Jefferson baseball
BEAVER DAM -- Tyler Butina homered, Caysen Miller had a big two-run hit and Jefferson's baseball team capped a three-win week by fending off host Beaver Dam 5-3 on Friday in nonconference play.

With the bases loaded and one away in the first inning, Miller drove in a pair with a line shot single to left. Butina sent the first pitch he faced with one away in the second out of the park for a two-run blast to make it 4-0.

