LAKE MILLS — Tyler Marty hit his second home run of the season and Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team topped visiting Poynette 8-4 in a Capitol North game on Friday.
Marty’s two-run blast to left with one out in the third made it 8-0.
Winner pitcher Nolan Meis led off the Lakeside first with a walk, scoring on a one-out double by Nate Yaroch. Caleb Koester drew a bases-loaded walk, Eli Buchta singled home Keegan Lamp to make it 4-0 and Calvin Murray scored on an error at shortstop to cap the five-run frame.
Meis threw three innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts, one walk. Reliever Nick Thomas allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits in four frames to finish it out for the Warriors (9-5, 4-3 Capitol North).
Yaroch and Marty both had two-hit games while Meis scored two times.
“Yaroch has been our most consistent hitter so far and has been driving the ball well to the gaps,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 8, POYNETTE 4
Poynette 000 202 0 — 4 5 4
Lakeside 512 000 x — 8 8 3
Leading hitters — P: Hansen 2x3, Thurston (2B), Leiterman (2B); LL: Marty 2x4 (HR), Yaroch 2x4 (2B), Schneider (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Genz L; 2.1-5-8-6-2-5, Hansen 3.2-3-0-0-4-0; LL: Meis W; 3-1-0-0-4-1, Thomas 4-4-4-2-1-4.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team was swept by visiting Union Grove in a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday.
The Broncos won the first game 11-0 in five innings and took the second game 17-5 in six innings as the Warriors dropped to 9-7 overall.
In the first game, Union Grove’s Josh DeGroot hit a two-run home run in the first and made it 16-5 with a three-run shot in the sixth.
Lakeside starter Eli Buchta took the loss, allowing 10 runs (two earned) on nine hits over four innings. The Warriors were outhit 13-2 and the Broncos had five extra-base knocks.
“Our defense let us down from the first inning of the first game today,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “We allowed way too many unearned runs. You can’t do that and expect to have success against a team as good as Union Grove.
“Union Grove’s pitching was impressive and we struggled to make hard contact all day.”
In the second game, the Broncos plated five runs in the first and Owen Nowak’s two-run shot in the fourth made it 11-0.
Lakeside starter Jakub Junker took the loss, allowing six runs (one earned) on three hits in three innings, striking out four with three walks.
For the Warriors, Kole Lostetter doubled and Tyler Marty tripled.
First game
UNION GROVE 17,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
Union Grove 303 164 — 17 13 3
Lakeside 003 200 — 5 2 6
Leading hitters — UG: DeGroot 2x4 (2 HR), Jamison 2x2 (2B), Williamson 3x4 (2 2B), No. 3 2x3, Bloxdorf 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — UG: Dessart W; 2-0-0-0-2-1, Loch 2-1-5-0-3-3, Clark 1-1-0-0-1-1; LL: Buchta L; 4-9-10-2-1-1, Lamp 1.2-4-7-4-1-4, Chopp 0.1-0-0-0-0-0.
Second game
UNION GROVE 11,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Union Grove 510 50 — 11 6 0
Lakeside 000 00 — 0 3 5
Leading hitters — UG: Jamison 2x3, Horon (2B), Nowak (HR); LL: Lostetter (2B), Marty (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — UG: Williamson W; 2-2-0-0-4-1, Barrera 2-0-0-0-6-3, DeGroot 1-1-0-0-1-1; LL: Junker L; 3-3-6-1-3-4, Lauber 2-3-5-0-2-1.
LAKE MILLS 6,
LODI 0
TOWN OF DANE — Elijah Lee tossed five innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts as the Lake Mills baseball team topped host Lodi 6-0 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
Lee, who earned the decision, combined with reliever Andy Carpenter on a two-hitter. Lee allowed just a single in his five frames, walking three, while throwing 56 of his 91 pitches for strikes. Carpenter also gave up only a single, striking out three, in two innings.
“This was a good bounce-back win after losing a tough one to Luther Prep on Tuesday,” Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. “I thought Lee did a nice job keeping Lodi off balance. He had a solid game.”
The L-Cat bats came alive in the fourth, when leadoff hitter Cooper Murphy doubled to left to open the frame, took third on a fly out by Caden Belling and scored on a single by Derek Bruce. After Lee walked, Brody Henderson plated a pair with a line shot double to left.
In the fifth, Murphy singled, stole second and crossed home on a base knock by Derek Bruce to make it 4-0 Lake Mills, which is 9-4 overall and 4-3 in conference games.
Carpenter singled and scored on an error in the sixth and Belling walked and scored on a fielder’s choice by Lee in the seventh for the final margin.
“We got some timely hitting against Lodi and that’s something we haven’t had go our way in the last few games,” Annen said. “I was happy with our at bats tonight. We were hitting our pitches. After the three-run inning, I liked how we kept adding runs. We executed and kept the pressure on Lodi.
“Defense was very solid as we made the routine play and had a couple nice web gems to earn the shutout.”
Blue Devils starter Matt Lincicum took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out five with two walks.
LAKE MILLS 6,
LODI 0
Lake Mills 000 311 1 — 6 8 2
Lodi 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Leading hitters — LM: Murphy 2x4 (2B), De. Bruce 2x3, Henderson (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Lee W; 5-1-0-0-7-3, Carpenter 2-1-0-0-3-0; LO: Lincicum L; 6.1-8-6-5-5-2, Bruenig 0.2-0-0-0-0-0.
CAMBRIDGE 10,
PARKVIEW 0
ORFORDVILLE — Sophomore Devin Schuchart pitched a complete-game shutout in a Blue Jays 10-0 win over Parkview on Friday.
The Blue Jays (3-8) jumped on Parkview (3-12) with 10 runs in the top of the first inning. Senior Tucker Tesdal scored a run on a single, senior Jace Horton hit a two-run single, sophomores Owen Bernhardt and Carter Lund both added RBI singles to put Cambridge up 5-0.
Freshman Clayton Stenjem was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, senior Trevor Leto scored on a passed ball, Tesdal drove in another run on a single and freshman Kiefer Parish singled, giving the Blue Jays a 10-0 lead.
That was plenty of run support for Schuchart, who struck out 11, while allowing two hits over five frames.
CAMBRIDGE 10, PARKVIEW 0 (5)
Cambridge (10) 0 0 0 0 — 10 10 0
Parkview 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Schuchart (W; 5-2-0-0-11-2); P: Wells (L; 5-10-10-9-4-3).
Leading hitters — C: Horton 2x3, Tesdal 2x2, Bernhardt 2x3; P: Sever 1x3, Landis 1x1.
