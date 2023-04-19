BELOIT — The Trojans earned a season sweep of the Eagles to wrestle away first-place honors at the midway point of the Rock Valley baseball season.
Konner Giddley went the distance, striking out four and allowing an earned run on four hits, to lead Turner past Jefferson 5-1 on Wednesday at Stateline Youth Sports Complex.
The win puts Turner (8-1) into sole possession of first place in the RVC over the Eagles (7-2). The Trojans won 6-2 at Fischer Field on Tuesday.
“This is a great rivalry between two great programs,” Beloit Turner baseball coach Jeff Clowes said. “We have all the respect in the world for Jefferson. Their kids play hard, and we knew they were going to bounce back quickly after last night.”
Tyler Butina ripped a double down the right-field line with one out in the first and, after a fly out, Drew Peterson knocked a single down the same direction to give Jefferson an early advantage.
It was the only blemish Giddley would allow all night. He induced a slew of ground balls throughout the game, and he stranded Aidan Kammer at third with a groundout after the Eagle had reached on a triple with two outs in the fifth.
“Konner did a great job using both sides of the plate, and switching pitches throughout the count,” Clowes said. “I don’t think they saw the same Konner anytime they went through the order.”
Jack Stetler doubled to lead off the second, Michael Cook followed him with a single and Braeden Ovist made it one-all with a hard hit ground ball to the first baseman, whose throw to home was late.
A groundout to second base from Mason Hoenig scored Cook and made it 2-1.
It remained a one-run game until the fourth. Ovist walked with one out, and Hoenig singled with two outs. Andy Buckley stepped to the plate and smacked a two-run single to center field.
It became 5-1 in the fifth when Eric Halon reached via error and Connor Hughes singled to put runners on the corners. Hughes stole second, and the attempted throw out went into the outfield to score Halon.
Peterson started for the Eagles and gave up five runs (one earned) on six hits, fanning four, in six frames in the loss.
