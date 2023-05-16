Jack Shepski pitched a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to lead Waunakee past Fort Atkinson 3-0 in Badger East baseball at Jones Park on Tuesday.
Shepski, who walked three and permitted only a pair of singles, got some early run support.
Fort committed three of its eight errors in the first inning, allowing Shepski to score the game’s first run and Andy Nordloh to reach base. Nordloh came around on Nolan Justmann’s two-out single.
In the Warriors’ second, Ethan Hansen drew a leadoff walk, stole second before taking third and scoring via error to make it 3-0.
Shepski threw three perfect innings to open the game and saw his no-hit bid end on Cam Haagensen’s lead off single in the fifth. Alex Block singled with two outs and Braden Hausen walked to load the bases before leadoff man Nate Hartwig was retired on a grounder to end the threat. Shepski worked 1-2-3 innings in the sixth and seventh.
Fort starter Kroix Kucken took the loss, allowing three unearned runs on one hits with five strikeouts and four walks in five innings. Tyler Narkis pitched the final two frames and did not allow a run.
The Blackhawks (10-11, 9-5 in conference) have lost five consecutive, including three in league games.
Waunakee (12-7, 10-4), by virtue of its own win and Milton beating Watertown 7-6 on a walk-off single Tuesday, will face Monona Grove for the Badger East title on Friday.
Fort plays at Delavan-Darien on Thursday in nonconference play.
