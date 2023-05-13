WISCONSIN DELLS -- Jefferson's baseball team rode its pitching staff to 8-2 and 7-4 road victories over host Wisconsin Dells in nonconference play on Saturday.
The Eagles' four pitchers on the day combined to strike out 15, walk only five while permitting a total of nine hits.
Drew Peterson got the ball in the first game, fanning nine against one walk in five innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in the win, striking out the side in the second and fourth innings. Brady Vogel slammed the door with three strikeouts in two no-hit frames.
With two outs in the first inning, Tyler Butina scored on a wild pitch and Schroedl singled home two runs.
The Chiefs -- on a two-run single by Austin Cunningham -- pulled within a run in the bottom of the frame.
Butina drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the second while Caysen Miller added a run-scoring single in the third and later scored on a ground out by Zach Holland to make it 6-2. Butina doubled home Peterson in the fourth and scored on a ground ball by Aidan Kammer, extending the margin to 8-2.
In the second game, Kammer started and pitched three innings. He gave up four unearned runs on three hits. Butina entered in relief to earn the victory, pitching four scoreless innings of two-hit ball for the Eagles (16-4).
The Chiefs (7-8) took advantage of a pair of errors en route to pushing across four runs in the third to lead 4-1.
Jefferson clutched up with two outs in the fifth to tie it up. Kammer singled in a pair on a ground ball up the middle and Tyler Fredrick followed with an RBI single.
Holland drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the sixth, advancing to second a sacrifice bunt by Marcus Turley before taking third on Andrew Altermatt's ground out. Tyler Altermatt delivered the go-ahead run on an infield hit, plating Holland. After a Wisconsin Dells error, Butina doubled in two runs on a hit to right.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.