Jefferson sophomore Aidan Kammer slides safely into home during the first inning of a Rock Valley road game versus Beloit Turner on Thursday. The Eagles fell 11-1 in five innings.

BELOIT — Jefferson’s baseball team fell to host Beloit Turner 11-1 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday, a loss that diminishes the Eagles’ chances of winning the conference.

The Trojans, who lost 8-7 in extras on a walk-off hit by sophomore Aidan Kammer on Tuesday, wasted little time grabbing the lead this time around, scoring four times in the first inning.

After Kammer got the Eagles (14-5, 13-3 RVC) on the board by singling and scoring on a sacrifice fly by senior Tanner Pinnow in the top of the first, the Trojans (14-3, 12-2) snatched the lead for good.

Connor Hughes doubled in a run with no outs, Cal Ries had a one-out run-scoring single and Mason Hoenig capped the rally with a two-out, two-run line shot single to right.

Hughes, who was 3-for-4, delivered an RBI triple in the second and Ries’ RBI single up the middle made it 6-1.

Turner, which is tied with Edgerton atop the RVC, added four runs on one hit in the fifth to enact the 10-run rule.

Trojans starter Michael Cook went the distance to earn the decision, allowing an earned run on three hits — all singles — with three strikeouts.

Kammer pitched the first inning and took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits with two walks. Luis Serrano permitted six runs (two earned) on five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

The Eagles play in a triangular hosted by Freedom on Saturday.

BELOIT TURNER 11, JEFFERSON 1 (5)

Jefferson 100 00 — 1 3 4

Turner 420 14 — 11 9 1

Leading hitters—BT: Connor Hughes 3x4 (3B, 2B), Cal Ries 2x4.

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—J: Aidan Kammer (L, 1-4-5-3-0-2), Luis Serrano (3.1-5-6-2-2-2), Aiden Devine (0.2-0-0-0-0-0); BT: Michael Cook (5-3-1-1-3-3).

