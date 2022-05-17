MCFARLAND — Evan Rettkowski scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning as host McFarland defeated Jefferson 4-3 in a Rock Valley baseball game on Tuesday.
The loss eliminates the Eagles (16-6, 13-4 RVC) from title contention in the RVC. Turner beat Big Foot on Tuesday and holds a one-game edge over Edgerton, which lost to Whitewater to fall out of a first-place tie.
Rettkowski doubled on a hard ground ball to left with one away in the seventh and moved up to third after consecutive walks. He scored on a wild pitch by Luis Serrano on the first pitch of Dadon Gillen’s at bat.
Serrano led off the game with a double to left and scored on a wild pitch. McFarland answered in the home half of the first with an RBI single by Connor Punzel to tie it up.
In the Spartans third, Braylon Roder had an RBI triple to right and Gillen followed with a run-scoring single to make it 3-1.
In the Jefferson fourth, Tanner Pinnow singled and scored on a double steal of home. Andrew Altermatt, who was 3-for-3, had a one-out single in the Eagle fifth and scored to tie it at 3-all on a line shot double to center by Tyler Butina, who was tagged out advancing to third on the play to end the frame.
Roder went the distance to earn the victory, allowing three earned on seven hits with two strikeouts, one walk for the Spartans (12-8, 10-6).
Butina started for the Eagles and lasted 2 1/3 innings, surrendering three runs (two earned) on five hits. Serrano pitched the final four-plus innings, allowing the run in the seventh to take the loss, while fanning three and giving up two hits.
The Eagles host the Spartans on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. at Fischer Field to conclude conference play.
