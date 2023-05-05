BEAVER DAM -- Tyler Butina homered, Caysen Miller had a big two-run hit and Jefferson's baseball team capped a three-win week by fending off host Beaver Dam 5-3 on Friday in nonconference play.
With the bases loaded and one away in the first inning, Miller drove in a pair with a line shot single to left. Butina sent the first pitch he faced with one away in the second out of the park for a two-run blast to make it 4-0.
"Drew Peterson starting the game with a barrel shot single right away set the tone," Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. "We were aggressive from the get-go. Tyler's base knock in the first gave us back to back hard-hit singles. Caysen's two-RBI base hit was a big thing for us. Tyler then launched one over the centerfield fence for a bomb. That got our energy going."
The Golden Beavers (7-7) clawed back, cutting their deficit to 4-3 in the fourth after scoring on an error.
Miller drew a bases-loaded walk with two away in the Eagles' sixth.
Aidan Kammer started for the Eagles, allowing three runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings to earn the decision. Tyler Schroedl took over and pitched 3 2/3 scoreless, striking out four while giving up two hits and walking none.
"Our pitching has been our strength all year, keeping us in every game," Fetherston said. "Aidan and Tyler did that again tonight. Tyler's coming off a little back injury. He felt good and fully healthy tonight. We wanted to pitch him one to two innings. He felt good and told me he didn't want to come out. Tyler was a bulldog, wanted to win and competitive. I was proud of him for getting the job done tonight.
"The little things everyone contributed tonight made it a great win. We made plays in pressure-filled spots. That's a great step in the direction for how young we are."
BRODHEAD -- Peterson pitched five scoreless innings of four-hit ball with eight strikeouts as Jefferson blanked host Brodhead/Juda 5-0 in Rock Valley play on Thursday.
"Drew's fastball has been a good pitch for him this year," Fetherston said. "His curveball wasn't his out pitch in this game. Drew was hitting spots in the zone. He's been doing a phenomenal job on the mound all year."
Butina capped the Eagles' combined five-hit shutout by working two innings, fanning four.
Schroedl scored on a passed ball and Zach Holland's sacrifice bunt scored another run to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead in the second. Kammer walked to lead off the third, later scoring via error. Andrew Altermatt's two-run single to left with two away in the fifth capped the scoring.
Peterson got out of a bases-loaded jam in the third with a ground ball and struck out No. 3 hitter David Mazloski with a pair of runners aboard in the fifth. Butina worked around a leadoff double by Ryan Searls in the sixth, retiring six consecutive to end the game for the ninth-ranked Eagles (13-4, 12-2 in conference).
Jefferson hosts Clinton on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON 5, BRODHEAD/JUDA 0
Jefferson 021 020 0 -- 5 4 1
Brodhead 000 000 0 -- 0 5 3
Leading hitters -- J: T. Altermatt 2x3; B: Searls (2B).
