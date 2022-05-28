Blackhawks beat Madison West

MADISON -- The Fort Atkinson baseball team used a six-spot in the sixth inning to top host Madison West 7-1 at Mansfield Stadium to conclude the regular season on Friday.

The Blackhawks (5-20) tied it at 1 in the fifth when Ryan Schoenherr, who led off the inning with a single, scored on a base knock off the bat of Ashden Aarstad.

In the sixth, Fort scored six runs on seven hits to break it open. Dane Brost and Nate Hartwig had back-to-back one-out singles. Braeden Sayre dug in next and produced the go-ahead hit -- a two-run double to left-center -- that made it 3-1.

Schoenherr drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, Isaac Seavert contributed a run-scoring single, Tyler Hartman singled and scored on a steal of home on a double steal play and Kroix Kucken capped the inning with an RBI double up the middle.

Schoenherr earned the decision, striking out three in two no-hit innings in relief. Kucken tossed the first five innings, striking out six with three walks, while giving up an earned run on two hits.

For Madison West (13-11), which was outhit 10-2, starter Brandon Barfield took the loss, allowing four earned on seven hits, fanning five, in 5 1/3 innings.

The 13th-seeded Blackhawks play at fourth-seeded Watertown in Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal. Game time at Washington Park is 5 p.m. The Goslings won the regular-season matchup, 12-7 in extra innings, on May 13.

FORT ATKINSON 7,

MADISON WEST 1

Fort Atkinson 000 016 0 -- 7 10 1

Madison West 000 100 0 -- 1 2 1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- FA: Kucken W; 5-2-1-1-3-6, Schoenherr 2-0-0-0-1-3; MW: Barfield L; 5.1-7-4-4-1-5, Broyzna 0.2-4-3-3-0-0, De La Rosa 1-0-0-0-0-0.

Leading hitters -- FA: Brost 2x4, Kucken (2B), Sayre (2B), MW: Karll (2B).

