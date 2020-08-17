CAMBRIDGE — Despite hammering out 21 hits the Cambridge Blues suffered a loss in a slugfest Sunday, falling 15-12 to the Albion Tigers.

The Blues fell behind 10-1 early but mounted a late rally, one that saw them score 11 runs over the final four innings, only to come up three runs short.

The top three batters in the Cambridge lineup combined to go 11-for-19, with Colton Ehrke and Jared Horton leading the way with 4-for-6 performances at the plate. Ehrke scored three runs, while Horting doubled twice and finished with a game-high four RBIs.

Kevin Paluch also had four hits for the Blues.

Sam Mickelson struck out 11 batters in 6 2/3 innings of relief of Paluch, who suffered the loss after allowing five earned runs in just 1/3 of an inning.

