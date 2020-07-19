JEFFERSON — The stakes were a lot lower this time.
But the result was the same, a two-run loss.
Stoughton defeated Jefferson, 4-2, in an exhibition baseball game Sunday afternoon at Fischer Field in Jefferson.
Last season the Merchants ended the Blue Devils’ season with a 2-0 victory in the Home Talent Southeast Section semifinal.
Ryan Brost got Jefferson on the board with a RBI single in the third inning to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead.
Jefferson also scored in the fifth inning thanks to a RBI double from Evan Anfang. The RBI tied the game after Stoughton scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
The Merchants scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and an insurance run in the ninth.
Ike Roth pitched six innings for the Blue Devils, allowing five hits and two earned runs. He also struck out five batters.
The loss puts Jefferson at 11-3 for the summer.
