added an RBI single in the third.
Paxton Wymen gave the Blue Devils the lead with a two-out, two-run single in the fifth.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 8,
LODI 5
Lakeside 201 000 5 -- 8 7 1
Lodi 000 130 1 -- 5 10 2
Leading hitters -- LL: Marty 2x3; LO: Fleischmann 2x4, Wymen 2x4, Wendt 2x4, Mickelson 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LL: Meis 5-8-4-4-3-2, Berg W; 2-2-1-1-2-2; LO: Lane 6-3-4-4-1-7, Breunig L; 1-4-4-3-0-1.
LAKE MILLS 12,
POYNETTE 1
LAKE MILLS -- Elijah Lee struck out 10 over four innings of one-hit ball and Lake Mills' baseball team routed Poynette 12-1 in a Capitol North game at Campus Field on Tuesday.
Lee walked three and permitted just a two-out double in the first to pick up the victory.
Caden Belling, who was 3-for-4, doubled to center in the Lake Mills first and was one of three runners to score on an error later in the inning. David Bruce added a two-out run-scoring single later in the frame.
Lee helped his own cause with an RBI single in the second and scored on a triple to left by Brody Henderson. Cooper Murphy's RBI single then made it 8-0. Ethan Foster and Belling produced RBI doubles in the fourth, extending the margin to 12-0.
LAKE MILLS 12,
POYNETTE 1
Poynette 000 01 -- 1 3 4
Lake Mills 442 2x -- 12 10 0
Leading hitters -- P: Leiterman (2B); LM: Belling 3x4 (2 2B), Foster (2B), Henderson (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- P: Hansen L; 2-5-8-0-3-1, Leiterman 1-3-2-2-0-3, Hackbart 1-2-2-2-0-1; LM: Lee W; 4-1-0-0-10-3, Eveland 1-2-1-1-2-1.
CAMBRIDGE 2, BELLEVILLE 0
CAMBRIDGE -- The host Cambridge baseball team pulled off a 2-0 upset win over previously unbeaten Belleville on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays (4-8 overall, 2-5 conference) were led by the pitching of senior Tucker Tesdal. Tesdal held Belleville (7-6, 6-1) scoreless, striking out six in a complete-game seven-hitter in the win.
Cambridge scored twice in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, sophomore Carter Lund walked, senior Trevor Leto hit a single and senior Jared Marty walked to load the bases for freshman Clayton Stenjem. Stenjem hit a two-run single, scoring Leto and junior Benny Blanchar, who pinch ran for Lund.
CAMBRIDGE 2, BELLEVILLE 0
Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 7 0
Cambridge 0 2 0 0 0 0 x — 2 5 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Tesdal (W; 7-7-0-0-6-1); B: C. Syse (L; 4.2-5-2-2-9-2), Desmet (1.1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — C: Tesdal 2x3, Stenjem 1x3, Damiani 1x3; B: Downing 3x3 (2B), Nolden 2x3 (2B).
WHITEWATER 6, CLINTON 4
WHITEWATER -- Leadoff man Marcus DePorter plated the go-ahead run with a single in the fourth inning as Whitewater's baseball team beat visiting Clinton 6-4 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
Christian Fera tied the game up with a base knock earlier in the fourth before DePorter came through with two outs.
Whippets starter Wyatt Nickels pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts to get the victory. Marc Jones fanned three in 1 1/3 hitless innings to close it out.
Marcus DePorter and Mason DePorter had two hits apiece for Whitewater (3-16). Jacob Raglin and Mason DePorter plated runs with back-to-back singles as the Whippets went up 2-1 after the first inning. Marcos Sagrero scored on a wild pitch in the sixth for an insurance score.
WHITEWATER 6, CLINTON 4
Clinton 103 000 0 — 4 5 2
Whitewater 201 201 x — 6 6 0
Leading hitters—C: Piercen Bingham 2x3, Gavin Wessling (2B), Colin Gill (2B); W: Marcus DePorter 2x4, Mason DePorter 2x4.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—C: Gavin Wessling (L, 5.1-6-6-5-9-4), T. Arnold (0.2-0-0-0-0-2); W: Wyatt Nickels (W, 5.2-5-4-4-5-1), Marc Jones (1.1-0-0-0-3-0).
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11,
FAITH CHRISTIAN 0 (6)
WILLIAMS BAY -- Freshman Devin Patrick drove in four runs in a Palmyra-Eagle baseball 11-0 win over host Faith Christian on Tuesday.
Patrick hit a two-run single in the top of the third inning and hit an RBI single in both the fifth and sixth innings. Sophomore Noah Taylor drove in two runs in the Palmyra-Eagle (12-4) win.
On the mound, sophomore Sean Dooley allowed three hits in a complete-game shutout. Dooley showed excellent command, striking out 12, while only allowing one walk.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11,
FAITH CHRISTIAN 0 (6)
PALMYRA-EAGLE 1 0 2 0 4 4 — 11 15 0
FAITH CHRISTIAN 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 6
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Dooley (W; 6-3-0-0-12-1); FC: McCormick (L; 4.2-10-7-4-1-1), Shereos (1.1-5-4-4-0-0).
Leading hitters — PE: Dooley 3x4, Taylor 3x3, Ireland 2x3, Johnson 1x3; FC: Rabe 1x2, Goode 1x3, McCormick 1x3.
